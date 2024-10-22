Breaking: Police report incident near Rams Horn, believe suspects have left campus

At 10:20 p.m. Oct. 22, police activity was reported by the Colorado State University Police Department in the area of Ram’s Horn in Academic Village.

“CSU Police are searching for a suspect described as 6 foot, 1 inch Black male with short, wavy hair, wearing dark top and grey sweatpants,” said a 10:52 statement from CSU PD. “Suspect was with a Hispanic male. Both left the area of Rams Horn. Continue to avoid the area of Rams Horn.”

A safety message from CSU PD was sent to members of the campus community alerting them of the situation and telling individuals to avoid the area.

According CSU Safety, the situation is not connected with the Oct. 16 aggravated assault incident.

CSU PD conducted a search of campus for the suspects following a report of an altercation on the west side of CSU main campus near Rams Horn but did not locate the suspects, according to a campus safety alert sent at 11:49 p.m.

“The investigation is ongoing, and Fort Collins Police Services has been notified of this case,” the alert read. “Information received indicates suspects involved have left the campus.”

No further information has been provided regarding the incident.

This is an ongoing situation. Updates will be provided as available.

