This week in ASCSU: Calls for ceasefire, executive budget proposal

Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Senator Michael Bennet and former Senator Cory Gardner speak at the Colorado State University event Building Bridges: Bipartisan Perspectives on Democracy, moderated by CSU President Amy Parsons April 22.
Sens. Bennet, Gardner discuss bipartisanship at CSU amid protests

In an effort to promote bipartisan cooperation in political discussions, Colorado State University hosted...

Protesters gather in front of the Administration building chanting, while three members of the Students for Justice in Palestine deliver a letter to the University of Colorado State’s leadership April 29.
Campus protest demands administration speak out on Palestine

A crowd of students, faculty and community members showed up 1 p.m. April 29 in The Plaza for a protest...

A crowd of protesters holds signs and shouts.
CSU student protest calls for ceasefire in Gaza

Editor's Note: This story has been updated with a link to a story explaining the history between...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Group of students participating in an art class while at school in the North East of England. They are using modelling clay and a teacher is helping them through the process.
The Influence of Art Education on Student Development
May 3, 2024

Education as a whole has always played an important role in the development and formation of the individual. Art education has an even greater...

From the Rockies to the Races: Why College Students Are Joining the Celebrity-Packed Kentucky Derby
April 24, 2024
The Impact of Technological Innovations on Sports Betting in Colorado: A Primer
April 18, 2024
Cutting Edge Online Payment Technologies in 2024
April 16, 2024

This week in ASCSU: Calls for ceasefire, executive budget proposal

Sam Hutton, Staff Reporter
May 3, 2024
Ella+Smith%2C+organizer+for+Students+for+Justice+in+Palestine%2C+holds+a+sign+in+support+of+Bill+%235402%2C+a+resubmission+of+the+Humanity+and+Community+Act+that+called+a+May+3+emergency+Associated+Students+of+Colorado+State+University+senate+session%2C+May+1.+The+gallery+input+at+the+May+1+senate+session+was+focused+on+President+Nick+DeSalvos+pocket+veto+of+Bill+%235319+before+the+end+of+the+53rd+senate.+
Collegian | Allie Seibel
Ella Smith, organizer for Students for Justice in Palestine, holds a sign in support of Bill #5402, a resubmission of the Humanity and Community Act that called a May 3 emergency Associated Students of Colorado State University senate session, May 1. The gallery input at the May 1 senate session was focused on President Nick DeSalvo’s pocket veto of Bill #5319 before the end of the 53rd senate.

The Associated Students of Colorado State University convened May 1 for the first session of the 54th senate. 

The session began with protesters filling the gallery section of the senate chambers, continuing to advocate for a ceasefire in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. Protesters also used their presence to convince President Nick DeSalvo to sign Bill #5319, “The Humanity and Community Act,” which officially calls for a ceasefire on behalf of ASCSU.

Ad

“There is an ongoing genocide that we cannot allow ourselves to be silent on,” former Accessibility Caucus Chair Sammy Trout said. “It is important that our student leaders follow the role and the goals of the student population, not the other way around.”

The majority of protesters held posters urging DeSalvo to reconsider his stance on the legislation, which passed with a 16-2-5 vote during the April 24 session. Multiple community members, including two former senators, addressed DeSalvo and Vice President Braxton Dietz directly. The bill is set to be reintroduced in an emergency session May 3.

In response, DeSalvo said he would sign the legislation if the term “genocide” were replaced with “war crimes,” citing the International Court of Justice’s unwillingness to classify the war as a genocide.

“I have a duty to represent all students, and I was not comfortable signing ASCSU’s name and my name onto a claim that levies genocide on a different nation,” DeSalvo said.

Moving into confidence business, senate elected the new members of the legislative cabinet. Consisting of the speaker pro tempore, parliamentarian and recruitment and retention officer, the legislative cabinet is tasked with advising the speaker of the senate in senate processes, including bill sponsorship and managing weekly senate sessions.

Senators Enock Monanti and Brooke Reese were nominated for the position of speaker pro tempore.

Both candidates expressed interest in making senate a more welcoming, inclusive space in addition to strengthening interbranch relationships. 

Reese won by way of a majority vote and was sworn in with immediate effect.

Senator Madeleine Kamberg was nominated for and elected as parliamentarian. 

Ad

Kamberg said she plans to continue efforts to revamp the ASCSU website in order to make financial and legislative details more readily accessible for outside students.

Senate also unanimously elected Sen. Graham Kelly as recruitment and retention officer. 

Kelly plans to focus on retaining senate membership amid middling membership numbers. 

In a rarely seen process, senate then renewed all four legislative caucuses. The Women’s and Social Justice Caucus, Accessibility Caucus, Housing Caucus and Students of the Oval Caucus were renewed for the 54th senate.

To conclude the session, senate considered Bill #5401, “Fiscal Year 2025 ASCSU Budget.”

The legislation outlines the entirety of the executive branch’s proposed distribution of allocated student fees, totaling over $2 million. More than $1.5 million is derived from student fee revenue. Included in the proposed budget are slight salary increases for all ASCSU members and additional investment in the Governmental Affairs Department and the Board for Student Organization Funding. 

The bill is expected to be decided May 3 when senate reconvenes for an emergency session.

Reach Sam Hutton at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @Sam_Hut14.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in ASCSU
Photo Illustration by Caden Proulx and Cait Mckinzie
This week in ASCSU: Humanity, community, student fees
Associated Students of Colorado State University Vice President Alex Silverhart and ASCSU intern Lauren Johnson pose with free emergency contraceptives on The Plaza April 24.
ASCSU reproductive health care initiative launches 1st phase on Plaza
Photo Illustration by Caden Proulx and Cait Mckinzie
This week in ASCSU: Mountain Campus, meal swipes
Associated Students of Colorado State University Director of Governmental Affairs Michael Stella, Vice President Alex Silverhart, Director of Traditions and Programs Meron Siyoum and Director of Finance Ashton Duffield stand in front of the ASCSU office in the Lory Student Center April 17. “I think we should all strive to leave places like our universities better than we found them, Stella said. I think we should do that, and ASCSU is the best way to do that on campus.”
Graduating ASCSU seniors reflect on their experiences in student government
Gov. Jared Polis signs HB24-1007 on the west steps of the Colorado state Capitol building April 15. The opportunity for people to officially be on the lease gives them protections, Polis said during the signing ceremony.
U+2 ended as Gov. Polis signs bill banning occupancy limits
Photo Illustration by Caden Proulx and Cait Mckinzie
This week in ASCSU: BSOF, humanity and community
More in Campus
A Students for Justice in Palestine member leads the chant, “Free, Free Palestine,” at the protest in Colorado State University’s Plaza March 1.
Campus protests continue calling for ceasefire in Gaza
Protesters gather in front of the Administration building chanting, while three members of the Students for Justice in Palestine deliver a letter to the University of Colorado State’s leadership April 29.
Campus protest demands administration speak out on Palestine
The south entrance to Durward Hall March 12.
Durward Hall to be taken offline as renovations begin this summer
Senator Michael Bennet and former Senator Cory Gardner speak at the Colorado State University event Building Bridges: Bipartisan Perspectives on Democracy, moderated by CSU President Amy Parsons April 22.
Sens. Bennet, Gardner discuss bipartisanship at CSU amid protests
A full audience listens to Alison Kafer speak at a lecture about reproductive ableism in the Lory Student Center April 18. I want us to think about how we need to make disability valued (and) make disabled people feel valued, Kafer said. Recognize their lives — our lives — as having futures so that abortion is no longer seen as a necessity. ... That will make it impossible, or at least much more difficult, for anti-abortion movements to weaponize or co-opt language of eugenics to do their work.
Feminist scholar visits CSU to discuss disability, reproductive justice
Speakers Allison Neswood and Jordan Dresser take questions from CSU students.
Indigenous Governance Traditions event connects democracy, sovereignty
More in Homepage
Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy and Luke Crutchen join together to share a mic during Midlands performance at the Moby Arena during RamFest April 25.
RamFest takes a country twist with headlining band Midland
Sydney Hornbuckle hugs a Colorado State University catcher after making a good play during Colorado State Universitys softball game against Boise State University May 2, 2024. (CSU lost 9-3)
CSU softball struggles to score in loss to Boise State
Ward: Goodbye, The Collegian, you absolute beaut
Ward: Goodbye, The Collegian, you absolute beaut
Courtesy of Kaile Roos Photography
CSU women's varsity equine polo wins 1st championship in club history
You see your child walking near a cliff: Parents of former Grace Christian Church attendees speak out about cultlike tendencies
'You see your child walking near a cliff': Parents of former Grace Christian Church attendees speak out about cultlike tendencies
Dr. Frank-N-Furter, played by KevKat, struts across the stage as he welcomes Janet, played by Devour Divinity, and Brad, played by Bekah, to his palace during Sweet Transvestite at No Picnics performance of The Rocky Horror Picture Show at The Lyric April 12.
'Rocky Horror' cult following promises to take you on strange journey
About the Contributor
Allie Seibel
Allie Seibel, Editor in Chief
Allie Seibel is the editor in chief of The Rocky Mountain Collegian, a role she loves more and more with each day. Previously the news editor and news director of The Collegian, Seibel has a background in news, but she’s excited to branch out and experience every facet of content this and following years. Seibel is a sophomore journalism and media communications major minoring in business administration and legal studies. She is a student in the Honors Program and is also an honors ambassador and honors peer mentor. She also is a satellite imagery writer for the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere at Colorado State University. Seibel is from Colorado Springs, Colorado, and loves how The Collegian has gotten her acquainted with Fort Collins and CSU. When she’s not writing, reporting or in class, you can always find her with a book, cross-stitching, planning where to travel to next, trying out a new recipe or listening to Taylor Swift. Seibel is incredibly proud of The Collegian’s past and understands the task of safeguarding its future. She’s committed to The Collegian’s brand as an alt-weekly newspaper and will continue to advance its status as a strong online publication while preserving the integrity and tradition of the print paper. Seibel is excited to begin a multi-year relationship with readers at the helm of the paper and cannot wait to see how the paper continues to grow. Through initiatives like the new science desk and letting each individual desk shine, Seibel is committed to furthering The Collegian and Rocky Mountain Student Media over the next few years.


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2024 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *