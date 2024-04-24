Campus+protests+continue+calling+for+ceasefire+in+Gaza

Navigate Left Navigate Right A sign alerting that camping is prohibited on Colorado State University’s campus sits on the Lory Student Center Plaza May 1. The demonstration by SJP ended 7 p.m. to not illegally camp on The Plaza. Collegian | Allie Seibel

Protesters march with signs declaring “Ceasefire in Gaza” outside the Lory Student Center during a Students for Justice in Palestine protest on May 1. The protest included chanting and marching in support of Palestinians in Gaza 1-7 p.m. Collegian | Allie Seibel

Protesters participate in a lie-in outside the Lory Student Center during a Students for Justice in Palestine protest May 1. The protest included chanting and marching in support of Palestinians in Gaza 1-7 p.m. Collegian | Allie Seibel

Protestors gather outside the Lory Student Center Plaza during a Students for Justice in Palestine protest on May 1. The protest included chanting and marching in support of Palestine from 1 to 7 p.m. The protest included a lie-in demonstration. Collegian | Allie Seibel

A protestor lays on the ground outside the Lory Student Center Plaza during a Students for Justice in Palestine protest on May 1. The protest included a lie-in, a time where protestors were encouraged to lay in silence on the ground to demonstrate in support of Palestine. Collegian | Allie Seibel

A Students for Justice in Palestine member leads the chant, “Free, Free Palestine,” at the protest in Colorado State University’s Plaza May 1. They will continue protesting on May 2nd from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Collegian | Julia Percy

Students hold a banner saying “Not in our Name, NOCO Antizionist Jews” in front of a “Camping Prohibited” sign in Colorado State University’s Plaza at a protest led by Students for Justice in Palestine May 1. They will continue protesting on May 2nd from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Collegian | Julia Percy

A Protestor holds a sign saying “14,000 Palestinian Children Killed with United States’ Money” at Colorado State University’s Plaza in a protest led by Students for Justice in Palestine May 1. They will continue protesting on May 2nd from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Collegian | Julia Percy

After the protest on April 29th, where students and community members gathered to march to the administration building, they continue their protest in the Colorado State University’s Plaza led by Students for Justice in Palestine May 1. They will continue protesting on May 2nd from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Collegian | Julia Percy

A Students for Justice in Palestine member leads the chant, “Disclose, Divest, We will not stop, We will not rest,” at the protest in Colorado State University’s Plaza May 1. They will continue protesting on May 2nd from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Collegian | Julia Percy

Ella Smith, a Students for Justice in Palestine member, leads the chant, “Disclose, Divest, We will not stop, We will not rest,” at the protest in Colorado State University’s Plaza May 1. They will continue protesting on May 2nd from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Collegian | Julia Percy Navigate Left Navigate Right



































Protests against the ongoing Israel-Hamas war continued May 1 on the Lory Student Center Plaza just two days after protesters hand-delivered a formal letter of demands to university administration April 29.

The demonstration, characterized by the Colorado State University chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine as “a peaceful demonstration to put pressure on the university to reconsider its financial partnerships,” intends to remain in accordance with CSU’s freedom of speech and assembly guidelines, which prohibit permanent encampments on university grounds.

Representatives from SJP claimed recent discussions with CSU President Amy Parsons have been unsuccessful in encouraging the university to divest from all pro-Israel corporations, prompting further demonstrations that, organizers said, will continue until their demands are met. In an effort to stay within CSU and Fort Collins regulations, organizers plan to disperse by 7 p.m. and resume at 7 a.m. tomorrow.

An SJP organizer who only provided their first name, Tarik, said they believe that continued, peaceful pressure in accordance with university safety guidelines will force CSU administration to take an official stance on the conflict.

“We have chosen to demonstrate in this manner to continue our support and demonstration and to show, daily, our demands to the university within the guidelines that the university has laid out,” Tarik said.

Unlike the April 29 protest, community members were limited to The Plaza and echoed common phrases of protest, including, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” and, “Long live intifada.” Numerous protesters also stood under an awning in front of the Associated Students of CSU senate chambers, where a bill calling for a ceasefire has yet to be signed by ASCSU President Nick DeSalvo.

Later in the afternoon May 1, protesters organized a “lie-in,” which saw dozens of protesters lie silently on the ground to symbolize the rising death toll in Gaza.

Several students donning Israeli flags stood nearby in counter-protest. Speakers playing Israeli music were also employed in an attempt to drown out the other demonstrators.

“I don’t know how these people who want a ceasefire are calling for another genocide,” a student who did not provide a name said. “If they want to protest, then we also have every right to protest.”

Another student claimed that Jewish voices were not adequately accounted for in discussions with CSU administration, citing frequent interruptions from pro-Palestinian demonstrators.

CSU student and SJP organizer Ella Smith refuted claims that protests against Israel are antisemitic.

“I am a Jewish individual, and I think the fact that there have been comments from different groups on campus claiming that we are antisemitic is completely ridiculous,” Smith said. “My Jewish identity necessitates that I fight for the people of Palestine.”

As the rain cleared and the demonstration continued, several CSU students voiced their stance on the ongoing protests.

“I completely support these people because (the conflict) is genocide,” a student who did not provide a name said. “This is more of a humanitarian crisis than it is to do with war.”

Another student, who also wished to remain anonymous, was less enthusiastic.

“I feel like there’s a lot of political movement for the sake of wanting to be a part of a political movement,” they said. “I feel like our generation has been looking for its movement that they get to be a part of.”

Daily demonstrations are expected to continue until an agreement with CSU administration is reached.

Reach Sam Hutton at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.