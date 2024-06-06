Morris, Lesnar, Hawkins represent Rams in US Summer Olympics team trials

Colorado State track and field sent a trio of its best women throwers to compete at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, for the 2024 United States Olympic Team Trials. Gabi Morris, Mya Lesnar and Michaela Hawkins represented the Rams against some of the country’s best throwers with an opportunity to compete in Paris for the Summer Olympics.

Hawkins competed first in discus Monday, June 24. Hawkins was put up against 23 other top American throwers. She finished with a mark of 56.26 meters, placing 14th. Only the top 12 competitors advanced to the final round on Thursday. Hawkins’ time throwing at the college level concluded, as she will begin throwing professionally.

Friday brought the first round of women’s shot put, in which Morris advanced to the final round in 11th place with a mark of 18.00 meters. Lesnar finished just behind in 12th with a mark of 17.70 meters. Of the 24 competitors, the pair rounded out the bottom two of the 12 available qualifying spots for the final round Saturday.

On Morris’ first attempt in the final, she threw a mark of 17.96 meters, finishing ninth. Lesnar threw 16.77 meters, placing 12th. With only the top three positions qualifying for the Paris Olympics, the pair will not be representing the U.S. in this year’s Summer Olympics.

Despite Morris, Lesnar and Hawkins coming up short at the team trials, competing in Eugene reflected their tremendous 2023-24 season as Rams. Together, they amassed 52 podium finishes with 28 victories, including one NCAA indoor national championship from Lesnar.

In 2028, the Summer Olympics will be held in Los Angeles, where this trio of Rams will have another shot at qualifying as professional throwers.

Reach Adam Gross at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @agrose_22.