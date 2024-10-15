The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

Student death confirmed in Alpine Hall

Allie Seibel, Editor in Chief
October 16, 2024
(Graphic Illustration by Malia Berry | The Collegian)

Colorado State University Police Department confirmed the death of an individual in Alpine Hall following a welfare check.

According to a statement by CSU Public Safety Team, “CSU Police gained access into a room at Alpine Hall and found an unresponsive individual and requested immediate medical assistance.”

Ad

The statement said that Poudre Fire Authority and UC Health arrived on scene and confirmed the individual was deceased.

At 10:30 a.m. a campus-wide safety alert was issued stating police presence in the area of Laurel Village, Durward Hall and Corbett Hall, mandating residents to stay in their rooms.

At 11:50, a separate safety alert was issued stating that residents could resume normal activity, but police investigations were still proceeding.

The statement from the University confirming the death stated that it is an ongoing investigation and that the individual has not been identified.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as available.

Reach Allie Seibel at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.

 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Campus
A large black letter C in the style of The Collegian logo is to the left of the words Breaking News written in red all caps. The graphic is on top of a faded image of The Oval from above.
Breaking news: Police activity on campus, shelter in place recommended
Speaker of the Senate Hayden Taylor stands at a speaking podium looking to his left and clapping. To his left sits Speaker Pro Tempore Brooke Reese in sunglasses and to his right sits Recruitment and Retention Officer Graham Kelly, both clapping as well. Behind them is a clear sign with the ASCSU logo spelled out.
This week in ASCSU: Elections manager, energy efficiency
Photo illustration by Hannah Parcells
'It's going to happen to someone else': Students allege use of date-rape drugs at off-campus fraternity parties, accuse CSU of inaction
More in Homepage
A horse foal and cat sculpture outside the main enterance to the James L. Voss Veterinary Teach Hospital Oct. 6. The hospital was built in 1979 and is named after the former dean of the College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.
Proposition 129 is pivotal moment for veterinary medicine
A senator raises his pen to indicate attendance at the Senate session of the Colorado General Assembly Feb. 8.
Elections: Candidates for Colorado State Senate District 14
A voter in a voter service and polling center in the Lory Student Center Nov. 3. In addition to an important presidential election, voters had the opportunity to vote on many other issues, including a Senate race and numerous state policies. (Ryan Schmidt | The Collegian)
CSU students share thoughts, feelings on upcoming election
More in News
A large, roughly written fabric poster reading, our presence higher education is a right, not a privilege, with orange and black butterflies and a black silhouette of a person.
‘Vote on behalf of me’: Undocumented students talk civic engagement, democracy
Elections: Candidates for district attorney of the 8th Judicial District
Elections: Candidates for district attorney of the 8th Judicial District
The interior of the Colorado State Capitol senate chambers. 2024 Stock.
Elections: Candidates for Colorado House Districts 52, 53, 65
About the Contributor
Allie Seibel
Allie Seibel, Editor in Chief
Returning for her second year as editor-in-chief, Allie Seibel could not be more proud of the experience The Collegian has given her over her tenure at Colorado State University thus far. Seibel is a junior in the Honors program and on the prelaw track, studying journalism and media communication with minors in legal studies and business administration. She is also an Honors ambassador and an Honors peer mentor as well as a satellite imagery writer for the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere at CSU and a member of the Center for Public Deliberation. Seibel started at The Collegian the summer before her first semester of college, getting involved through her orientation session and beginning her first year as news editor. She got the position before ever setting foot on campus as a student, which was one of the most formative experiences of her collegiate journalism career. She then began her current role her sophomore year, becoming the youngest editor-in-chief in Collegian history. Under Seibel's leadership, The Collegian was awarded an all-around best in show fifth place award at the College Media Association's national convention. Seibel is from Colorado Springs, Colorado, and spends her free time reading, cooking, cross-stitching, paddleboarding and taking photos. She is a huge traveler and seizes any opportunity she can to see the world. As she begins her second year at the helm of The Collegian, Seibel is excited to continue the immense legacy of the newspaper both in print and online by expanding investigative coverage and pushing readers to discover more about their surroundings on campus. She looks forward to maintaining The Collegian's reputation as a trustworthy news source both on campus and in the community.