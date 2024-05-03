CSU loses in wild second game to Boise State

Colorado State softball played in a wild game Friday night that ended in a 20-11 loss to Boise State.

The final score doesn’t really reflect the game at all. What looked like a total blowout turned out to be a fun and exciting game to watch.

Ad

The Rams gave up 11 runs in the first two innings of the game and had to change off their starting pitcher Reagan Wick after just one out. Nevertheless, it didn’t seem to bother the Rams, as they looked like they were only down one run.

The team was full of smiles and laughter as they continued to fight back against the commanding lead that the Broncos had built.

“We’ve done it before, and we know how well we can hit,” Ashley York said. “We saw most of their pitchers yesterday. So we were just trusting in our ability to hit the ball.”

After three innings, the Rams had only scored two runs: one in the first and one in the third; it didn’t look like the bats would ever wake up. The Rams had only gotten four hits in three innings up to that point.

On Boise State’s side, the Broncos had a dominant half inning in the top of the fourth where they put up another three runs to make the score a dominant 14-2 in their favor.

However, in the bottom of the fourth the Rams would score five runs themselves, putting the game in potential reach for the Rams.

The scoring started with a Molly Gates walk and a Brooke Bohlender single, which set up a three-run home run hit by York. That was then followed up by a Danielle Serna two-run home run that made the score 14-7.

The heroic hits by Serna and York gave the Rams what felt like the momentum they needed. It also won them over the crowd, who was in full force at the game. There weren’t just chants coming from the dugout, but also from the crowd who gave the Rams energy to feed off of.

“It was great, I mean we could hear them from the dugout, and I know for sure that helped the team stay in the game.” Sydney Hornbuckle said “I’m hearing them cheer, hearing them get with our hitters behind the plate. Like it was so different. It felt so surreal.”

Ad

“That was a huge part of you know why we were able to just fight so hard,” coach Jen Fisher said. “So I think you know what’s been cool is since we built the new stadium, I feel like our players get to experience what like volleyball and basketball call ‘Moby Madness,’ and it’s been great. So yeah the crowd was awesome. It definitely sustained us, and I think you know it helped us keep fighting.”

After a couple of more innings where the Rams were clawing their way back, they made the score 15-9 at the end of six. However, Boise State would be the party crashers and would score five runs making it 20-9 giving the Rams only one half inning to score 11 to tie.

The Rams would score two more runs but couldn’t keep pace with the Broncos at the end of the game, leading to the loss.

Reach Alex Graser at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter at @AlexGraser5354

Interested in more sports content? Sign up for Ram Report here for weekly CSU sports updates!