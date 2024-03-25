Top stories
Letter to the editor submissions

Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Horoscopes March 25-31

Abby Flores, Staff Reporter
March 25, 2024
Collegian | Brooke Beresford

Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs.

Dear stars,

Have you been feeling a shift in energy lately? That’s because we’ve officially entered eclipse season. For those unfamiliar, eclipse season spans about 35 days and typically involves two to three eclipses in the same time frame. The first eclipse, occurring in Libra March 25, will illuminate the sky with a striking red hue. This will be a great time to reflect on relationships and connections we have with others. The signs most likely to experience significant transformation during this eclipse season are Aries, Cancer, Capricorn and Libra. 

Much love,

A Sagittarius Moon

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

Tarot card: Seven of Crystals

You have the intuitive aardvark on your card. Intently exploring his path, it knows how to choose the best route for travel. You are overcoming blocks and finding solutions easily right now.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

Tarot card: The Traveller

The gazelle on your card symbolizes that you will have enlightened, spontaneous energy this week. You will want to go on adventures again. Follow your heart, and it will lead you to good health and prosperity. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

Tarot card: Ten of Feathers

The snake is all about recovery and transformation. You are shedding negativity and making room for positive beginnings. As this metamorphosis happens, take some time for yourself to relax and reflect. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

Tarot card: Ten of Crystals

You have a careful and methodical way of planning, which has always brought you long-term stability. The alligator on your card is helping you achieve creative goals. You are connected to Earth and will receive great random ideas this week. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

Tarot card: Eight of Shells

The starfish on your card is all about healing. You may have a lot of work to get done, but don’t ignore your needs in the process. Your health is important, and there are various ways to destress. A night out with friends may be the No. 1 thing you need to let loose.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 23):

Tarot card: Six of Acorns

A new hobby is on the rise for you. You may start putting time into it this week and realize how good making progress feels. You are attracting opportunities to showcase your skills in new environments. Success and recognition are on the way.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

Tarot card: The Hermit

Spring is a wonderful time for you, Libra. You’ve been feeling more present at home and have been keeping yourself busy with hobbies. The more you continue this, the better. You need to make time to be creative every day. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

Tarot card: Three of Feathers

You may join a new social group or club that is going to help propel you forward. You are a leader, and people look up to you because you inspire change and motivation. The butterfly on your card symbolizes that you are putting a lot of work toward healing your inner child. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

Tarot card: Temperance

You’re completely concentrating on your career and financial goals at this time. As boring as this may sound, you may actually see progress in how you’re living life. You are making the changes necessary in order to feel stable. The zebra on your card symbolizes balance, and that is the energy you need to embrace this week.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

Tarot card: The Sun

You will feel as light as a hummingbird this week. You have a lot of energy and are ready to move forward with it. This week will be good for exercising and creating things. Expect random financial blessings from the universe.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb 18):

Tarot card: Four of Shells

You are reevaluating a couple things in your life right now. Whether it’s relationships, work or school, you are trying to heal yourself in order to fulfill these things with an open heart. People appreciate you and see the hard work you’ve been putting in.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

Tarot card: Five of Acorns

The cheetah on your card symbolizes how confident you are right now. You feel like doing social activities with friends and tackling your to-do list. People see your shift in energy and feel inspired to grow. Keep up the good work.

Reach Abby Flores at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.
