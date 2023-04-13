All+you+need+to+know+about+the+Get+Yourself+Tested+campaign

Students have access to get confidentially tested for two sexual transmitted infections — chlamydia and gonorrhea — for $20 through the Colorado State University Health Network through April 14.

What is the Get Yourself Tested campaign?

“Students can get tests for $20 during the (Get Yourself Tested) campaign, (and) typically chlamydia and gonorrhea tests are normally around $190 so this is a significantly reduced price,” said Avery Showalter, a CSU CREWS team member. “The campaign is also to help get students talking about sexual health with their partners and friends.”

This will be the 10th year that the campaign will be going on.

How do I make an appointment, and what happens next?

Students interested in making an appointment need to call the CSU Health Network at 970-491-7121.

Before arriving to the appointment the CSU Health Network advises participants to avoid using the restroom for at least one hour before the visit.

“It is best to practice for students to get tested after every sexual partner. We try to do this campaign right around the time of spring break or after spring break, because that tends to be a time that there is more high risk behavior.” – Avery Showalter, CREWS team member

Showalter said that after checking in at at the front desk and signing a consent form, participants will be directed to the laboratory to urinate in a cup. After that, participates go back to the front desk to choose whether they will pay with cash or through their student account and receive a goodie bag.

If students do pay with their student account, the charge will only be listed as coming from the CSU Health Network with no other additional details about the test itself, Showalter said. Participants may see their results through the Student Health Portal 48 to 72 hours after the visit.

Why only chlamydia and g onorrhea testing ?

Chlamydia and gonorrhea are easy to test in a noninvasive way, as other tests would require more invasive collection or screening from a healthcare provider compared to urinating in a cup, Showalter said. Both tests are covered by the $20 charge.

“These are some of the most common STIs among college students … (and) often these two STIs do not have any symptoms at all,” Showalter said. “It is best to practice for students to get tested after every sexual partner. We try to do this campaign right around the time of spring break or after spring break, because that tends to be a time that there is more high-risk behavior.”

What is CREWS?

CREWS stands for Creating Respect, Educating Wellness by and for Students. It’s a peer education organization that focuses on judgement-free education on topics ranging from promoting healthier and safer decisions on sexual heath and substance use to other forms of wellness like sleep and healthy eating.

For more on CREWS, visit their website or Instagram.

