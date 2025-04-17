Top 7 Cloud Infrastructure Modernization Companies for Scalable Growth

Cloud infrastructure modernization has moved from a long-term goal to an immediate priority. As systems age and demands increase, more businesses are rethinking the way their infrastructure supports daily operations, development cycles, and long-term scaling.

The best cloud infrastructure modernization companies lead these transformations with technical depth and structured delivery. Whether replacing outdated components or redesigning environments from the ground up, the right partner can make modernization efficient and sustainable.

This list highlights the 7 best cloud infrastructure modernization companies based on expertise, scope of services, and consistency across industries.

Headquarters: Gliwice, Poland

Employees: 501-1K

Future Processing is a European technology consultancy delivering end-to-end support for cloud transformation. Established in 2000, the company has evolved from a software development firm into a specialized partner in modernising outdated infrastructure. It offers a comprehensive set of services structured around a Cloud & Data Modernisation Framework, focused on helping businesses shift from legacy systems to scalable cloud-native environments.

Known for being one of the best cloud infrastructure modernization companies, their work often involves modernising complex systems, introducing Infrastructure as Code, and building out secure cloud landing zones. It supports enterprises at various stages of transformation, from readiness assessments to full implementation. ISO 27001 and ISO 9001 certifications reinforce its operational and security standards, particularly for regulated industries like finance and logistics.

Key services:

Cloud infrastructure redesign

Application migration and re-architecture

Automation and DevOps integration

Infrastructure cost management

Disaster recovery and resilience planning

Pricing: $25,000+

Verdict: Best for companies needing structured, long-term transformation supported by clear processes.

2. GFT

Headquarters: Stuttgart, Germany

Employees: 10K+

GFT Technologies SE is a global IT consulting and software engineering firm with deep specialization in infrastructure transformation. Since its founding in 1987, the company has expanded across 15 countries and now works with financial institutions, automotive manufacturers, and industrial clients. GFT delivers enterprise-scale modernisation projects focused on cloud-native enablement, mainframe re-engineering, and infrastructure simplification.

The company maintains strong alliances with AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, enabling it to deploy multi-cloud and hybrid environments that align with regulated business demands. Its digital infrastructure offering includes legacy asset assessment, containerisation, re-platforming, and high-availability architecture design. GFT also promotes energy-efficient software delivery as part of its sustainability model.

Key Services:

Cloud infrastructure transformation

Mainframe modernisation

Infrastructure containerisation

Site reliability engineering

Sustainability-focused system design

Pricing: Flexible pricing models tailored to duration and scope

Verdict: Best for enterprises managing complex legacy environments in regulated markets.

3. Nerdery

Headquarters: Edina, USA

Employees: 501-200

Nerdery offers comprehensive cloud services focused on infrastructure modernisation for large enterprises. The company works across sectors including life sciences, healthcare, and retail, often supporting multi-region, multi-service deployments. Their capabilities span from architecture design to infrastructure performance tuning.

Nerdery operates with engineering squads trained in AWS, Google Cloud, and Azure ecosystems. Their projects are often built around a unified vision of cloud governance, security reinforcement, and application modernization. A notable strength lies in their ability to embed data and AI teams into cloud engagements, streamlining analytics operations post-modernisation, placing them among the best cloud infrastructure modernization companies.

Key services:

Infrastructure re-architecture and consolidation

Security-focused cloud infrastructure design

Monitoring and observability systems

AI and data integration for post-modernisation scaling

Automated cloud governance tooling

Pricing: $100,000+

Verdict: Best for enterprises seeking complete modernization including data, infrastructure, and AI components.

4. Wavicle Data Solutions

Headquarters: Oak Brook, USA

Employees: 501-1K

Wavicle Data Solutions brings a data-driven lens to cloud infrastructure modernisation. Their work often involves complex migrations of legacy data platforms, upgrades to cloud-native tools, and the creation of modern cloud operating environments. With experience across industries such as healthcare, retail, and finance, Wavicle stands out for modernising environments while building analytics pipelines and ensuring compliance.

They deliver full cloud strategy assessments, multi-cloud implementation, and post-migration optimization. The firm maintains a strong focus on securing data flows and integrating observability frameworks.

Key services:

Cloud infrastructure upgrades

Multi-cloud implementation and workload migration

Security and regulatory compliance configuration

Data platform modernization and analytics integration

Infrastructure cost monitoring and control

Pricing: Transparent tiered pricing based on service complexity

Verdict: Best for companies modernising both infrastructure and data operations in parallel.

5. Digital is Simple

Headquarters: Haryana, India

Employees: 11-50

Digital is Simple focuses on delivering straightforward, secure, and agile cloud infrastructure services. The firm works with both private and public sector clients, helping teams transition away from legacy infrastructure toward more adaptable and scalable setups. Digital is Simple emphasizes clarity and maintainability in every system build, often working with internal teams to streamline deployments and reduce operational overhead.

The company’s services include full-scope cloud environment builds, infrastructure automation, platform refactoring, and optimization of cloud-native tooling. Projects often start with a technical discovery phase and end with cost-optimized infrastructure built on repeatable frameworks.

Key Services:

Cloud readiness audits and planning

Infrastructure migration

Cloud security frameworks

Cost optimization and resource governance

Platform monitoring and observability

Pricing: Flexible pricing models tailored to duration and scope

Verdict: Best for small to midsize organizations that value simplicity and low-friction deployments.

6. SADA

Headquarters: Los Angeles, USA

Employees: 501-1K

SADA is a cloud consulting firm and long-time Premier Partner of Google Cloud. It specializes in transforming enterprise systems through cloud-native architectures, with particular focus on Google Cloud Platform (GCP) services. The company operates across North America and delivers large-scale migration and modernisation programs that align business systems with high-performing, low-latency infrastructure.

SADA’s infrastructure services revolve around architecture design, network modernization, workload migration, and environment hardening. In addition, SADA offers strategic planning and operational readiness workshops to prepare teams for sustained success post-deployment.

Key Services:

GCP infrastructure modernisation

Virtual machine and database migration

Network and storage optimization

Cloud-native architecture implementation

Pricing: $25,000+

Verdict: Best for businesses operating within the Google Cloud ecosystem seeking advanced support and scaling guidance.

7. Applify

Headquarters: Punjab, India

Employees: 51-200

Applify delivers full-stack cloud engineering services tailored for cloud-native adoption. The company operates globally, with clients in healthcare, fintech, and logistics. It is recognized as one of the best cloud infrastructure modernization companies for its alignment with Amazon Web Services (AWS) as an Advanced Tier Partner and for its strength in combining product development with infrastructure modernisation.

Projects typically include initial discovery, modernization roadmapping, cloud migration, and automation pipeline setup. Applify’s engineering teams support both greenfield and brownfield transformation, helping clients eliminate legacy debt.

Key Services:

Cloud migration and platform refactoring

Infrastructure as Code (IaC)

AI/ML infrastructure deployment

Cloud security remediation

Pricing: $25,000+

Verdict: Best for product-led businesses modernising with AWS and needing hands-on engineering.

Wrapping Up

Modernizing infrastructure demands precision, planning, and long-term thinking. Whether you’re replacing fragmented systems or moving entirely to the cloud, working with experienced teams helps reduce risk and improve outcomes. Each company listed brings specific strengths to the table, from deep platform knowledge to execution at scale.

As priorities shift toward agility, security, and cost control, the best cloud infrastructure modernization companies are those that can adapt to complex needs without overcomplicating delivery. Selecting the right partner starts with understanding your technical goals – and ends with building infrastructure that supports them.