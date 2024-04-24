Top stories
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
This week in ASCSU: Humanity, community, student fees

Sam Hutton, Staff Reporter
April 29, 2024
Photo+Illustration+by+Caden+Proulx+and+Cait+Mckinzie
Collegian | Caden Proulx
Photo Illustration by Caden Proulx and Cait Mckinzie

The Associated Students of Colorado State University convened April 24 for the 28th and final session of the 53rd senate. 

Bill #5325, “Reamending Bill #5117,” was first on the agenda.

The legislation renews ASCSU’s multiyear funding commitment to the Growing Food Security Project, which harvests fresh produce in an effort to combat food insecurity on campus. Over a two-year period, $23,900 will be allocated from the Senate Discretionary Fund. 

The bill passed with unanimous consent. 

The ratification of the newest supreme court chief justice then took place. The chief justice oversees all judicial branch processes, including issuing supreme court opinions when necessary. 

Current Associate Justice Morgan Wright was nominated and unanimously ratified.

Senate then ratified the newest member of the Board for Student Organization Funding.

Senate also unanimously ratified current Deputy Director of Health Jakye Nunley as chief of staff.

Bill #5322, “The Humanity and Community Act,” was next to be decided. 

The legislation brings attention to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and denounces acts of hate committed against Jewish and Muslim students across campus. The bill also requests additional action on behalf of ASCSU and CSU administration in supporting affected students. Similar pieces of legislation have been passed by student governments across the country.

Budgetary Affairs Chair Nora Aslan, who is of Palestinian descent, voiced support for the legislation.

“CSU can’t continue to remain silent,” Aslan said. “We, as people, can’t continue to remain silent.”

The bill passed by way of a majority vote.

Bill #5321, “El Centro SOMOS Latinx/e Graduation,” was then considered.

The legislation seeks $10,000 from the Senate Discretionary Fund to facilitate the purchase of special stoles for graduating El Centro members. The bill also requests $1,000 each for the Native American Cultural Center, the Asian Pacific American Cultural Center, the Black/African American Cultural Center and the Pride Resource Center. 

The bill passed with unanimous consent.

Bill #5327, “Approval of the FY25 Student Fee Package,” was also considered. 

The legislation seeks senate confirmation of the Student Fee Review Board’s proposed fee package. Continuing an annual trend and in accordance with universitywide budget cuts, the package includes a 2.3% increase in annual student fees, equating to nearly $33 per student. 

Although senate does not have voting authority over the student fee package, the legislative body expressed confidence in the board’s processes, in effect passing the legislation.

Bill #5328, “Elections Code Amendments,” was also decided. 

The legislation implements recommendations from the current elections committee on elections processes. Among the recommendations are changes to campaign finance guidelines and additional social media campaigning restrictions. 

After expediting the bill, senate passed it with unanimous consent. 

To conclude the session, senate approved the latest iterations of the executive job descriptions. Several changes were made, including renaming the department of health to the department of basic needs and increasing diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. 

The 54th senate will begin May 1.

Reach Sam Hutton at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @Sam_Hut14.
Caden Proulx
Caden Proulx, Print Director
Caden Proulx is a human development and family studies student at Colorado State University pursuing his passion for graphic design at The Collegian. Originally from Austin, Texas, Caden's journalistic journey began in the high school yearbook department, where his passion for design grew. This led to him to seek out student media when he got to Colorado State University. Starting as a page designer in his first year, Caden found a home at The Collegian. This led him to the position of print director his sophomore year. Despite majoring in HDFS, Caden seamlessly integrates his hobby of graphic design with his academic pursuits. The Collegian has become an integral part of his success at CSU. Now firmly rooted in Colorado, Caden is eager to contribute to the student media landscape, The Collegian and its success. He loves working alongside other excited students who are talented and have a lot to teach and push him to continue to grow as a visual journalist.


