Lexie Trietley breaks records 1 stroke at a time

What does it mean to be a legend?

In her two years and counting for Colorado State swim and dive, records seem to fall at Lexie Trietley‘s feet. In just her first year, Trietley solidified her name in the CSU record book as third in both the 50 freestyle with a time of 22.76 seconds and the 100 freestyle with a time of 49.79 seconds.

But those significant successes do not dampen her fire. Trietley’s lofty goals extend toward the No. 1 spots in both events, held by former Ram and six-time Olympic gold medalist Amy Van Dyken.

The two are easily compared. Trietley herself broke the Moby Pool record for 50 free, previously held by Van Dyken, during a meet against Denver in October 2023. Trietley swam a 23.21 time, which beat the 23.32 set in 1994 before Trietley was even born, leading to a call from Van Dyken herself.

“(Breaking that record) means two things,” coach Christopher Woodard said. “Amy Van Dyken was hella fast, and she set some standards that are still really hard to break. So (it) is a really big move forward for Lexie (athletically). And I think it’s (also) a big move in her confidence for her to know, ‘If I can swim like that (at Moby Pool), what happens when I’m suited? Rested? Out of altitude?’”

The ascension to No. 1 depends on Trietley overcoming No. 2 Kristina Friedrichs. The former sprinter set No. 2 records in the 50 and 100 free as a senior in the 2021-22 season.

CSU senior and freestyle captain Anika Johnson, who swam with Friedrichs, thinks second place in CSU’s record books for Trietley is accessible.

“I think she definitely has the potential to (break Friedrich’s record),” Johnson said. “Lexie is right there. She kind of filled those sprinting shoes in a sense when Kristina left.”

But CSU stardom is not the only thing Trietley plans to push toward. This year, the NCAA championship meet, which will take place in Athens, Georgia, has a strict set of qualifications well within Trietley’s reach.

There are two groups: A and B. Swimmers with an A time or faster automatically qualify. B cuts have a slower time, but they still have the chance to make the highly competitive championships. Trietley is shooting for the 22.67 B cut time in the 50 free, just 0.03 seconds slower than Friedrich’s record.

“She’s absolutely got a legitimate shot at B provisional times,” Woodard said. “Whether she’s able to get into the (NCAA) meet (will) be tough for sure. We’re still working on her transitions and underwaters, … but when it comes to open water, she can pretty much take about anybody.”

Just as she did her first year, Trietley plans to break those records at the Mountain West Women’s Swimming and Diving Championship, which starts Feb. 21 in Houston.

But as fast as Trietley intends to be, she never forgets the team around her. And with teammates like Maya White and Lucy Matheson, multiple swimmers could make the B cut for the NCAA championship.

“(For conference), I’m excited to place better as a team this year because I think we are going to do better than seventh place,” Trietley said. “I’m most excited with what I can individually do to help the team overall.”

In the water and on land, Trietley is focusing inward with her sights set on personal record times that give the team points as well as just events.

With competitors like San Diego State and Nevada, teams that also contain swimmers who make the B cut, the Mountain West Championships will not be easy for CSU. But Trietley’s fire will not be dimmed.

“I think what (the team) likes is her racer mentality,” Woodard said. “She doesn’t let much shake her before a race or behind the block. She kind of approaches it with the attitude that ‘I’m out here to do my best. It doesn’t really matter what everybody else does.’”

The next meet for swim and dive is the Denver First Chance Invitational, their second meet against DU this season. This time, DU has the home advantage over the Rams.

Going into the season’s end, Trietley has many goals, and they reflect how the swim team wishes to finish the season.

“The standards are always there to be broken,” Woodard said. “They’re giving us a target. So Lexie has a target in mind, and I think she’s absolutely capable of taking the second spot.”

