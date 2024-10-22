The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

Breaking: Police report incident near Rams Horn, believe suspects have left campus

Allie Seibel, Editor in Chief
October 22, 2024
Collegian | Caden Proulx

At 10:20 p.m. Oct. 22, police activity was reported by the Colorado State University Police Department in the area of Ram’s Horn in Academic Village.

“CSU Police are searching for a suspect described as 6 foot, 1 inch Black male with short, wavy hair, wearing dark top and grey sweatpants,” said a 10:52 statement from CSU PD. “Suspect was with a Hispanic male. Both left the area of Rams Horn. Continue to avoid the area of Rams Horn.”

Ad

A safety message from CSU PD was sent to members of the campus community alerting them of the situation and telling individuals to avoid the area.

According CSU Safety, the situation is not connected with the Oct. 16 aggravated assault incident.

CSU PD conducted a search of campus for the suspects following a report of an altercation on the west side of CSU main campus near Rams Horn but did not locate the suspects, according to a campus safety alert sent at 11:49 p.m.

“The investigation is ongoing, and Fort Collins Police Services has been notified of this case,” the alert read. “Information received indicates suspects involved have left the campus.”

No further information has been provided regarding the incident.

This is an ongoing situation. Updates will be provided as available.

Reach Allie Seibel at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Breaking
A large black letter C in the style of The Collegian logo is to the left of the words Breaking News written in red all caps. The graphic is on top of a faded image of The Oval from above.
Breaking news: Aggravated assault reported near Laurel Hall; shelter in place lifted
A large black letter C in the style of The Collegian logo is to the left of the words Breaking News written in red all caps. The graphic is on top of a faded image of The Oval from above.
Breaking news: Police activity on campus, shelter in place recommended
A large black letter C in the style of The Collegian logo is to the left of the words Breaking News written in red all caps. The graphic is on top of a faded image of The Oval from above.
Breaking: CSU announces new engineering, AI facility, $110 million donated
More in Campus
Candles line the wall with a painting illustration of a rose in front of the candles.
Remembrance Roses event pays tribute to lives lost to femicide
Treasure map that is titled CSU, following the events of Homecoming and Family Weekend.
2024 Homecoming, Family Weekend schedule
A smiling person talks at a podium with three people sitting behind them on the left and two people behind them on the right. On the left is an American flag, and on the right is a Colorado flag. At the top of the image are the words, This week in ASCSU.
This week in ASCSU: Energy efficiency, blackface condemnation
More in Homepage
Illustration of a social media post from a grandparent posting their grandchild with the caption, "Does anyone want to be friends with my grandson Evan?"
Thorn: Helicopter parents need to give their college kids space
A graphic with the words Collegian Science surrounded by small, cartoon-like drawings of DNA, an atom and bacteria.
Winter pea research indicates diverse potential benefits
Viewed from behind, a football player in white and green with his hands on his hips looks out at a football field.
Turning shadows into spotlight: Avery Morrow’s redemption run fuels CSU football
About the Contributors
Allie Seibel
Allie Seibel, Editor in Chief
Returning for her second year as editor-in-chief, Allie Seibel could not be more proud of the experience The Collegian has given her over her tenure at Colorado State University thus far. Seibel is a junior in the Honors program and on the prelaw track, studying journalism and media communication with minors in legal studies and business administration. She is also an Honors ambassador and an Honors peer mentor as well as a satellite imagery writer for the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere at CSU and a member of the Center for Public Deliberation. Seibel started at The Collegian the summer before her first semester of college, getting involved through her orientation session and beginning her first year as news editor. She got the position before ever setting foot on campus as a student, which was one of the most formative experiences of her collegiate journalism career. She then began her current role her sophomore year, becoming the youngest editor-in-chief in Collegian history. Under Seibel's leadership, The Collegian was awarded an all-around best in show fifth place award at the College Media Association's national convention. Seibel is from Colorado Springs, Colorado, and spends her free time reading, cooking, cross-stitching, paddleboarding and taking photos. She is a huge traveler and seizes any opportunity she can to see the world. As she begins her second year at the helm of The Collegian, Seibel is excited to continue the immense legacy of the newspaper both in print and online by expanding investigative coverage and pushing readers to discover more about their surroundings on campus. She looks forward to maintaining The Collegian's reputation as a trustworthy news source both on campus and in the community.
Caden Proulx
Caden Proulx, Print Director
Caden Proulx is returning for his third year at The Collegian, continuing his role as print director for the 2024-25 school year. Moving away from his hometown in Austin, Texas, to Fort Collins to attend Colorado State University, Proulx found a home at The Collegian as an undeclared first-year student. Starting out as a page designer, he quickly fell in love with the atmosphere and people and accepted the print director role the following year. Proulx is a contributing writer for the science and opinion desks in his free time, allowing him to gain experience researching, learning and writing about mental health, which he is passionate about as a human development and family studies major. When he's not on the clock, Proulx can be found powerlifting and sitting in a barstool with his feet touching the ground. Proulx is committed to The Collegian's print newspaper, and it is a personal goal of the print team to ensure its success and longevity. He is excited about revamping the newspaper's design in the coming year.