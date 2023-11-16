Gallery: Woodward Protest

Cait McKinzie, Staff Photographer
•
November 16, 2023
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
A protestor holds up a Palestinian flag at the “Die-In at Woodward” protest Nov. 10.
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
Protesters spread over a crosswalk to draw more attention to their cause at the protest at the Woodward headquarters in Fort Collins Nov. 10. They chanted, “Let Gaza live.”
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Posters cover a pole across the street from the protest at the Woodward headquarters in Fort Collins Nov. 10. Some of these posters have photos of children with the headline, “Murdered by Israel.”
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Posters cover a pole across the street from the “Die-In at Woodward” protest Nov. 10. This poster reads “bombs built in Colorado fall upon the ‘wretched of the Earth'”.
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
A protestor leads the group in a chant at the “Die-In for Palestine” protest Nov. 10. Chants used included “free, free Palestine” and “not another nickel, not another dime; we won’t pay for Israel’s crime”.
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
A protestor holds a plastic leg bone up at the “Die-In at Woodward” protest Nov. 10. “I’m about peace,” he said. “They try to harm us when we resist.”
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
A protester holds a Palestinian flag up to the cars passing by at the protest at the Woodward headquarters in Fort Collins in Nov. 10.
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Protestors lay in silence for a ten-minute period with a sign that says “End the Occupation” at the “Die-In at Woodward” protest Nov. 10. The protest alternated between these silent periods and periods of chanting.
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Protesters lie in silence for 10 minutes during a die-in at the protest at the Woodward headquarters in Fort Collins Nov. 10. “A ‘die-in’ is a form of peaceful protest that aims to visually portray what the weapons that Woodward helps manufacture do,” primary organizer Nika Linn said.
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Protestors lay in silence with their signs and flags of Palestine for a ten-minute period during the “Die-In at Woodward” protest Nov. 10.
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
A protestor holds up a Palestinian flag at the “Die-In at Woodward” protest Nov. 10.
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
A protester stands with a sign and listens to a speaker talking about their experiences at the protest at the Woodward headquarters in Fort Collins Nov. 10.
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Primary organizer Nika Linn explains to protesters the goal of a die-in at the protest at the Woodward headquarters in Fort Collins Nov. 10. “A ‘die-in’ is a form of peaceful protest that aims to visually portray what the weapons that Woodward helps manufacture do,” Linn said. “They murder people. They kill men, women and children.”
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
A protester speaks on his experience as a Palestinian-American during the “Die-In at Woodward” protest Nov. 10. He later led the group in chants like “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free”.
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation Lory Student Center, Room 118 Colorado State University, 8038 Fort Collins, CO, 80523
Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.
Comments (0)
When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted.
1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality.
2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data.
3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters.
4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people.
5. No links.