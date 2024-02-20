Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Colorado State University athletic director Joe Parker speaks at a press conference about Steve Addazio being fired from his position as football coach Dec. 2.
Update: Joe Parker officially out as CSU athletic director, John Weber named to interim role

Student trainer Maia Lee works with Right Horse Program mustang Shelby, introducing him to new experiences and objects Nov. 5, 2023. I fell in love with him, like, the first day I met him, Lee said. I was like, Thats the one.
CSU Right Horse Program rehabilitates, trains rescue horses

Photo courtesy of Colorado State University
Benjamin Withers leaves CSU after 8 years as CLA dean

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
The Importance of Supporting Engineering Education
The Importance of Supporting Engineering Education
February 20, 2024

In today's era of information technology, engineering plays the role of a vanguard, trying to optimize processes and develop new products, making...

Financial Aid and Scholarships Specific to Colorado Students
February 15, 2024
Regulation and Security in Binary Options Trading
December 21, 2023
Five Things We Learned Delivering Over Half a Million Orders for NoCo Restaurants
November 8, 2023

Horoscopes Feb. 26 to March 3

Abby Flores, Staff Reporter
February 26, 2024
Horoscopes+Feb.+26+to+March+3
Collegian | Brooke Beresford

Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs.

Dear stars,

Ad

The final full moon of winter danced in Virgo Feb. 24. Full moons are a great time for self-reflection and connecting with your inner spirit. Furthermore, Virgo is all about balancing logic and creativity, so you may find yourself wanting to improve your habits and routines in the next couple weeks. If you were already feeling this energy last week, you will continue to make great strides in your goals, and that will bring more abundance. 

Much love,

A Sagittarius Moon

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

You are feeling confident and bold this week. Positive affirmations have been boosting your energy levels.

Self-care tip: Kick-start your mornings by working out.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

You are feeling more sleepy than usual. It’s OK to take naps — you just need to rest.

Self-care tip: Chef up a comforting meal.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

You’ve been feeling more curious about everything lately. Your third eye is open right now, which means you have strong intuitive powers at this time.

Self-care tip: Dive into a book or podcast.

Ad

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

You’ve been needing time to rest and reflect. Besides that, your art has been drawing others to you, opening up new connections.

Self-care tip: Paint or draw your emotions in a soothing environment.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

You are ready to go outside again and enjoy the upcoming spring air. You may feel pulled to work out again.

Self-care tip: Connect with your friends and family.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 23):

You have been working on yourself and setting up dates for future events. Accomplishing goals is your top priority right now.

Self-care tip: Organize your room to declutter your mind.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

You’ve been on the grind, Libra, and people have been seeing how hard you work. 

Self-care tip: Bake something sweet for yourself and those you love. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

You’ve been in the mood to go out with your friends. Plan something fun, and they’ll appreciate you making time for them.

Self-care tip: Experiment with new outfits that feel like you.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

You’ve been needing more outings lately, Sagittarius. Don’t stay at home too much. You may feel drawn to working out in the next week.

Self-care tip: Plan a spontaneous outing or day trip.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

You’ve been feeling more grounded and relaxed at home. It is totally OK to want more alone time. You need to bathe in your earthy energy right now to receive clarity.

Self-care tip: Go on a peaceful hike.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb 18):

Abundance in all forms is on the way to you, Aquarius. You’ve worked extremely hard in the last couple weeks and accomplished all the goals you wanted to. Give yourself a week to rest.

Self-care tip: Give yourself positive affirmations.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

You are feeling excited about life again. You may have had some spiritual revelations in the past couple days, and it’s completely refreshed your perspective in life.

Self-care tip: Try a new hobby such as jewelry making.

Reach Abby Flores at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
Joseph Sagonige Yanasi Pekaras good friend speaks out about the missing and murdered Indigenous People Crisis that is and has been occurring for many years Feb 15.
Indigenous artist Joe Pekara shares his journey
Learn to make kalaczki, atta sheera with 2 CSU students
Learn to make kalaczki, atta sheera with 2 CSU students
Students learn how to catwalk, and vouge during The Category is: Ballroom event on Feb. 6, 2024
Category is... Ballroom! teaches culture through dance
Horoscopes Feb. 19-25
Horoscopes Feb. 19-25
Vegina Quartz has her second performance of the night at the Funktastic Drag.
Funktional thrift store hosts Liz Agna's Funktastic drag show
Mao Tou Ying, a 25-foot metal sculpture of an owl, expels plumes of fire at the Sweetheart Festival in Loveland, Colorado, Feb. 10. Drew Hsu, also known as Torch Mouth, created the artwork.
Loveland's annual Sweetheart Festival celebrates love, art
More in Homepage
Seriously: CSU student is convinced her roommate is a vampire
Seriously: CSU student is convinced her roommate is a vampire
CSU indoor track team claims both men’s, womens MW titles
CSU indoor track team claims both men’s, women's MW titles
Esther Basch, a Holocaust survivor, shares about her last day in school at the Evening with a Holocaust Survivor event.
Holocaust survivor highlights importance of fostering positivity
Colorado State Womens Tennis player Radka Buskova bounces the ball in preparation of serving Feb. 25.
CSU tennis finishes short in Rocky Mountain Showdown loss
(Graphic Illustration by Malia Berry | The Collegian)
3 University of Wyoming swimmers die in US Highway 287 car crash
(Graphic Illustration by Christine Moore-Bonbright | The Collegian)
This week in ASCSU: Budget reallocation, LSAB
More in Horoscopes
Horoscopes Feb. 12-18
Horoscopes Feb. 12-18
Horoscopes Feb. 5-11
Horoscopes Feb. 5-11
Horoscopes Jan. 29 to Feb. 4
Horoscopes Jan. 29 to Feb. 4
Horoscopes Jan. 22-28
Horoscopes Jan. 22-28
Horoscopes Dec. 4-10
Horoscopes Dec. 4-10
Horoscopes Nov. 27 to Dec. 3
Horoscopes Nov. 27 to Dec. 3


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2024 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *