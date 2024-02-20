Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Colorado State University athletic director Joe Parker speaks at a press conference about Steve Addazio being fired from his position as football coach Dec. 2.
Update: Joe Parker officially out as CSU athletic director, John Weber named to interim role

Mao Tou Ying, a 25-foot metal sculpture of an owl, expels plumes of fire at the Sweetheart Festival in Loveland, Colorado, Feb. 10. Drew Hsu, also known as Torch Mouth, created the artwork.
Loveland's annual Sweetheart Festival celebrates love, art

Seriously: CSUs newest fraternity is abstinence only
Seriously: CSU's newest fraternity is abstinence only

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
The Importance of Supporting Engineering Education
The Importance of Supporting Engineering Education
February 20, 2024

In today's era of information technology, engineering plays the role of a vanguard, trying to optimize processes and develop new products, making...

Financial Aid and Scholarships Specific to Colorado Students
February 15, 2024
Regulation and Security in Binary Options Trading
December 21, 2023
Five Things We Learned Delivering Over Half a Million Orders for NoCo Restaurants
November 8, 2023

Preview: Swim and dive heads to Mountain West championship

Liv Sewell, Staff Reporter
February 22, 2024
Colorado+State+University+swimmers+cheer+for+the+last+time+during+the+2023+Mountain+West+Swimming+%26+Diving+Championships+in+the+Campus+Recreation+and+Wellness+Center+Natatorium+at+the+University+of+Houston+Feb.+18.
Collegian | Tri Duong
Colorado State University swimmers cheer for the last time during the 2023 Mountain West Swimming & Diving Championships in the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center Natatorium at the University of Houston Feb. 18.

They say everything is bigger in Texas, and for Colorado State swim and dive, the biggest competition of the year is located in the Lone Star State.

The Mountain West Swimming and Diving Championships kick off Feb. 21 at the Campus Recreation & Wellness Center Natatorium in Houston and lasts for three days.

Ad

During the three days, swimmers will demonstrate their skills in hopes of winning an event; after all, CSU has not had an individual conference champion since 2019, when Maddie Ward won the 200-meter breaststroke. However, even loftier goals, like qualifying for the NCAA championships with an A or B time, are in the sights of many swimmers.

But who at CSU could qualify for the NCAA competition?

Maya White (No. 1 in 1,650-meter freestyle in MW)

Maya White, a junior and a mainstay for distance freestyle on the CSU swim and dive team, has a real chance of qualifying for the NCAAs during her time at the MW championships.

According to White’s fastest time of the year — achieved at the Hawkeye Invitational back in November — White is within the B time for the NCAAs. She boasts a 16:30.35 for the 1,650-meter freestyle when the qualifying time is 16:30.59.

However, to win the event, White will have to stay ahead of Ava Olson, a first-year at UNLV who also meets the B qualifications with a 16:30.55 in 1,650 free.

Surprisingly enough, that is not White’s fastest time. She holds the second spot in CSU’s record books for three events: 500 free, 1,000 free and 1,650 free after Haley Rowley.

Erin Dawson (No. 1 in 400-meter individual medley in MW)

Erin Dawson, another teammate who is well within the reach of the B qualifying time, is a junior focusing on freestyle, butterfly and individual medley. She has a 4:15.35 in the 400-meter IM — two full seconds ahead of the B qualifying time of 4:17.30. 

Like White, Dawson achieved this time during the Hawkeye Invitational. In order to win the event, Dawson will have to fend off Mai McKenna, a junior from San Diego State with a time of 4:18.13 in the same event.

Along with White, Dawson has multiple records in the CSU record book: fourth in the 200 IM and third in the 400 IM. 

Ad

Lucy Matheson (No. 5 in 50-meter fly and 100-meter fly in MW)

Lucy Matheson, a major point-getter for CSU, holds the No. 5 spot in both the 50-meter fly and 100-meter fly in the MW. For Matheson, the 100 fly is crucial, as all four ahead of her qualify for the B time in the NCAAs.

To get on the pedestal for 100 fly, Matheson will have to overcome a familiar face. McKenna from SDSU has the fourth spot with a time of 53.53 — a second ahead of Matheson’s 54.43 — and Yasmin Perry from Nevada holds a 53.50. 

If she wants to get into the top three of the 50 fly, she only needs a 21st of a second. Her 25.47, compared to No. 4 Evonne Stehr’s 25.28 from SDSU and No. 3 Allana Clarke’s 25.26 from Air Force, is closing in on the top three times.

Lexie Trietley (No. 2 in 50-meter freestyle in MW)

Lexie Trietley, a sophomore, holds the Moby Pool record for 50-meter freestyle, previously held by CSU Hall of Famer and six-time Olympic gold medalist Amy Van Dyken. That record built upon the strong foundation she set her first year, when she made No. 3 in both 50 free and 100 free in the CSU record book. 

As for the MW, Trietley is No. 2 after Meredith Smithbaker from SDSU, who has a time of 22.24. Overcoming Smithbaker is not the only thing Trietley is looking toward; like White, Dawson and Matheson, she’s well within a B provisional times for the 50 and 100 free.

The stiff cutoff of 22.67 for the 50 free and 49.36 for the 100 free is something only two people in the MW qualify for: Smithbaker for the 50 free and Maria Fernanda Mendez Guerra from UNLV for the 100 free with a time of 49.18 — 0.58 seconds faster than Trietley’s time.

Reach Liv Sewell at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @Liv_sewell22.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Homepage
The Korean Hansori Drum and Dance group performs onstage at the World Unity Fair in the Lory Student Center Feb. 17. “This is my first time at a fair here,” said Jeongyun Choi, a representative of the Korean Student Association at Colorado State University. “I was impressed that I could see so many diversities here because I didn’t think Colorado had that much.”
CSU celebrates 68th annual World Unity Fair
Spanking, corporal punishment found to be ineffective, damaging
Spanking, corporal punishment found to be ineffective, damaging
Pranav Athalye smiles after having his picture taken at the World Unity Fair Feb. 17. I think its a great event, Athalye said. People are getting to know about each other instead of, you know, living in our own small cocoons. Its good to have such an event once in a while.
Gallery: World Unity Fair
Karrin Anderson, panel moderator of the Should there be age limits for politicians? discussion, introduces the next question.
CSU panel explores question of age limits for politicians
Reflecting on Henrietta Lacks impact on human research ethics
Reflecting on Henrietta Lacks' impact on human research ethics
Courtesy of CSU Marketing and Communications
CSU's new interim athletic director: Who is John Weber?
More in NCAA
Joe Parker, former athletic director of Colorado State University, speaks at a press conference Dec. 4, 2019. The subject of the conference was head football coach Mike Bobo taking a payout for the remainder of his contract.
Looking back at Joe Parker's tenure as CSU's athletic director
Colorado State University athletic director Joe Parker speaks at a press conference about Steve Addazio being fired from his position as football coach Dec. 2.
Update: Joe Parker officially out as CSU athletic director, John Weber named to interim role
Colorado State University player Joel Scott passes the ball to another player in the men’s basketball game vs. Utah State Feb 17.
'Fight Like A Ram' game ends with victory in Moby Arena
Cailyn Crocker gains possession of the ball during the Colorado State University basketball game against the University of Wyoming Feb. 17. CSU won 75-70.
CSU women's basketball gets revenge in nail-biter Border War
McKenna Hofschild pushes past San Diego State Universitys defense at the Colorado State University womens basketball game against SDSU Feb. 3. CSU won 82-50.
Around the MW: How top 6 women's basketball teams slot in
Courtesy of CSU Athletics
Embracing adversity: Michaela Hawkins aims for success
More in Sports
CSUs club figure skating team gathers around for a group photo during their club session at the Edora Pool Ice Center Feb. 10.
Gliding to greatness: CSU figure skating fosters family on ice
Radka Buzkova hits the ball back to Abilene in her singles match Jan 26.
Home stretch for CSU tennis ends with victory against Missouri
Colorado State University No. 21 Rashaan Mbemba (21) fights through San Jose State Universitys defense in the mens basketball game against SJSU Feb. 9. CSU won 66-47.
CSU men's basketball extends win streak to 4 in win over SJSU
Patrick Cartier gives a handshake to a young fan after the Colorado State University mens basketball game against Boise State University Feb. 6. CSU won 75-62.
Finishing strong: Patrick Cartier chases dreams at CSU
Patrick Cartier gains possession of the ball for Colorado State University in the opening tipoff at the CSU mens basketball against Boise State University Feb. 6. CSU won 75-62.
Here's how top 6 teams in MW men's basketball have fared so far
Colorado State University point guard McKenna Hofschild (4) starts a play, bringing the ball down the court Feb. 7. Hofschild is one of three CSU players to score 2000 career points. She is accompanied by Ram legend Becky Hammon and CSU Mens Basketball star Isaiah Stevens.
McKenna Hofschild becomes just 3rd Ram ever to score 2,000 points in win over Fresno State
About the Contributor
Tri Duong, Co-Photo Director
Tri Duong is a fifth-year journalism student with a minor in chemistry and is profoundly intrigued by the art of documenting life one frame at a time. Duong was born and raised in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, where reunification would one day bring about his family move to Loveland, Colorado, in 2007. For 14 years, his family was separated due to the aftermath of the Vietnam War. Coming from a different country has given him a deeper insight to life and the way of being. In fifth grade, Duong discovered photography through an after-school class, which led to his journey to becoming a photojournalist today. Whether it is photographing the ordinary walks of daily life or the harsh rambles of the world, Duong will always adhere to a certain philosophy: The product must preserve the liveliness of a worthy moment in the truest and most authentic way possible, or else it is not life. Working for The Collegian, Duong aspires to bring storytellers and journalists to develop their inspiration of visual communication through an ethical scope. Documentation of fragile and vulnerable reality is fascinating evidence for existence; therefore, it is critical to respect the nature of its realness. In his free time, Duong takes an interest in beekeeping, bartending and traveling as a way to explore the vast unknown of this world. Duong hopes to learn more about the storytellers he comes by at work or school. Everyone carries with them a unique tale of experience, and it would be lovely to hear who they are and how they ended up here.


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2024 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *