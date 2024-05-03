This week in ASCSU: Calls for ceasefire, executive budget proposal

The Associated Students of Colorado State University convened May 1 for the first session of the 54th senate.

The session began with protesters filling the gallery section of the senate chambers, continuing to advocate for a ceasefire in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. Protesters also used their presence to convince President Nick DeSalvo to sign Bill #5319, “The Humanity and Community Act,” which officially calls for a ceasefire on behalf of ASCSU.

“There is an ongoing genocide that we cannot allow ourselves to be silent on,” former Accessibility Caucus Chair Sammy Trout said. “It is important that our student leaders follow the role and the goals of the student population, not the other way around.”

The majority of protesters held posters urging DeSalvo to reconsider his stance on the legislation, which passed with a 16-2-5 vote during the April 24 session. Multiple community members, including two former senators, addressed DeSalvo and Vice President Braxton Dietz directly. The bill is set to be reintroduced in an emergency session May 3.

In response, DeSalvo said he would sign the legislation if the term “genocide” were replaced with “war crimes,” citing the International Court of Justice’s unwillingness to classify the war as a genocide.

“I have a duty to represent all students, and I was not comfortable signing ASCSU’s name and my name onto a claim that levies genocide on a different nation,” DeSalvo said.

Moving into confidence business, senate elected the new members of the legislative cabinet. Consisting of the speaker pro tempore, parliamentarian and recruitment and retention officer, the legislative cabinet is tasked with advising the speaker of the senate in senate processes, including bill sponsorship and managing weekly senate sessions.

Senators Enock Monanti and Brooke Reese were nominated for the position of speaker pro tempore.

Both candidates expressed interest in making senate a more welcoming, inclusive space in addition to strengthening interbranch relationships.

Reese won by way of a majority vote and was sworn in with immediate effect.

Senator Madeleine Kamberg was nominated for and elected as parliamentarian.

Kamberg said she plans to continue efforts to revamp the ASCSU website in order to make financial and legislative details more readily accessible for outside students.

Senate also unanimously elected Sen. Graham Kelly as recruitment and retention officer.

Kelly plans to focus on retaining senate membership amid middling membership numbers.

In a rarely seen process, senate then renewed all four legislative caucuses. The Women’s and Social Justice Caucus, Accessibility Caucus, Housing Caucus and Students of the Oval Caucus were renewed for the 54th senate.

To conclude the session, senate considered Bill #5401, “Fiscal Year 2025 ASCSU Budget.”

The legislation outlines the entirety of the executive branch’s proposed distribution of allocated student fees, totaling over $2 million. More than $1.5 million is derived from student fee revenue. Included in the proposed budget are slight salary increases for all ASCSU members and additional investment in the Governmental Affairs Department and the Board for Student Organization Funding.

The bill is expected to be decided May 3 when senate reconvenes for an emergency session.

