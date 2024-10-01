Horoscopes Oct. 7-13

The last few weeks have been a lot, and looking ahead, things don’t seem to be slowing down with midterms, Halloween, homecoming and more. However, the theme this week is recovery. It’s time to restore some harmony to your life, hit refresh if you can and wipe the slate clean.

The brightest point of the month comes Oct. 13, when the sun makes a trine to Jupiter, which enters retrograde on the 9th. This comes just days before Pluto goes direct in Capricorn on the 11th, bringing a really beautiful, abundant, sparkly, bright breath of fresh air for us all toward the end of the week. If you’re feeling extra grumpy or negative, take a nap, take a break and be really kind to yourself, Stars.

Extra love,

A Pisces Sun, Aries Moon, Taurus Rising

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

This week is all about reflection and growth. You’ve been going through a lot mentally, and now is the time to gain clarity in your conversations, especially in your relationships. It’s a good moment to revisit some important discussions from the past and finally resolve any lingering issues. You’ve been doing the hard work; now it’s time to start seeing the rewards, Aries.

Aries survival guide: Work it out on the remix, keep your cool, focus on yourself and protect your peace.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

It’s time to broaden your perspective. This week nudges you to reassess your financial situation and consider how your professional life aligns with your core values. Are you feeling fulfilled by what you’re earning, or is it time for a change? Slow and steady wins your race, Taurus.

Taurus survival guide: Treat yourself, but don’t go overboard; find stability in routine; and keep your values close.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

Ever the communicator, this week your creative and romantic conversations feel effortless. You’re filled with the confidence to schmooze whoever you choose, but this is also a great time to pick your own brain about how you’re presenting yourself to the world. Are you being true to yourself in all your relationships, Gemini?

Gemini survival guide: Keep the convo light but meaningful, reflect on your intentions, embrace new perspectives and go with the flow.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):



This week offers a boost of confidence, helping you take action in your creative projects and romantic life while offering a period of introspection. Pay attention to shifts in your relationships, and reflect on healing from past patterns. You didn’t come this far to only get this far, Cancer.

Cancer survival guide: Embrace the feels, but don’t drown in them; take time to recharge; lean into your creativity; and set boundaries where needed.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

You’ll feel extra social this week, making it a great time to gather with friends, network or collaborate. You might also feel called to reassess your long-term goals, especially when it comes to your community and friendships. How supportive is your support system, Leo?

Leo survival guide: Check insecurity at the door, keep your circle tight, touch base with your besties and focus on the things that light you up.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 23):



You’re getting recognition at work this week, so don’t be shy about sharing your ideas and contributions. This is the time to reflect on your career goals and how you want to move forward. If there’s a personal project or romantic endeavor that’s been on hold, now might be the time to bring it back into the spotlight, Virgo.

Virgo survival guide: Shine bright and own it, stay organized, don’t stress the small stuff and trust your instincts when making decisions.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

This is a great week to reassess your belief systems and maybe revisit some old ideas that need deeper reflection. You might feel a need to expand your mind, whether through travel, education or self-discovery. Unexpected shifts could arise in your emotional or financial life, so stay open to changes that push you to grow. Stay above the drama, Libra.

Libra survival guide: Go with the flow, embrace new ideas, find beauty in the unexpected and stay balanced, but don’t be afraid to tip the scales in your favor.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

It’s time to invest in yourself, whether that’s in your hobbies, romantic life or anything that brings you joy. This week offers a boost in self-confidence and a desire to explore new adventures. You’re also reevaluating your relationships and how much time and energy you’re putting into others. Make sure you’re getting as much as you’re giving, Scorpio.

Scorpio survival guide: Set healthy boundaries, follow your passions, hyperfocus on your hobbies and keep your energy clear.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

Your emotional connections are in the spotlight this week. It’s a good time to explore intimacy and shared goals with someone close to you. You might also find yourself reflecting on your relationship goals and reconsidering where you want to head. There’s growth to be had if you’re willing to address unresolved issues, Sagittarius.

Sagittarius survival guide: Keep it real and keep it moving, don’t shy away from deep conversations, embrace change with an open heart and do not text your ex — I mean it.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

Be honest, is pulling the all-nighter to get your work done ever worth it? This week, you’re being asked to find better ways of balancing work and play. It’s time to move forward in a healthy, sustainable way so you can reach bigger goals. Don’t let work take over your life, Capricorn.

Capricorn survival guide: Get your bag, but make sure to recharge; set new goals; stay disciplined; and remember, taking care of yourself is nonnegotiable.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18):

Coming into week eight of the semester, you’re getting a much needed boost of productivity. It’s a great time to get things done, but while you’re turning that essay in four minutes before it’s due, brainstorm some ways you can avoid this in the future. The literal and metaphorical dishes need to be done, so get to work, Aquarius.

Aquarius survival guide: Lock in, check things off your to-do list, Irish goodbye and reflect on your emotional needs.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

You’re probably going through it right now. If not, awesome! Knock on wood, and continue on. If you are, take this week to be kinder to yourself than the world has been. Socially, you might be reconnecting with old friends or experiencing a change. However you proceed, make sure you’re honoring your feelings while recognizing your part in your current situation. Hang in there, Pisces.

Pisces survival guide: Don’t get lost in your emotions, prioritize your emotional well-being, reflect on how your past has shaped your present situation from the safety of your bed and keep your boundaries strong.

