Aspen Hall from the west side Jan. 29.
Resident assistant dies in Aspen Hall

A resident assistant died in Aspen Hall the afternoon of Jan. 24. Spokespeople for the university have...

Arrest made in string of Fort Collins arson cases
Arrest made in string of Fort Collins arson cases

Fort Collins Police Services has made an arrest relating to a string of arson reports plaguing Fort Collins...

food, nutrition, dining hall, sorority, frat
Nutrition department to undergo transformation

Jumping back into the start of a new year, students can expect to notice some changes as the semesters...

Horoscopes Jan. 29 to Feb. 4

Abby Flores, Staff Reported
January 31, 2024
Horoscopes+Jan.+29+to+Feb.+4
Collegian | Brooke Beresford

Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs.

Dear stars,

Venus will be in Capricorn until Feb. 16, making work relationships better. You may be in the mood to work on creative projects that bring out your authentic self.  We’ll be in Aquarius season until Feb. 18, meaning we must continue to find new perspectives and ways to do things. Use your inner truth and creativity to help the world.

Much love,

A Sagittarius Moon

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

Tarot card: Two of Shells

You feel connected to someone special and want them to realize how calm they make you feel. You’ve been hesitant to be straightforward, but now is your chance to activate your fiery Mars energy and take a chance.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

Tarot card: Four of Shells

You’ve been falling in love with a newfound hobby and want to dedicate more time to it. The universe is pushing you to take the chance and plant the seeds of practice so you can continue to grow.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

Tarot card: Three of Shells

You accomplished a lot this January, so be proud of yourself, Gemini. You’ve been learning how to have a healthy work-life balance, and your growth in sticking to that is showing. The universe will soon grant you a wish for staying consistent.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

Tarot card: Two of Feathers

You’ve been keeping yourself busy, but this is something that keeps you happy and active right now. You are taking life day by day and enjoying all the moments you can get. You feel excited for future projects coming up.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

Tarot card: The Emperor

You’ve been tuning in to your heart to heal from the past. Listen to your intuition, and continue to guide yourself to the enlightened path your highest self wants to take. You are brave and wise, Leo.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 23):

Tarot card: King of Acorns

You’ve been optimistic and energetic lately, Virgo. It’s probably because you did the work to clear negative energy and past attachments. You feel light and free.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

Tarot card: Three of Crystals

You’ve been feeling more productive than ever, Libra. This will amp up more in February because of how inspired you’ll feel when you see all the pink things for Valentine’s Day. You enjoy romanticizing life and living in the present moment right now.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

Tarot card: Ten of Crystals

You may have gotten a gut feeling to protect your energy and not listen to those who have bad intentions when talking to you. Genuine friendships are your sanctuary, and you deserve to have healthy relationships.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

Tarot card: Ace of Acorns

You are talented and know how to energize yourself using your passions. You have been healing yourself through creativity and tuning in to your inner child. You are gaining confidence because of this. Be proud of yourself, Sagittarius.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

Tarot card: Page of Shells

You are getting inspiration from art and music to use those elements in your own craft. People are noticing who you are and what you do. You have been working very hard, and it shows.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18):

Tarot card: The Hermit

You’ve been finding a daily time when you can contemplate and be alone with yourself. People are attracted to your wise and friendly nature right now and want to learn more about you. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

Tarot card: Four of Crystals

You’ve been staying motivated to finish your tasks, and that’s keeping you grounded. You value having control over your work right now, but you’re also being creative and letting everything flow.

Reach Abby Flores at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.
