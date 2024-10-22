The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
CSU football on prowl for 3rd straight victory in battle against Lobos

Damon Cook, Sports Editor
October 23, 2024
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Colorado State University defensive back Dylan Phelps (27) celebrates an interception with defensive back Henry Blackburn (11) and linebacker Chase Wilson (30) during their game against the U.S. Air Force Academy Oct. 19. CSU won 21-13.

There’s a reason the Mountain West trophy isn’t a tiara; football was never meant to be pretty.

Colorado State has epitomized that this season, as it sits with a record better than .500 through seven games for the first time since 2017 — the last year CSU made a bowl game. The Rams sit tied atop the MW standings at 2-0, with a prime opportunity to extend that lead Saturday against New Mexico.

The product on the field hasn’t exactly looked as expected, and the statistics don’t necessarily jump off the page, but the Rams found a way to victory four times this season.

“I think a lot of statistics are overblown, to be honest with you,” coach Jay Norvell said. “We’ve been the team with the flashy stats and not a lot of wins, and that’s not always a good thing.”

The Lobos are entering the game with those eye-popping stats, having scored 50 or more points in each of the last three weeks.

“I think the running back group is going to be the best we’ve played all year — the combination of all three of them.” –Buom Jock, CSU linebacker

Devon Dampier has been one of the most prolific quarterbacks in the Mountain West for UNM this season. Dampier is leading the Lobos in rushing with 487 yards and passing with 1,760 yards. The biggest benefactor to the Lobos’ air attack has been Luke Wysong, who has reeled in 50 catches for 663 yards.

This will be another week when someone on the edge will have to show out. When a QB has the running prowess of Dampier, discipline will be huge in securing the victory, and containing Dampier in the pocket will be nonnegotiable.

“We have really fast D-ends, really fast linebackers, (so) we’re trying to keep contain on them,” CSU linebacker Buom Jock said. “When you’ve got a quarterback that can run and throw the ball, you want to keep them in the pocket as much as you can.”

Winning at the point of attack has been one of the biggest reasons for the Rams’ success. Doing so on both sides of the ball has been key to the success CSU has seen so far this season. With Gabe Kirschke having a breakout game against Air Force and Nuer Gatkuoth poised to be available, CSU’s defensive front should be set.

On the opposite side of the ball, the Rams have somehow managed to exceed expectations. After a fantastic year from the offensive line last season, CSU’s front five have played like some of the best in the nation and have by far been the best unit on the team. As physical as CSU’s O-line has been, the mental side of the game has been just as much of a factor in their jump this year.

“We think about that a lot,” CSU offensive lineman Drew Moss said. “We’ve got to make sure Jacob (Gardner does his job). Obviously, he has a big job on his hand running the offense through him. Especially our run game, so him being able to do that and all of us communicating everything at all times — it’s one of those key factors.”

UNM brings a heavy blitz package with lots of stunts, something the O-line and Gardner will be instrumental in deciphering. If the Rams can get things going on the ground like they have the past several weeks, with Avery Morrow rushing for more than 100 yards four games in a row, they should be in a good position for a Homecoming game victory.

On the other side of the ball, CSU will have to find consistency. This isn’t the UNM team from the past; the Lobos are dangerous. Norvell wants to control the pace and tempo of the game. Keeping the lethal Lobos’ run game in check and not allowing explosive plays will be crucial in doing that.

“I think the running back group is going to be the best we’ve played all year — the combination of all three of them,” Jock said. “They have a really nice group of receivers. (Wysong is) a really good receiver. … We have to do a good job of trying to limit their best guys.”

Reach Damon Cook at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @dwcook2001.

