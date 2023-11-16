Top stories
Gallery: Woodward Protest

Cait McKinzie, Staff PhotographerNovember 16, 2023
A+protestor+holds+up+a+Palestinian+flag+at+the+Die-In+at+Woodward+protest.
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
A protestor holds up a Palestinian flag at the “Die-In at Woodward” protest Nov. 10.
  • Protesters spread over a crosswalk to draw more attention to their cause at the protest at the Woodward headquarters in Fort Collins Nov. 10. They chanted, “Let Gaza live.”

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    Gallery%3A+Woodward+Protest

  • Posters cover a pole across the street from the protest at the Woodward headquarters in Fort Collins Nov. 10. Some of these posters have photos of children with the headline, “Murdered by Israel.”

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    Gallery%3A+Woodward+Protest

  • Posters cover a pole across the street from the “Die-In at Woodward” protest Nov. 10. This poster reads “bombs built in Colorado fall upon the ‘wretched of the Earth'”.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    Gallery%3A+Woodward+Protest

  • A protestor leads the group in a chant at the “Die-In for Palestine” protest Nov. 10. Chants used included “free, free Palestine” and “not another nickel, not another dime; we won’t pay for Israel’s crime”.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    Gallery%3A+Woodward+Protest

  • A protestor holds a plastic leg bone up at the “Die-In at Woodward” protest Nov. 10. “I’m about peace,” he said. “They try to harm us when we resist.”

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    Gallery%3A+Woodward+Protest

  • A protester holds a Palestinian flag up to the cars passing by at the protest at the Woodward headquarters in Fort Collins in Nov. 10.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    Gallery%3A+Woodward+Protest

  • Protestors lay in silence for a ten-minute period with a sign that says “End the Occupation” at the “Die-In at Woodward” protest Nov. 10. The protest alternated between these silent periods and periods of chanting.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    Gallery%3A+Woodward+Protest

  • Protesters lie in silence for 10 minutes during a die-in at the protest at the Woodward headquarters in Fort Collins Nov. 10. “A ‘die-in’ is a form of peaceful protest that aims to visually portray what the weapons that Woodward helps manufacture do,” primary organizer Nika Linn said.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    Gallery%3A+Woodward+Protest

  • Protestors lay in silence with their signs and flags of Palestine for a ten-minute period during the “Die-In at Woodward” protest Nov. 10.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    Gallery%3A+Woodward+Protest

  • A protestor holds up a Palestinian flag at the “Die-In at Woodward” protest Nov. 10.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    Gallery%3A+Woodward+Protest

  • A protester stands with a sign and listens to a speaker talking about their experiences at the protest at the Woodward headquarters in Fort Collins Nov. 10.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    Gallery%3A+Woodward+Protest

  • Primary organizer Nika Linn explains to protesters the goal of a die-in at the protest at the Woodward headquarters in Fort Collins Nov. 10. “A ‘die-in’ is a form of peaceful protest that aims to visually portray what the weapons that Woodward helps manufacture do,” Linn said. “They murder people. They kill men, women and children.”

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    Gallery%3A+Woodward+Protest

  • A protester speaks on his experience as a Palestinian-American during the “Die-In at Woodward” protest Nov. 10. He later led the group in chants like “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free”.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
    Gallery%3A+Woodward+Protest
