Presidential candidates past, present use music in political persuasion

Music: It’s not just something you turn on to tune out silence while driving home. It’s been used time and time again as a tool. The large amount of influence musicians and music have on society is not a surprise to anyone. It’s not uncommon to see musicians in advertisements, making movie cameos or even promoting fast food meals. This is why it only makes sense that politicians capitalize on this tool in elections.

Using music to rally people toward a political cause isn’t a new concept. In fact, George Washington’s supporters used the song “God Save Great Washington” to rally people together. The usage of the song — although not specifically written for the campaign — could be considered a campaign song or a piece of music used to promote a political candidate or movement.

When it comes to campaign songs, it can become a little murky. Some musical artists will outright endorse a political candidate or party, allowing them to use their songs. However, some artists have their songs used without an endorsement, which can lead to artists feeling frustrated and disagreeing with the use of the song. With this understanding, let’s look at the usage of songs in elections.

Although he was not the first musician to endorse a party, Frank Sinatra had a high impact on voters during the 1960 campaign, endorsing Democratic candidate John F. Kennedy. Sinatra even helped Kennedy raise campaign funds. With the open support Sinatra showed Kennedy, it only made sense for Kennedy to use the song “High Hopes” by Sinatra as a campaign song. But what happens if the artist doesn’t endorse the candidate?

Well, it’s complicated. Venues where rallies are held oftentimes have a public performance license from the performing rights organization, which allows them to play music for political rallies. Artists could theoretically send the party a cease and desist order, but oftentimes, artists just publicly express their dislike for their music being used in a campaign.

One instance of this was former President Ronald Reagan’s 1984 reelection campaign and the use of Bruce Springsteen’s song “Born in the USA.” Springsteen then publicly criticized Reagan for the misuse of the song.

The 2024 presidential election is not exempt from the symbolic use of music. If anything, the usage of music in this election has been amplified. Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential candidate, saw an endorsement by Charli XCX in early July in a tweet made by the artist.

Moreover, a staple of Harris’ campaign is the use “Freedom” by Beyoncé in late July at her rallies. Although Beyoncé hasn’t openly endorsed Harris, the popular singer still permitted the use of the song.

One of Harris’ most notable public endorsements came from Taylor Swift, who endorsed Harris on social media, prompting the Harris-Walz campaign to use Swift’s song “The Man” early in September. Harris also posted billboards using popular wordplay inspired by Swift’s The Eras Tour.

Many other artists have publicly endorsed Harris and running mate Tim Walz. Billie Eilish and her brother, Finneas O’Connell, endorsed the pair shortly after in a video coinciding with National Voter Registration Day. In early August, musical artists Megan Thee Stallion and Quavo performed live at a Harris rally. Recently, Jon Bon Jovi has posted clips of his recently released song “The People’s House” in support of Harris, and Springsteen also publicly endorsed Harris and Walz.

Republican candidate and former President Donald Trump also had his fair share of musical endorsements and unwanted song usage. Country singer Jason Aldean shared his support for Trump in a social media post made in July following an attempted assassination of Trump.

Lee Greenwood performed his song “God Bless the USA” at various Trump rallies and events in July. Brian Kelley released his song “Make America Great Again” in support of Trump’s reelection campaign. That same month, Travis Tritt took to social media to show his continued support for Trump. In August, Chris Janson performed “All American Guy” at the Republican National Convention. Later that month, Kid Rock, a long-time Trump supporter, announced on social media that he plans to continue to support Trump.

In late August, Trump used the song “Many Men” by 50 Cent while on an Adin Ross stream. In early September, rapper Sexxy Red stated her admiration for Trump. Rapper Kodak Black went on to endorse Trump later that month.