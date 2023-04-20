Strain Review: Mishawaka Jazz Cabbage: Poudre Canyon musical high

As I am nearly at a year and half of being legally allowed to enter dispensaries, I looked back at all I’ve learned and experienced through writing these strain reviews. So when I realized there were name-brand strains like OG Kush and Gorilla Glue, my cannabis journey eventually led me to the infamous Mishawaka Jazz Cabbage.

If you haven’t heard of this sativa cultivar yet, let me enlighten you. This live resin comes in a half-gram cartridge testing at 67.20% THC, and you can find it for $24 at Organic Alternatives. Now, my first thought was this cart was a bit pricey for a half-gram that tests below 70% THC, but boy is it worth it.

Ad

The high of this strain packs a strong punch as its effects go straight to your head. This would make sense as the Jazz Cabbage was made to help enhance how you take in the waves of music.

A collaboration between Organic Alternatives and the Mishawaka Amphitheatre, an outdoor music venue up the Poudre Canyon, has brought their passions for cannabis and music together to present a strain that makes “guitar solos feel longer, beats hit harder (and) lights look brighter,” according to the Mishawaka website.

“Aside from its ocular illusions and wavy brain high, this strain releases a wide variety of terpenes to tickle your nose and please your palate as you puff on it.”

This partnership has also had contributions from Apothecary Extracts, which helps make the live resin through a process labeled “fresh-frozen,” where the cannabis plants are frozen immediately after being harvested. Freezing the plants creates a different experience for the smoker as it allows the terpenes and chemical makeup of the plant to be more potent and less dry when consumed.

While my experience with the Cabbage didn’t include live music, my AirPods at full volume still did the trick in mixing my tunes with the groovy head high. And while I can usually puff on a cartridge pretty frequently, the 67.20% and darker wax may scorch the back of your throat if you hit it too hard. My batch must have not been frozen long enough, or I need my lungs frozen to be rejuvenated.

While the Jazz Cabbage is a sativa mix of Free World Chem #4 and Thelonious Skunk, its unfortunate ability to burn quickly means you’ll blow through the half gram of wax fairly quickly compared to other resins I’ve had, but with its lasting effects, you may not need to smoke it as often.

Aside from its ocular illusions and wavy brain high, this strain releases a wide variety of terpenes to tickle your nose and please your palate as you puff on it. Tastes of citrus and cinnamon spice paired well with the herbal and peppercorn aroma coming from its smoke.

Its overall intake feels smooth if taken at the right temperature, and if that’s done, you’ll be complemented with Mishawaka Jazz Cabbage’s almost trippy high. Beyond the strain’s higher price for less product and its quick burning consistencies, the Mishawaka Jazz Cabbage lives up to its reputation, and I would recommend it for music or nature-based activities.

But if you’re like me and don’t have plans to see a live music event, here are some songs to blast in your head while being zooted on this strain: “Rollin’ Stone” by Kyle Lux, “Disco Man” by Remi Wolf and “You Were Right” by RÜFÜS DU SOL. Rating: 8/10.

Reach Taylor Paumen at cannabis@collegian.com or on Twitter @TayTayPau.