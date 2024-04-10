Top stories
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Horoscopes April 15-21

Abby Flores, Staff Reporter
April 15, 2024
Horoscopes+April+15-21
Collegian | Brooke Beresford

Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs.

Dear stars,

The sun enters Taurus April 19, which is all about maintaining a stable flow in work, career and relationships. Mercury retrograde is still in Aries until April 25, so this week could feel like it’s moving very quickly. If it gets too overwhelming, don’t forget to take time and space for yourself. We just got through the solar eclipse last week, and we’re only starting to recover.

Much love,

A Sagittarius Moon

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

You feel social and collaborative this week. Choosing to work with others is going to help build your career and presence within the business world. You know how to be a leader, and people admire that in you.

Song of the week: “successful” by Ariana Grande

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

As an earth sign, you’re used to planning things out, but sometimes it’s important to let things come to you. If you have too many thoughts running around your mind, consider taking breaks outside. Nature is going to help ground you.

Song of the week: “Let It Happen” by Tame Impala

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

A new love interest is popping up in your life this week, Gemini. This person makes you laugh and smile. Keep building up the connection because something great could happen between you both.

Song of the week: “Dancing with my phone” by HYBS

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

Life has been moving quickly this Aries season, but you’re making the most of it by staying active and being productive. Be proud of how much you’re progressing. You are getting closer to achieving big goals.

Song of the week: “Silver Lining” by The Neighbourhood

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

The solar eclipse last week could have brought significant changes to your relationships. You have a huge heart — but know you have to put yourself first. The universe is putting you on the right path. Trust it, and you’ll see everything was meant to be.

Song of the week: “Enjoy Your Life” by MARINA

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 23):

You are feeling energetic this week, Virgo, and it’s because there are many exciting events coming up this April. Inviting friends out and socializing with others will build up your happiness.

Song of the week: “Ungodly Hour” by Chloe x Halle

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

You are making a great impact in your community because you’re helping others and being authentic to who you are. People appreciate your positive energy and how much you care.

Song of the week: “Mariposa Traicionera” by Maná

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

You are making important changes in your routine that are going to help make your energy levels stay consistent. You are becoming more productive and staying true to yourself. People love when you spend time with them, but you may feel more introverted at this time.

Song of the week: “Applause” by Lady Gaga

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

You are connecting to your inner child by staying consistent with the creative side of you. This will lead to more opportunities in your work and career. Collaborating with people and networking are going to boost your motivation.

Song of the week: “Universe” by Ambar Lucid

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

You are connecting with your family and spending more time with them. This is what you’ve been needing after a long period of unrest. Take this week to unwind and relax, Capricorn. The universe has your back.

Song of the week: “Boy Friday” by Rebounder

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb 18):

Your energy could be feeling sapped this week, Aquarius. If you feel like spending more alone time with yourself, trust your intuition, and go for it. Talking to friends will help ease your mind if you have any thoughts that are too loud. 

Song of the week: “mercury retrograde” by Amindi

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

Being sensitive and in tune with the universe has its pros and cons. On one hand, you’re extremely empathetic, but on the other, it can be hard to set boundaries. As long as you keep being honest with yourself, all will be OK. 

Song of the week: “Affection” by Fiji Blue

Reach Abby Flores at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.
