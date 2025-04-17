Founded 1891.

LTTE: Speakers like Chloe Cole threaten safety of transgender, marginalized students

Casandro Camarillo, Guest Author
April 21, 2025
Collegian | Trin Bonner

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board. Letters to the Editor reflect the view of a member of the campus community and are submitted to the publication for approval.

Chloe Cole is a detransitioner and conservative political pundit known for denouncing “radical gender ideology” and “wokeism.” While she partially presents her own detransition, she projects her experience onto all transgender people, perpetuating harmful misinformation. This article is, in part, a response to the article run recently by The Collegian entitled, “Chloe Cole visits CSU to share experiences, denounce ‘radical transgender ideology.” It is also a direct response to her claims, as quoted in the article, as well as my own opinion as a transgender student.

In the initial article, the author gives an overview of the event and Cole’s claims. I take no issue with this, but my criticism lies in the lack of fact-checking. The article contains Cole’s harmful claims, with all but one unchecked. Thus, I would like to examine some of these claims using recent, peer-reviewed scientific evidence.

Chloe Cole speaking during her anti-trans speech at Colorado State University March 27. “People will literally stand outside for hours, even in violent thunderstorms.” Chloe Cole said “using their colorful flags as umbrella and blankets just to scream at a 5’4 woman for saying to stop medically abusing children.” (Collegian | Katelynn Ortega)

Cole, recounting her own experiences as a teenager, said, “Instead of just being given space and guidance, … I was given powerful drugs and rushed into irreversible procedures.” While I don’t intend to discount her experience, it should be noted that 26 states have banned gender-affirming care, despite guidelines supported by the American Medical Association, American Academy of Pediatrics, American Psychological Association and numerous others. Even states without these bans require several steps before a patient is approved for gender-affirming treatment.

In Colorado, minors must first receive a gender dysphoria diagnosis from a psychiatrist, which often requires multiple sessions. After that, any treatment must be deemed medically necessary, and the patient must be determined to fully understand the impacts of the treatment. Surgery is generally not allowed for minors under 18 and is only allowed when approved by the Department of Health Care Policy and Financing, according to Cornell Law School.

Additionally, an experimental study from the American Physiological Society highlighted that puberty blockers are completely reversible and have no negative impacts on reproductive health. Another study found 82.5% of people with a history of detransition were pressured to suspend gender affirmation due to at least one external factor, such as lack of support from loved ones, society, income or laws. Only 15.9% suspended gender affirmation due to internal factors such as fluctuations in gender identity or mental preparedness for facing external factors.

From the previous article’s quotes about Cole’s presentation, Cole twists the sentiment of transgender people saying, “I will die before I de-transition,” by claiming that, “They’re not referring to other people killing them; they’re threatening to commit suicide because they choose not to handle basic reality. This is not the behavior of people who are either mentally healthy or have basic agency over themselves.”

While suicide rates in transgender individuals are higher than the population average, this is largely due to social stigma and lack of access to gender-affirming care. Furthermore, a 2023 study found that when transgender adolescents between 13 and 20 years of age pursue gender affirmation, depression rates decrease 60% and self-harm and suicidal thoughts decrease 73% compared to those who did not.

Considering this evidence, it is safe to say that Cole’s claims are, at the very least, misleading. It’s my belief that such misinformation leads individuals to develop transphobic biases. Given this, I make the case that speakers like Chloe Cole make campus unsafe for transgender individuals and other marginalized individuals who are spoken out against.

As a transgender student myself, seeing Colorado State University platform speakers like Cole with significant attendance is troubling, especially with increasing threats against trans individuals by the current federal administration. While free speech is incredibly important, I think that a line needs to be drawn when student organizations invite speakers who have the potential to threaten — intentionally or not — students’ safety.

Casandro Camarillo, Colorado State University student

Send letters to letters@collegian.com. When submitting letters, please abide by the guidelines listed at collegian.com.

