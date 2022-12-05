Swim and dive defeats New Mexico, Air Force in 1st double dual

Members of the Colorado State University and University of Wyoming swim teams compete in the 500-yard freestyle event Nov. 5. The Rams won 169-131 to secure their 18th consecutive Border War win in swim and dive.

Colorado State University swimming and diving competed this weekend against the United States Air Force Academy and the University of New Mexico in their first double dual meet of the season. The Rams won the meet, defeating the Falcons 237-116 and the Lobos 272-81. The Rams are now 6-0 for the season.

Unlike an average dual meet, this meet was separated into two days of competition with CSU competing on both days. Friday evening showcased CSU’s swim team, with CSU winning every single event. In fact, CSU placed No. 2 or 3 as well in nearly every event, demonstrating the skill and talent of this roster.

The meet started off strong with the Rams’ 200-yard medley relay placing first over the Falcons by almost one second. Strong relay starts secured the meet victory for the Rams, as well as a lightning-fast 100-yard freestyle from Lexie Trietley.

CSU continued their success into the 400-yard individual medley, for which CSU’s Erin Dawson placed first and Maya White placed second. Air Force’s Zoe Bresnahan placed third, finishing two seconds behind White.

The 100-yard butterfly proved to be a lot closer of a race. The competition was mainly between CSU’s Lucy Matheson and Amanda Hoffman, and Matheson beat Hoffman by only .02 seconds.

The last race of Friday’s session was the 400-yard freestyle relay. CSU’s A relay team was led off by Megan Hager and anchored by Trietley. CSU won this event by nearly three seconds, with Air Force out touching New Mexico to get second.

The rest of the races were dominated by CSU’s athletes, with the Rams finishing first and second in every event but the 200-yard breaststroke.

CSU’s dominant performance in this double dual meet leads them into winter break, during which the Rams will compete against Northern Arizona University and the University of North Texas January 6, 2023.

Reach Emma Askren at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @emma_askren.