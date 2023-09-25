Today's top stories
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Sheldon Lake, located in Fort Collins City Park, is a popular fishing spot for anglers and picnicking Sept. 24.
Fish kill in Sheldon Lake, Fort Collins due to hot water

In the early morning of Aug. 23, Sheldon Lake in City Park was filled with dead fish. The discovery...

ritual table
Samhain: The not-so-satanic, true origins of Halloween

The masked faces of small children scuttle past houses lit up by the carved grins of jack-o'-lanterns...

Goose set to soar at CSUs Lory Student Center
Goose set to soar at CSU's Lory Student Center

The indie-groove jam band Goose is set to take the stage 6:30 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 7, at Colorado...

Why Online Education is a Game-Changer for Nurses
September 25, 2023

Online education has revolutionized the way nurses acquire knowledge and skills by providing them with a flexible and accessible learning...

Advancing Your Nursing Career: BSN to MSN Nursing Programs
September 25, 2023
The Top College Football Lines' Successful Players
September 14, 2023
AFROTC Announces New Scholarship to Provide Tuition or Housing Assistance
September 13, 2023

Gallery: National Coming Out Day

Julia Percy
October 13, 2023
Shelby+Davis+poses+in+the+photo+booth+with+a+Colorado+State+University+pride+flag+Oct+11.
Collegian | Julia Percy
Shelby Davis poses in the photo booth with a Colorado State University pride flag Oct 11. The CSU Pride Resource Center hosted a booth for National Coming into Queerness Day where they provided resources, pins, flags, advice, and support.
  • A Colorado State University student placed a CSU pride flag in their backpack Oct 11. The CSU Pride Resource Center hosted a booth for National Coming into Queerness Day where they provided resources, pins, flags, advice, and support.

    Collegian | Julia Percy

    Gallery%3A+National+Coming+Out+Day

  • The Colorado State University Pride Resource Center hosted a booth for National Coming into Queerness Day where they provided resources, pins, flags, advice, and support Oct 11.

    Collegian | Julia Percy

    Gallery%3A+National+Coming+Out+Day

  • Ali Owens poses with the nonbinary pride flag in the the photo booth set up by the Pride Resource Center Oct 11. The Colorado State University Pride Resource Center hosted a booth for National Coming into Queerness Day where they provided resources, pins, flags, advice, and support.

    Collegian | Julia Percy

    Gallery%3A+National+Coming+Out+Day

  • Shelby Davis poses in the photo booth with a Colorado State University pride flag Oct 11. The CSU Pride Resource Center hosted a booth for National Coming into Queerness Day where they provided resources, pins, flags, advice, and support.

    Collegian | Julia Percy

    Gallery%3A+National+Coming+Out+Day

  • A photo booth for students set up by the Pride Resourse Center to symbolize coming out Oct 11. The Colorado State University Pride Resource Center hosted a booth for National Coming into Queerness Day where they provided resources, pins, flags, advice, and support.

    Collegian | Julia Percy

    Gallery%3A+National+Coming+Out+Day

  • Kristen Lovato, Sara Mclain, and Kristen Kraft collect flags and bubbles from the Pride Resource Center booth Oct 11. The Colorado State University Pride Resource Center hosted a booth for National Coming into Queerness Day.

    Collegian | Julia Percy

    Gallery%3A+National+Coming+Out+Day

  • A Colorado State University student looks through a booklet containing different identity flags and information about them Oct 11. The CSU Pride Resource Center hosted a booth for National Coming into Queerness Day.

    Collegian | Julia Percy

    Gallery%3A+National+Coming+Out+Day
More in Culture and Community
Ram Band vs. BroBand: Thursday night bar hopping gets better
Ram Band vs. BroBand: Thursday night bar hopping gets better
Corgi carted through parade route Oct. 7. Tour de Corgi parade showed off corgis and their owners in their annual Fort Collins event.
Gallery: Tour de Corgi
Chef Sookie working the runway during the corgi costume contest with her owners Shelly and Jason at Tour de Corgi Oct 7.
A parade of fluff: Tour de Corgi celebrates 9 years
(Graphic Illustration by Trin Bonner | The Collegian)
Peanuts to CAM: A history of CSU's mascots
Drones in formation of a planet at Colorado State University Oct. 6.
Brightflight lights up sky at CSU’s first drone light show
A beer being poured at Salt Road Brewing during their Oktoberfest event Sept. 23. The brewery is located at 321 Old Firehouse Alley and opened in April 2023.
Gallery: Oktoberfest
More in Fort Collins Life
Bizarre Bazaar, a local record and book store on College Avenue has thousands of records for customers to listen to and for purchase. (Matt Begeman | Collegian)
Bizarre Bazaar houses FoCo's hidden treasures
Participants watch a presentation put on during Disability Inclusion Week.
SDC educates CSU community through inclusive events
Courtesy of Kate Sherman
Growing Food Security Project supports student food needs
Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.
CSU vs. CU: A history of our extensive rivalry
Nate Haas, owner of Krazy Karls Pizza and Colorado State University graduate, poses for a portrait at the Krazy Karls location off of Timberline Road Sept. 12.
CSU alumnus, owner of Krazy Karl's bleeds green, gold
The Bohemian Biergarten in Boulder, Colorado.
Battle of the Bars: Old Town Square vs. Pearl Street
More in Frame by Frame
Two students hit each other with inflatable tubes on an inflatable obstacle course at the Carnival.
Year in Review: A visual timeline of the 2022-23 academic year
Colorado State University dance students perform Expedition choreographed by faculty member Susie Garifi during the spring dance concerts first official dress rehearsal April 12.
Gallery: Spring Dance Concert
Sarah Hiryak, a bartender, finishes making a cocktail at Social in Fort Collins Feb. 26.
Frame by Frame: Lively libations at Social cocktail bar
Taylor Fest goers dance at the Aggie Theatre in Old Town Feb. 11. Taylor Fest is an event that travels across the country to bring Taylor Swift fans together, often selling out venues as they did at the Aggie.
Gallery: Taylor Fest sells out the Aggie Theatre
Five dancers perform on stage at the Loveland Sweetheart Festival Feb 11. The festival hosted many dance companies, live music and theater groups.
For the love of community: Sweetheart Festival in Loveland
A Colorado State University swimmer competes in the 400-yard freestyle relay finals in the Butler-Hancock Pool at the University of Northern Colorado invitational Jan. 27. The Colorado State Rams won 185.5-113.5.
Swimming scores another streak at UNC invitational


This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
