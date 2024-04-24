Campus+protests+continue+calling+for+ceasefire+in+Gaza

Protests against the ongoing Israel-Hamas war continued May 1 on the Lory Student Center Plaza just two days after protesters hand-delivered a formal letter of demands to university administration April 29.
The demonstration, characterized by the Colorado State University chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine as “a peaceful demonstration to put pressure on the university to reconsider its financial partnerships,” intends to remain in accordance with CSU’s freedom of speech and assembly guidelines, which prohibit permanent encampments on university grounds.
Representatives from SJP claimed recent discussions with CSU President Amy Parsons have been unsuccessful in encouraging the university to divest from all pro-Israel corporations, prompting further demonstrations that, organizers said, will continue until their demands are met. In an effort to stay within CSU and Fort Collins regulations, organizers plan to disperse by 7 p.m. and resume at 7 a.m. tomorrow.
An SJP organizer who only provided their first name, Tarik, said they believe that continued, peaceful pressure in accordance with university safety guidelines will force CSU administration to take an official stance on the conflict.
“We have chosen to demonstrate in this manner to continue our support and demonstration and to show, daily, our demands to the university within the guidelines that the university has laid out,” Tarik said.
Unlike the April 29 protest, community members were limited to The Plaza and echoed common phrases of protest, including, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” and, “Long live intifada.” Numerous protesters also stood under an awning in front of the Associated Students of CSU senate chambers, where a bill calling for a ceasefire has yet to be signed by ASCSU President Nick DeSalvo.
Later in the afternoon May 1, protesters organized a “lie-in,” which saw dozens of protesters lie silently on the ground to symbolize the rising death toll in Gaza.
Several students donning Israeli flags stood nearby in counter-protest. Speakers playing Israeli music were also employed in an attempt to drown out the other demonstrators.
“I don’t know how these people who want a ceasefire are calling for another genocide,” a student who did not provide a name said. “If they want to protest, then we also have every right to protest.”
Another student claimed that Jewish voices were not adequately accounted for in discussions with CSU administration, citing frequent interruptions from pro-Palestinian demonstrators.
CSU student and SJP organizer Ella Smith refuted claims that protests against Israel are antisemitic.
“I am a Jewish individual, and I think the fact that there have been comments from different groups on campus claiming that we are antisemitic is completely ridiculous,” Smith said. “My Jewish identity necessitates that I fight for the people of Palestine.”
As the rain cleared and the demonstration continued, several CSU students voiced their stance on the ongoing protests.
“I completely support these people because (the conflict) is genocide,” a student who did not provide a name said. “This is more of a humanitarian crisis than it is to do with war.”
Another student, who also wished to remain anonymous, was less enthusiastic.
“I feel like there’s a lot of political movement for the sake of wanting to be a part of a political movement,” they said. “I feel like our generation has been looking for its movement that they get to be a part of.”
Daily demonstrations are expected to continue until an agreement with CSU administration is reached.
