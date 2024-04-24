Top stories
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Horoscopes April 29 to May 5

Abby Flores, Staff Reporter
April 30, 2024
Collegian | Brooke Beresford

Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs.

Dear stars,

Mercury retrograde came to an end April 24, leaving us with new introspections for the rest of the month. Having an eclipse season and Mercury retrograde at the same time drains a lot of energy. Be proud of yourself for getting through all this because when your heart is connected to the universe like that, your soul will push what’s right for you. The pink moon in Scorpio April 23 brought karma to the surface, and you may see it play out this week.

Much love,

A Sagittarius Moon

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

People from your past may have popped up over the course of the Mercury retrograde. If this sparked any conversations, the universe is allowing you to either renew something with them or simply let go. Trust your intuition, and all will be OK.

Song of the week: “Ain’t No Sunshine” by Bill Withers

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): 

You’re killing it with your style this week, Taurus. Those spring colors look amazing on you, and people have been noticing your confidence. Venus is your ruling planet, so continue to embrace your beauty.

Song of the week: “Where This Flower Blooms (feat. Frank Ocean)” by Tyler, The Creator

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

Life has its downs sometimes, but you’re pushing forward and doing what you can to stay positive through all situations. You have protection from the universe at this time and will be successful by simply being your authentic self. 

Song of the week: “TROUBLE” by 347aidan 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

You have a nurturing side to you and are protective of those you love. People appreciate how you stand up for others when needed. You hold your ground, and that is respected in all areas of life. This week, more people will recognize you and your heart.

Song of the week: “Edition” by Rex Orange County

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

You are brave, Leo, because you are not afraid of what people think of you. Keep shining as bright as the sun. You bring positive energy everywhere you go, and because of this, multiple secret admirers have been wanting to approach you.

Song of the week: “NO HAY LEY” by Kali Uchis

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 23):

One of your many gifts is writing, Virgo, and you should use it to express yourself more. Getting thoughts out on paper will help you process things that happen in your everyday life, and it will translate outwardly as you build relationships.

Song of the week: “Tip Toe” by HYBS

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

You are a free spirit, Libra, and will get the chance to be outdoors a lot this week. You deserve it and need to prioritize self-care right now. Breaks are important, and you work a lot, so allow the universe to reciprocate the love you give to your projects by embracing alone time. 

Song of the week: “So Free” by Alex Serra

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

You are in a new era of life, Scorpio. Whether you have to let go of a partner, situation or job, it’s up to you to build new relationships and create the environment you want to be in. Handle things with grace, and all will turn out fine.

Song of the Week: “Duvet” by bôa

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

A new person who wants to support you is coming into your life this week. This could be platonic or romantic. Whatever the case, their happiness will be contagious, and you’ll develop a good relationship with them.

Song of the week: “Midnight Rain” by Taylor Swift

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

You are strategic and have been learning to apply that to your habits. You’ve been getting to know yourself better by writing things down and recognizing the beauty of being in the present moment.

Song of the week: “Beggin’” by Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb 18):

You are a social butterfly and love being around people, but you may start to notice this tends to take essential work time away from you. Learning to find balance in this is key.

Song of the week: “Alien Love Call” by Turnstile, BADBADNOTGOOD and Blood Orange

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

Keep being you, Pisces, because your peaceful nature always lights up a room. You have a natural way of keeping certain environments calm, and it’s appreciated by those who love and care about you.

Song of the week: “earth boy” by Tony22

Reach Abby Flores at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.
