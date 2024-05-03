ASCSU senate overrules DeSalvo, passes bill calling for ceasefire

The Associated Students of Colorado State University convened May 3 for an emergency session of the 53rd senate.

As with the May 1 session, the gallery section was almost entirely occupied by protesters, organized by the CSU chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine. The demonstrators rallied to show support for Bill #5319, “The Humanity and Community Act,” which calls for a ceasefire in Gaza on behalf of ASCSU. It has yet to be signed by President Nick DeSalvo.

DeSalvo previously voiced opposition to the wording of the bill but said he would consider signing an edited version of the legislation that replaces the term “genocide” with “war crimes.”

Although the 54th senate was sworn into office May 1, the legislative authors reintroduced the legislation with emergency priority, allowing the 53rd senate to vote to override DeSalvo’s pocket veto.

“Our students behind us are begging us to pass this,” former Budgetary Affairs Committee Chair Nora Aslan said. “It is our responsibility as their elected or appointed officials to do right by them.”

Several senators continued to oppose the legislation, citing the International Court of Justice’s unwillingness to determine the conflict as a genocide.

“Because I do not believe that the 53rd senate is qualified to accuse Israel of genocide, I will be voting no,” Sen. Micah Zia-Ahmadi said.

Senate overturned DeSalvo’s veto by way of a 16-3-2 vote, officially passing the legislation. This is the first successful veto override since 2020.

After an adjournment period, senate reconvened for an additional emergency session, in which the 54th senate worked to ratify the members of the executive cabinet, elect committee and caucus chairs and consider a reintroduced version of Bill #5319.

In a unanimous vote, senate passed Bill #5402, “The Humanity and Community Act (Re-Introduced).” Chair Emeritus of the Accessibility Caucus Sammy Trout, the legislative author, said he believes passing the legislation into the 54th senate reaffirms ASCSU’s commitment to serving students affected by the Israel-Hamas war.

Senate then moved to ratify the 54th executive cabinet.

Senate ratified Jillian Cook as deputy chief of staff; Tangia Zheng as director of finance; Sophie Nannemann as deputy director of finance; Yesenia Enriquez as director of marketing; Joseph Godshall as director of public relations; Lily Coughlin as deputy director of graphic design; Ava Wilkins as director of governmental affairs; Hailey Rageth as deputy director of governmental affairs; QueNique Blake as director of traditions; Madeline Cummings as deputy director of traditions; Lauren Johnson as deputy director of basic needs; Cate Collins as director of environmental affairs; Sofia Hiller as deputy director of environmental affairs; and Jebrail Dempsey as director of diversity, equity and inclusion.

After a period of debate in which senate overruled the executive branch’s decision to table Jorja Whyte’s ratification, Whyte was ratified as director of basic needs.

Senate also elected caucus chairs for the 54th senate.

Nominated for the position of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Affairs Committee chair were Sens. Mitchell Meyers and Frankie Salazar. Senate elected Meyers by way of a majority vote.

Sen. Ellie Lutz was nominated for and subsequently elected as Internal Affairs Committee chair.

Associate Sen. Fiona Miller was unanimously elected as University Affairs Committee chair.

Sen. Seanna Bucknor was unanimously elected as Students of The Oval Caucus chair.

Nominated for Housing Caucus chair were Sens. Morgan Snyder and Lauren Davis. Senate elected Davis by way of a majority vote.

Senate also unanimously confirmed Bill #5401, “Fiscal Year 2025 ASCSU Budget.”

The administration’s proposed budget made several funding allocation adjustments. Slight salary increases for ASCSU members and redistributed funds between executive departments are among the changes.

ASCSU senate will reconvene in August.

Reach Sam Hutton at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @Sam_Hut14.