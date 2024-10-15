Student death confirmed in Alpine Hall

Colorado State University Police Department confirmed the death of an individual in Alpine Hall following a welfare check.

According to a statement by CSU Public Safety Team, “CSU Police gained access into a room at Alpine Hall and found an unresponsive individual and requested immediate medical assistance.”

The statement said that Poudre Fire Authority and UC Health arrived on scene and confirmed the individual was deceased.

At 10:30 a.m. a campus-wide safety alert was issued stating police presence in the area of Laurel Village, Durward Hall and Corbett Hall, mandating residents to stay in their rooms.

At 11:50, a separate safety alert was issued stating that residents could resume normal activity, but police investigations were still proceeding.

The statement from the University confirming the death stated that it is an ongoing investigation and that the individual has not been identified.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as available.

