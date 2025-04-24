CSU softball eyes MW tournament as it closes out doubleheader against Fresno State

Colorado State softball split its doubleheader with the Fresno State alongside a Mountain West tournament standings race Saturday, winning 7-0 and losing 8-3. The Rams are fighting for the No. 6 conference seed needed for entry into the tournament — currently held by San Jose State. CSU currently stands at No. 7.

Game two of Saturday’s doubleheader started off hot with the Rams leading the Bulldogs 2-0 by the second inning, but it wasn’t long before FSU took the lead. The Rams did not regain their lead following FSU’s takeover.

Communication was a key factor in the Rams’ second-game loss.

“Better communication — probably just cleaning it up,” said senior Brooke Bohlender, who had a run and two RBIs in game one.

The team did have some fire going into the second game. The Rams shut out the MW No. 3 Bulldogs in game one 7-0.

“It was great, I mean, shutting out one of the best teams in the conference is amazing,” Bohlender said. “It gave us more confidence knowing that we can beat this team.”

However, FSU had a good game plan going into game two that the Rams simply could not stop. The Bulldog pitcher had a solid game two, on top of the Rams’ defense having four errors.

“I definitely think we just got a little outside ourselves,” Abby Edwards said. “They definitely have a great pitcher from the second game, and she had a good plan. We tried to counter it, but I think we did offensively. Just some defensive plays weren’t made.”

One of the team’s focuses in preparation for their next game against FSU is stopping its MW pitcher of the week.

“I think with a team that has a really low ERA and a lot of options on the mound, you just really have to play perfect defense,” coach Jen Fisher said.

That being said, Fisher also recognizes that having strong pitching play is vital with being able to react as a defense. The Rams switched out their starting pitcher at the bottom of the fifth in game two, as they tried to get a spark going. With another key to today’s loss being struggling to cradle the ball and securing it.

“I do think that when your pitcher does a good job getting poor contact, that does help,” Fisher said. “So, some of those errors are a little bit of tough plays to make. We expect our players to make those plays, but when it’s coming 75 off the barrel, it’s a little bit different than when it’s coming 60 off the barrel.”

The team is looking to take their best form into their next game as the MW tournament race continues.

“It’s a do or die win tomorrow, because you know we’re trying to basically jump San Jose State University and possibly New Mexico, so I mean, it’s a must win,” Fisher said.

The best route for the Rams to land the number 6 conference seed is winning out — in addition to SJSU losing three of their four remaining games.

CSU is set to finish off their regular season play against Nevada for a three-game series starting May 1 in Reno.

As for now, the Rams honor their seniors in Sunday’s game. Concluding their three-game series against the Bulldogs.

“I think we know we can do it, and we just need to bring that energy that we had in the first game to the game tomorrow,” Bohlender said. “We’re going to get on this pitcher if we see her again.”

