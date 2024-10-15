The Student News Site of Colorado State University

Breaking news: Aggravated assault reported near Laurel Hall; shelter in place lifted

Aubree Miller, News Editor
October 17, 2024
Collegian | Caden Proulx

Editor’s note: This is an ongoing breaking news story. Updates will be provided as they become available. 

Just after 8:30 p.m. today, Colorado State University sent out an emergency alert via email advising avoidance of the area around Laurel Hall on The Oval. The alert was provided by NoCo Alert, and the email comes after an alert that a deceased individual was found in Alpine Hall earlier today.

At 9:20 p.m. another message was sent out saying that the shelter in place was lifted. 

“Law enforcement from the CSU and Fort Collins Police Departments conducted a thorough search of the area and the suspect is believed to have fled campus,” the alert read.

According to the alert, the incident occurred just before 8 p.m.

At 8:55 p.m., another email alerted students of “police activity on campus following an aggravated assault with a knife near Laurel Hall on the Oval at CSU.”

The alert asks residents to shelter in place, as the individual may still be on campus. The suspect is described as a white male in his 30s and wearing a black backpack and a black shirt and being on foot. 

The email notes that the incident is being “investigated separately from the event early today” and lists safety resources from the university.

Updates will be provided as they become available. 

Reach Aubree Miller at news@collegian.com or on Instagram @aubree.miller07.

