Winter pea research indicates diverse potential benefits

Whether it relates to solving new problems or improving previous methods, there are many areas currently in need of attention when it comes to our management of natural resources. It can be overwhelming trying to individually deal with all these problems simultaneously. One study poses a solution to this issue, tackling three diverse areas all at once.

Scientists at Grand Valley, one of three farming facilities that make up the Western Colorado Research Center, have been studying the effects of growing peas in the winter for the past couple of years. The project started off looking for a way to conserve water by planting a crop in the fall, growing it over winter and then harvesting it the following summer. This process reduces the number of instances plants need to be watered.

“You don’t have irrigation water during those fall and winter months anyways — usually the water’s turned on around April — so they would only be irrigated a few times before they were harvested,” said Jessica Davis, agronomist and one of the study’s head researchers.

Essentially, this method relies on moisture from snow to sustain the plants. Though the study is still in the data collection stages, it has found enormous success in terms of this initial goal.

“You’re consuming half the amount of water,” said Perry Cabot, an extension professor who leads the study with Davis and colleague Daniel Mooney. “For rough numbers, instead of a 3-foot deep block of water over an acre, you’re talking about an 18-inch deep block of water over that acre.”

Peas weren’t only chosen for their ability to thrive in Colorado’s colder months, though that was an important initial qualifier. Reducing water consumption has remained a central focus of the project, but the benefits for agricultural economics and soil health have also been essential topics of interest, Davis said.

With the growing market for plant protein in recent years, there is currently a larger demand for peas. Accordingly, growing them would allow farmers to diversify their crops while simultaneously diving into new economic opportunities. The water conserved would also allow farmers to profit from their water rights; essentially, they would get paid to use less water, and these conserved resources could be applied elsewhere, Cabot said. Another benefit tied in is that peas give back to the soil.

“Legumes plants have this association with bacteria in the soil, this symbiosis, where the bacteria can basically swap nitrogen for carbon from the plant,” Davis said. “Being a legume gives peas an important advantage compared to other crops because it’s likely to lower fertilizer requirements. There’s even a possibility that nitrogen would be left behind in the soil afterward, lowering the amount of fertilizer necessary for the next crop planted.”

Five varieties of peas are currently being tested in hopes of discovering which type performs best. The conditions most indicative of maximum plant production are also under observation. As for the long-term goals of the study, it’s all about how findings can be accessed and used by farmers.

“All of our research is meant to be really transferable,” said Amanda McQuade, Western Colorado Research Center interim manager. “We aren’t doing things in theory; we’re really doing things for very practical application. After data collection is completed and processed, the results are intended to be compiled and distributed according to modern methods that focus on community outreach.”

