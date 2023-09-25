Gallery: National Coming Out Day

Shelby Davis poses in the photo booth with a Colorado State University pride flag Oct 11. The CSU Pride Resource Center hosted a booth for National Coming into Queerness Day where they provided resources, pins, flags, advice, and support.
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
A Colorado State University student placed a CSU pride flag in their backpack Oct 11. The CSU Pride Resource Center hosted a booth for National Coming into Queerness Day where they provided resources, pins, flags, advice, and support.
Collegian | Julia Percy
The Colorado State University Pride Resource Center hosted a booth for National Coming into Queerness Day where they provided resources, pins, flags, advice, and support Oct 11.
Collegian | Julia Percy
Ali Owens poses with the nonbinary pride flag in the the photo booth set up by the Pride Resource Center Oct 11. The Colorado State University Pride Resource Center hosted a booth for National Coming into Queerness Day where they provided resources, pins, flags, advice, and support.
Collegian | Julia Percy
Shelby Davis poses in the photo booth with a Colorado State University pride flag Oct 11. The CSU Pride Resource Center hosted a booth for National Coming into Queerness Day where they provided resources, pins, flags, advice, and support.
Collegian | Julia Percy
A photo booth for students set up by the Pride Resourse Center to symbolize coming out Oct 11. The Colorado State University Pride Resource Center hosted a booth for National Coming into Queerness Day where they provided resources, pins, flags, advice, and support.
Collegian | Julia Percy
Kristen Lovato, Sara Mclain, and Kristen Kraft collect flags and bubbles from the Pride Resource Center booth Oct 11. The Colorado State University Pride Resource Center hosted a booth for National Coming into Queerness Day.
Collegian | Julia Percy
A Colorado State University student looks through a booklet containing different identity flags and information about them Oct 11. The CSU Pride Resource Center hosted a booth for National Coming into Queerness Day.
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation Lory Student Center, Room 118 Colorado State University, 8038 Fort Collins, CO, 80523
Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.
Comments (0)
When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted.
1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality.
2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data.
3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters.
4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people.
5. No links.