NoCo knows how to celebrate 4/20 in more strains than one

As one of the forerunners in cannabis legalization, one can expect Colorado to show up and show out with some amazing events for cannabis enthusiasts to attend. If you enjoy cannabis and community, then consider going to one of these gatherings to celebrate 4/20.

One such celebration you can catch is the FoCo 4/20 Celebration hosted by The Joint Smoke Shop and Golden Goodness Food Truck LLC. Taking place outside of The Joint Smoke Shop down South College Avenue, this event will be going from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and is open to the public.

Art, cannabis, food and community are core to this yearly event. Here you will be able to find local art, tasty food, friendly competitions and hourly giveaways. The Joint Smoke Shop will also be running several deals, including buy-one-get-one for $4.20 on most items all day.

With that said, 4/20 is a great day to shop for all things cannabis. Many dispensaries and smoke shops will be doing special deals on this day to celebrate the culture and to get their customers excited and equipped for this special holiday. Northern Colorado is home to many great things, including some amazing venues, so be sure to look for various concerts and performances that might be taking place near you.

As it is every year, Denver will be a hotspot for 4/20 events both big and small. If you want to participate in one of Colorado’s biggest 4/20 celebrations, then check out the Mile High 420 Festival taking place at the Civic Center Park in downtown Denver.

Hosted by JARS Cannabis, this festival is free to enter to anyone 21 and older with reservations. The Mile High 420 Festival draws in cannabis advocates from around the world and creates a lively environment for all types of cannabis fans to congregate, communicate and cultivate new relationships and experiences.

Because Colorado was one of the first states to legalize cannabis, the Mile High 420 festival aims to honor and expand on the state’s history with cannabis culture. This year the festival continues to combat the stigma while celebrating the successes of the cannabis industry. Expect to see all the essentials like food, games, music and more.

If you’re busy on 4/20, there are other options for you to celebrate like Baked’N Denver 2023 on April 22 in Aurora, Colorado. Tickets to this event cost $20 for general admission and will grant you access to vendors and performances during the festival’s hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. During this time, the Baked’N festival will feature vendors, a health and wellness area, a live comedy show and other live performances.

Another event this year that embodies the spirit of 420 also takes place on April 22. The infamous Red Rocks Amphitheater will be hosting Wiz Khalifa and Joey Bada$$ along with a few other performers for 420 on the Rocks. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with plenty of time to prepare, as the music won’t start until 6:45 p.m. Before you arrive, know that tickets start out at $38.

These events will bring together cannabis communities from all walks of life and create spaces for incredibly fun and positive experiences for those who choose to attend.

For those of you who feel like celebrating in a more low-key or private way, don’t forget that Colorado is rich with cannabis culture, which can be found in many different shops, venues, restaurants, dispensaries and even outside on streets and sidewalks. That’s why I’ll encourage all of my fellow introverts to go out on April 20 and engage with your community, even if it’s just to grab snacks from the gas station down the street.

Reach Miles Buchan at cannabis@collegian.com or on Twitter @buchanmiles.