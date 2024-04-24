Campus+protests+continue+calling+for+ceasefire+in+Gaza

Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Senator Michael Bennet and former Senator Cory Gardner speak at the Colorado State University event Building Bridges: Bipartisan Perspectives on Democracy, moderated by CSU President Amy Parsons April 22.
Sens. Bennet, Gardner discuss bipartisanship at CSU amid protests

In an effort to promote bipartisan cooperation in political discussions, Colorado State University hosted...

Protesters gather in front of the Administration building chanting, while three members of the Students for Justice in Palestine deliver a letter to the University of Colorado State’s leadership April 29.
Campus protest demands administration speak out on Palestine

A crowd of students, faculty and community members showed up 1 p.m. April 29 in The Plaza for a protest...

A crowd of protesters holds signs and shouts.
CSU student protest calls for ceasefire in Gaza

Editor's Note: This story has been updated with a link to a story explaining the history between...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
From the Rockies to the Races: Why College Students Are Joining the Celebrity-Packed Kentucky Derby
From the Rockies to the Races: Why College Students Are Joining the Celebrity-Packed Kentucky Derby
April 24, 2024

The Kentucky Derby, often celebrated as “the most exciting two minutes in sports,” transcends mere horse racing to become a staple of American...

The Impact of Technological Innovations on Sports Betting in Colorado: A Primer
April 18, 2024
Cutting Edge Online Payment Technologies in 2024
April 16, 2024
How to Trade CS2 (CS:GO) Skins in 2024
April 16, 2024

Campus protests continue calling for ceasefire in Gaza

Sam Hutton, Staff Reporter
May 2, 2024
Navigate Left
Navigate Right

  • A sign alerting that camping is prohibited on Colorado State University’s campus sits on the Lory Student Center Plaza May 1. The demonstration by SJP ended 7 p.m. to not illegally camp on The Plaza.

    Collegian | Allie Seibel
    Campus+protests+continue+calling+for+ceasefire+in+Gaza

  • A sign alerting that camping is prohibited on Colorado State University’s campus sits on the Lory Student Center Plaza May 1. The demonstration by SJP ended 7 p.m. to not illegally camp on The Plaza.

    Collegian | Allie Seibel
    Campus+protests+continue+calling+for+ceasefire+in+Gaza

  • Protesters march with signs declaring “Ceasefire in Gaza” outside the Lory Student Center during a Students for Justice in Palestine protest on May 1. The protest included chanting and marching in support of Palestinians in Gaza 1-7 p.m.

    Collegian | Allie Seibel
    Campus+protests+continue+calling+for+ceasefire+in+Gaza

  • Protesters march with signs declaring “Ceasefire in Gaza” outside the Lory Student Center during a Students for Justice in Palestine protest May 1. The protest included chanting and marching in support of Palestinians in Gaza 1-7 p.m.

    Collegian | Allie Seibel
    Campus+protests+continue+calling+for+ceasefire+in+Gaza

  • Protesters march with signs declaring “Ceasefire in Gaza” outside the Lory Student Center during a Students for Justice in Palestine protest May 1. The protest included chanting and marching in support of Palestinians in Gaza 1-7 p.m.

    Collegian | Allie Seibel
    Campus+protests+continue+calling+for+ceasefire+in+Gaza

  • Protesters participate in a lie-in outside the Lory Student Center during a Students for Justice in Palestine protest May 1. The protest included chanting and marching in support of Palestinians in Gaza 1-7 p.m.

    Collegian | Allie Seibel
    Campus+protests+continue+calling+for+ceasefire+in+Gaza

  • Protestors gather outside the Lory Student Center Plaza during a Students for Justice in Palestine protest on May 1. The protest included chanting and marching in support of Palestine from 1 to 7 p.m. The protest included a lie-in demonstration.

    Collegian | Allie Seibel
    Campus+protests+continue+calling+for+ceasefire+in+Gaza

  • Protestors gather outside the Lory Student Center Plaza during a Students for Justice in Palestine protest on May 1. The protest included chanting and marching in support of Palestine from 1 to 7 p.m. The protest included a lie-in demonstration.

    Collegian | Allie Seibel
    Campus+protests+continue+calling+for+ceasefire+in+Gaza

  • Protestors gather outside the Lory Student Center Plaza during a Students for Justice in Palestine protest on May 1. The protest included chanting and marching in support of Palestine from 1 to 7 p.m. The protest included a lie-in demonstration.

    Collegian | Allie Seibel
    Campus+protests+continue+calling+for+ceasefire+in+Gaza

  • Protestors gather outside the Lory Student Center Plaza during a Students for Justice in Palestine protest on May 1. The protest included chanting and marching in support of Palestine from 1 to 7 p.m. The protest included a lie-in demonstration.

    Collegian | Allie Seibel
    Campus+protests+continue+calling+for+ceasefire+in+Gaza

  • A protestor lays on the ground outside the Lory Student Center Plaza during a Students for Justice in Palestine protest on May 1. The protest included a lie-in, a time where protestors were encouraged to lay in silence on the ground to demonstrate in support of Palestine.

    Collegian | Allie Seibel
    Campus+protests+continue+calling+for+ceasefire+in+Gaza

  • Protestors gather outside the Lory Student Center Plaza during a Students for Justice in Palestine protest on May 1. The protest included chanting and marching in support of Palestine from 1 to 7 p.m. The protest included a lie-in demonstration.

    Collegian | Allie Seibel
    Campus+protests+continue+calling+for+ceasefire+in+Gaza

  • A Students for Justice in Palestine member leads the chant, “Free, Free Palestine,” at the protest in Colorado State University’s Plaza May 1. They will continue protesting on May 2nd from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

    Collegian | Julia Percy
    Campus+protests+continue+calling+for+ceasefire+in+Gaza

  • Students hold a banner saying “Not in our Name, NOCO Antizionist Jews” in front of a “Camping Prohibited” sign in Colorado State University’s Plaza at a protest led by Students for Justice in Palestine May 1. They will continue protesting on May 2nd from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

    Collegian | Julia Percy
    Campus+protests+continue+calling+for+ceasefire+in+Gaza

  • A Protestor holds a sign saying “14,000 Palestinian Children Killed with United States’ Money” at Colorado State University’s Plaza in a protest led by Students for Justice in Palestine May 1. They will continue protesting on May 2nd from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

    Collegian | Julia Percy
    Campus+protests+continue+calling+for+ceasefire+in+Gaza

  • After the protest on April 29th, where students and community members gathered to march to the administration building, they continue their protest in the Colorado State University’s Plaza led by Students for Justice in Palestine May 1. They will continue protesting on May 2nd from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

    Collegian | Julia Percy
    Campus+protests+continue+calling+for+ceasefire+in+Gaza

  • A Students for Justice in Palestine member leads the chant, “Disclose, Divest, We will not stop, We will not rest,” at the protest in Colorado State University’s Plaza May 1. They will continue protesting on May 2nd from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

    Collegian | Julia Percy
    Campus+protests+continue+calling+for+ceasefire+in+Gaza

  • Ella Smith, a Students for Justice in Palestine member, leads the chant, “Disclose, Divest, We will not stop, We will not rest,” at the protest in Colorado State University’s Plaza May 1. They will continue protesting on May 2nd from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

    Collegian | Julia Percy
    Campus+protests+continue+calling+for+ceasefire+in+Gaza
Navigate Left
Navigate Right

Protests against the ongoing Israel-Hamas war continued May 1 on the Lory Student Center Plaza just two days after protesters hand-delivered a formal letter of demands to university administration April 29.

The demonstration, characterized by the Colorado State University chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine as “a peaceful demonstration to put pressure on the university to reconsider its financial partnerships,” intends to remain in accordance with CSU’s freedom of speech and assembly guidelines, which prohibit permanent encampments on university grounds.

Ad

Representatives from SJP claimed recent discussions with CSU President Amy Parsons have been unsuccessful in encouraging the university to divest from all pro-Israel corporations, prompting further demonstrations that, organizers said, will continue until their demands are met. In an effort to stay within CSU and Fort Collins regulations, organizers plan to disperse by 7 p.m. and resume at 7 a.m. tomorrow.

An SJP organizer who only provided their first name, Tarik, said they believe that continued, peaceful pressure in accordance with university safety guidelines will force CSU administration to take an official stance on the conflict.

“We have chosen to demonstrate in this manner to continue our support and demonstration and to show, daily, our demands to the university within the guidelines that the university has laid out,” Tarik said. 

Unlike the April 29 protest, community members were limited to The Plaza and echoed common phrases of protest, including, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” and, “Long live intifada.” Numerous protesters also stood under an awning in front of the Associated Students of CSU senate chambers, where a bill calling for a ceasefire has yet to be signed by ASCSU President Nick DeSalvo.

Later in the afternoon May 1, protesters organized a “lie-in,” which saw dozens of protesters lie silently on the ground to symbolize the rising death toll in Gaza.

Several students donning Israeli flags stood nearby in counter-protest. Speakers playing Israeli music were also employed in an attempt to drown out the other demonstrators. 

“I don’t know how these people who want a ceasefire are calling for another genocide,” a student who did not provide a name said. “If they want to protest, then we also have every right to protest.”

Another student claimed that Jewish voices were not adequately accounted for in discussions with CSU administration, citing frequent interruptions from pro-Palestinian demonstrators. 

CSU student and SJP organizer Ella Smith refuted claims that protests against Israel are antisemitic. 

Ad

“I am a Jewish individual, and I think the fact that there have been comments from different groups on campus claiming that we are antisemitic is completely ridiculous,” Smith said. “My Jewish identity necessitates that I fight for the people of Palestine.”

As the rain cleared and the demonstration continued, several CSU students voiced their stance on the ongoing protests. 

“I completely support these people because (the conflict) is genocide,” a student who did not provide a name said. “This is more of a humanitarian crisis than it is to do with war.”

Another student, who also wished to remain anonymous, was less enthusiastic.

“I feel like there’s a lot of political movement for the sake of wanting to be a part of a political movement,” they said. “I feel like our generation has been looking for its movement that they get to be a part of.”

Daily demonstrations are expected to continue until an agreement with CSU administration is reached. 

Reach Sam Hutton at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Campus
Protesters gather in front of the Administration building chanting, while three members of the Students for Justice in Palestine deliver a letter to the University of Colorado State’s leadership April 29.
Campus protest demands administration speak out on Palestine
Photo Illustration by Caden Proulx and Cait Mckinzie
This week in ASCSU: Humanity, community, student fees
Associated Students of Colorado State University Vice President Alex Silverhart and ASCSU intern Lauren Johnson pose with free emergency contraceptives on The Plaza April 24.
ASCSU reproductive health care initiative launches 1st phase on Plaza
The south entrance to Durward Hall March 12.
Durward Hall to be taken offline as renovations begin this summer
Senator Michael Bennet and former Senator Cory Gardner speak at the Colorado State University event Building Bridges: Bipartisan Perspectives on Democracy, moderated by CSU President Amy Parsons April 22.
Sens. Bennet, Gardner discuss bipartisanship at CSU amid protests
A full audience listens to Alison Kafer speak at a lecture about reproductive ableism in the Lory Student Center April 18. I want us to think about how we need to make disability valued (and) make disabled people feel valued, Kafer said. Recognize their lives — our lives — as having futures so that abortion is no longer seen as a necessity. ... That will make it impossible, or at least much more difficult, for anti-abortion movements to weaponize or co-opt language of eugenics to do their work.
Feminist scholar visits CSU to discuss disability, reproductive justice
More in Homepage
You see your child walking near a cliff: Parents of former Grace Christian Church attendees speak out about cultlike tendencies
'You see your child walking near a cliff': Parents of former Grace Christian Church attendees speak out about cultlike tendencies
Dr. Frank-N-Furter, played by KevKat, struts across the stage as he welcomes Janet, played by Devour Divinity, and Brad, played by Bekah, to his palace during Sweet Transvestite at No Picnics performance of The Rocky Horror Picture Show at The Lyric April 12.
'Rocky Horror' cult following promises to take you on strange journey
Cody Braesch climbs a V3-rated bouldering route at Horsetooth Reservoir January 2019. Originally from Berthoud, the Braesch started outdoor rock climbing in 2018. “I haven’t found anything else that pushes me so hard both mentally and physically as rock climbing,” Braesch said. “It’s like a constant battle between the limits of your body and how far your mind will let you push past the fear and uncertainty of what could happen.”
Colorado outdoor culture romanticizes slumming it while signifying privilege
Masculinity is societys biggest cult
Masculinity is society's biggest cult
Annabelle Stephan smiles as she plays in a scrimmage during womens club soccer practice April 11.
CSU athletes get in game mode with traditions, superstitions
Lauren Pallemaerts
Pallemaerts: All my love to The Collegian
More in News
Photo Illustration by Caden Proulx and Cait Mckinzie
This week in ASCSU: Mountain Campus, meal swipes
Associated Students of Colorado State University Director of Governmental Affairs Michael Stella, Vice President Alex Silverhart, Director of Traditions and Programs Meron Siyoum and Director of Finance Ashton Duffield stand in front of the ASCSU office in the Lory Student Center April 17. “I think we should all strive to leave places like our universities better than we found them, Stella said. I think we should do that, and ASCSU is the best way to do that on campus.”
Graduating ASCSU seniors reflect on their experiences in student government
Dr. Jeremi Suri talks about his book “Civil War By Other Means” and how history will help us understand our current world at the annual Furniss Lecture held by the Colorado State University history club April 12.
Historian highlights effects of Civil War on modern American democracy
Gov. Jared Polis signs HB24-1007 on the west steps of the Colorado state Capitol building April 15. The opportunity for people to officially be on the lease gives them protections, Polis said during the signing ceremony.
U+2 ended as Gov. Polis signs bill banning occupancy limits
Photo Illustration by Caden Proulx and Cait Mckinzie
This week in ASCSU: BSOF, humanity and community
Speakers Allison Neswood and Jordan Dresser take questions from CSU students.
Indigenous Governance Traditions event connects democracy, sovereignty


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2024 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *