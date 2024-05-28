John Weber to take over as CSU athletic director

Colorado State officially announced that Interim Director of Athletics John Weber will officially move into the full-time role May 30.

Weber took over the role from Joe Parker Feb. 19 and has since been the favorite to land the job officially.

Weber is a CSU alumnus and former student-athlete for the Rams. Weber is a familiar face for CSU Athletics, having been the executive director of the Green and Gold Guard.

Weber could be found at nearly every single athletic event during his interim term, cementing himself as a familiar face among CSU fans.

While he has only served in his role for a short time, Weber has already had an impact on CSU athletics. One of his biggest wins so far was being a part of extending men’s basketball coach Niko Medved through 2029.

