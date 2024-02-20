Horoscopes+Feb.+26+to+March+3

Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs.

Dear stars,

Ad

The final full moon of winter danced in Virgo Feb. 24. Full moons are a great time for self-reflection and connecting with your inner spirit. Furthermore, Virgo is all about balancing logic and creativity, so you may find yourself wanting to improve your habits and routines in the next couple weeks. If you were already feeling this energy last week, you will continue to make great strides in your goals, and that will bring more abundance.

Much love,

A Sagittarius Moon

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

You are feeling confident and bold this week. Positive affirmations have been boosting your energy levels.

Self-care tip: Kick-start your mornings by working out.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

You are feeling more sleepy than usual. It’s OK to take naps — you just need to rest.

Self-care tip: Chef up a comforting meal.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

You’ve been feeling more curious about everything lately. Your third eye is open right now, which means you have strong intuitive powers at this time.

Self-care tip: Dive into a book or podcast.

Ad

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

You’ve been needing time to rest and reflect. Besides that, your art has been drawing others to you, opening up new connections.

Self-care tip: Paint or draw your emotions in a soothing environment.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

You are ready to go outside again and enjoy the upcoming spring air. You may feel pulled to work out again.

Self-care tip: Connect with your friends and family.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 23):

You have been working on yourself and setting up dates for future events. Accomplishing goals is your top priority right now.

Self-care tip: Organize your room to declutter your mind.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

You’ve been on the grind, Libra, and people have been seeing how hard you work.

Self-care tip: Bake something sweet for yourself and those you love.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

You’ve been in the mood to go out with your friends. Plan something fun, and they’ll appreciate you making time for them.

Self-care tip: Experiment with new outfits that feel like you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

You’ve been needing more outings lately, Sagittarius. Don’t stay at home too much. You may feel drawn to working out in the next week.

Self-care tip: Plan a spontaneous outing or day trip.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

You’ve been feeling more grounded and relaxed at home. It is totally OK to want more alone time. You need to bathe in your earthy energy right now to receive clarity.

Self-care tip: Go on a peaceful hike.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb 18):

Abundance in all forms is on the way to you, Aquarius. You’ve worked extremely hard in the last couple weeks and accomplished all the goals you wanted to. Give yourself a week to rest.

Self-care tip: Give yourself positive affirmations.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

You are feeling excited about life again. You may have had some spiritual revelations in the past couple days, and it’s completely refreshed your perspective in life.

Self-care tip: Try a new hobby such as jewelry making.

Reach Abby Flores at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.