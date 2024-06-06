Morris, Lesnar, Hawkins represent Rams in US Summer Olympics team trials

Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Fort Collins City Councilmembers Tricia Canonico, Julie Pignataro and Kelly Ohlson listen to members of the public express grievances regarding the citys U+2 housing policy during the public comment section of the City Council meeting at Fort Collins City Hall April 4, 2023.
City Council abolishes occupancy limits following removal of housing ordinances statewide

Fort Collins City Council passed a measure officially abolishing housing occupancy limits by way of a...

A large black letter C in the style of The Collegian logo is to the left of the words Breaking News written in red all caps. The graphic is on top of a faded image of The Oval from above.
Breaking news: Delayed hearing decision for protesters at city council meeting

Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect the correct spelling of Hania Sakkal's name, as...

A strand of mini pride flags hangs from the edge of a pop-up canopy.
LGBTQIA+ students discuss queer CSU experience, campus culture

Editor's Note: To protect the privacy of individuals interviewed in this article, some names have been...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
A football player in a white and gold uniform prepares to throw a football. In the foreground is another player dashing past, and in the blurry background is a crowd of spectators.
How Can Colorado Quarterback Shedeur Sanders Improve For the 2025 NFL Draft?
June 6, 2024

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders stands out as a prime prospect for the 2025 NFL Draft, and it’s no surprise he's the current favorite...

Expert Advice on Financial Literacy for First-Generation College Students
June 3, 2024
When Should You Start Writing Your College Essay? 
May 28, 2024
Best College Baseball Camps: Your Ultimate Guide to Navigating the Path from High School to Collegiate Baseball
May 28, 2024

Morris, Lesnar, Hawkins represent Rams in US Summer Olympics team trials

Adam Gross, Staff Reporter
July 7, 2024
In+an+indoor+gym%2C+a+woman+track+athlete+holds+a+shotput+ball+above+her+head+in+preparation+to+throw.
Collegian | Tri Duong
Colorado State University track and field athlete Gabi McDonald Feb. 13, 2023.

Colorado State track and field sent a trio of its best women throwers to compete at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, for the 2024 United States Olympic Team Trials. Gabi Morris, Mya Lesnar and Michaela Hawkins represented the Rams against some of the country’s best throwers with an opportunity to compete in Paris for the Summer Olympics.

Hawkins competed first in discus Monday, June 24. Hawkins was put up against 23 other top American throwers. She finished with a mark of 56.26 meters, placing 14th. Only the top 12 competitors advanced to the final round on Thursday. Hawkins’ time throwing at the college level concluded, as she will begin throwing professionally. 

Ad

Friday brought the first round of women’s shot put, in which Morris advanced to the final round in 11th place with a mark of 18.00 meters. Lesnar finished just behind in 12th with a mark of 17.70 meters. Of the 24 competitors, the pair rounded out the bottom two of the 12 available qualifying spots for the final round Saturday.

On Morris’ first attempt in the final, she threw a mark of 17.96 meters, finishing ninth. Lesnar threw 16.77 meters, placing 12th. With only the top three positions qualifying for the Paris Olympics, the pair will not be representing the U.S. in this year’s Summer Olympics.

Despite Morris, Lesnar and Hawkins coming up short at the team trials, competing in Eugene reflected their tremendous 2023-24 season as Rams. Together, they amassed 52 podium finishes with 28 victories, including one NCAA indoor national championship from Lesnar.

In 2028, the Summer Olympics will be held in Los Angeles, where this trio of Rams will have another shot at qualifying as professional throwers.

Reach Adam Gross at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @agrose_22

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Homepage
Fort Collins City Councilmembers Tricia Canonico, Julie Pignataro and Kelly Ohlson listen to members of the public express grievances regarding the citys U+2 housing policy during the public comment section of the City Council meeting at Fort Collins City Hall April 4, 2023.
City Council abolishes occupancy limits following removal of housing ordinances statewide
A strand of mini pride flags hangs from the edge of a pop-up canopy.
LGBTQIA+ students discuss queer CSU experience, campus culture
A large black letter C in the style of The Collegian logo is to the left of the words Breaking News written in red all caps. The graphic is on top of a faded image of The Oval from above.
Breaking news: Man with stab wounds found at CSU Health Center
More in NCAA
Three basketball players in white and orange uniforms try to stop one player in a green and gold uniform from scoring. Lifting a basketball in his left hand, the green and gold player jumps above the others toward a basketball hoop.
Nique Clifford withdraws from NBA Draft, will return to CSU
A football coach in a hoodie and a visor looks across the field, surrounded by several football players in green, white and gold uniforms. In the blurry background is a large crowd of spectators.
Rams go all in on air-raid offense, add 3-star wide receiver transfer
An athlete runs down a track toward a sand pit and the camera while preparing to jump. A few spectators and other athletes watch from the grass on either side of the track.
Best triple jumper in CSU history Allam Bushara takes flight
More in News
A large black letter C in the style of The Collegian logo is to the left of the words Breaking News written in red all caps. The graphic is on top of a faded image of The Oval from above.
Breaking news: Delayed hearing decision for protesters at city council meeting
Three protesters holding signs walk down a street. The left sign reads, FoCo says Free Palestine. The middle sign reads, The blood of children on your hands. The right sign reads, Woodward manufactures genocide.
Demonstrators denounce Woodward, Israel after Rafah bombings
Gov. Jared Polis signs HB24-1007 on the west steps of the Colorado state Capitol building April 15. The opportunity for people to officially be on the lease gives them protections, Polis said during the signing ceremony.
El Gobernador Polis Firma Proyecto De Ley Que Prohíbe Límites A La Ocupación Residencial, Acabando Con U+2
About the Contributor
Tri Duong
Tri Duong, Co-Photo Director
Tri Duong is a fifth-year journalism student with a minor in chemistry and is profoundly intrigued by the art of documenting life one frame at a time. Duong was born and raised in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, where reunification would one day bring about his family move to Loveland, Colorado, in 2007. For 14 years, his family was separated due to the aftermath of the Vietnam War. Coming from a different country has given him a deeper insight to life and the way of being. In fifth grade, Duong discovered photography through an after-school class, which led to his journey to becoming a photojournalist today. Whether it is photographing the ordinary walks of daily life or the harsh rambles of the world, Duong will always adhere to a certain philosophy: The product must preserve the liveliness of a worthy moment in the truest and most authentic way possible, or else it is not life. Working for The Collegian, Duong aspires to bring storytellers and journalists to develop their inspiration of visual communication through an ethical scope. Documentation of fragile and vulnerable reality is fascinating evidence for existence; therefore, it is critical to respect the nature of its realness. In his free time, Duong takes an interest in beekeeping, bartending and traveling as a way to explore the vast unknown of this world. Duong hopes to learn more about the storytellers he comes by at work or school. Everyone carries with them a unique tale of experience, and it would be lovely to hear who they are and how they ended up here.


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2024 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *