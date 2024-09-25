Horoscopes Sept. 30 to Oct. 6

It’s officially spooky season, and October’s astrology is kicking off with some scary transits to help get in the mood. We start off with the solar eclipse in Libra on Wednesday, which brings closure and balance to the extra dead weight or emotional baggage you’ve been carrying in your relationships. The cosmos are demanding that you shed what no longer serves you, which could be a major turning point for a lot of us.

There’s also an added intensity from Venus in Scorpio and Mercury entering Libra. Needless to say, it’s a week for reflection, not revelation. Let go of what is no longer yours to hold, keep quiet, recalibrate and prepare for the final push toward liberation and justice in your personal life. I’m prescribing you all some radical rest this week, Stars — you’ve got this.

Love,

A Pisces Sun, Aries Moon, Taurus Rising

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

If you’ve been delaying a tough conversation with someone close, this week is forcing you to confront it head on — but don’t panic! This doesn’t mean it has to be a big fight or a major drama. Letting go is necessary for healing and can be a peaceful transition. Clinging to connections that drain you wastes everyone’s time. It’s time to build something better, Aries.

Eclipse survival guide: Prioritize yourself, find a way to say it nicely, stay in bed for the day and refuse to compromise.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

The solar eclipse will hit your daily routines hard this week, urging you to make necessary changes in how you approach work and health. Whether it’s a career shift, a new fitness regimen or setting healthy boundaries, now’s the time to revamp your habits. Don’t hesitate to ask for help either, as your friends are eager to support you on this journey. How you spend your days is how you spend your life, Taurus.

Eclipse survival guide: Try meal prepping, join a running group, reorganize your workspace and take the trash out of your car — I know it’s in there.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

They love me, they love me not — honestly, who cares? This eclipse is bringing new beginnings to how you express yourself, so if you’ve been stuck in unhealthy dating patterns or stagnant projects, this week allows you to wipe the slate clean. Open yourself to new possibilities in your creative endeavors and romantic life. The past no longer defines your future, Gemini.

Eclipse survival guide: Call an old friend for a fresh perspective, write down new creative goals and plan a solo date to recharge.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

This week’s solar eclipse wraps up a long-running story in your home and family life. Whether you’re considering a move or reorganizing family dynamics, the time has come to make a decision. I know you are nothing if not a nostalgic sap, but now is the time to put sentimentality aside to focus on building a more secure foundation for the future, Cancer.

Eclipse survival guide: Organize a family meeting, weigh the pros and cons and cleanse your home.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

Don’t you hate it when you walk into a party and all of your opps are there? Well this week, make sure you know who’s going to be there before you show up. The eclipse is highlighting your friendships and community, so whether you’re experiencing an ending or beginning, make sure you’re staying true to your values when allowing others in your inner circle, Leo.

Eclipse survival guide: Reconnect with a friend, write thank-you notes to loved ones and take a day trip to recharge.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 23):

I’m all for late night trips to Taco Bell to fill the void, but the solar eclipse is asking you to rethink how you spend your resources. Whether that be time, money or energy, you’re stretching yourself a bit too thin for little payoff. By letting go of things that no longer serve you — or your wallet — you’ll find more stability in your life. Trust that you have enough and are enough, Virgo.

Eclipse survival guide: Create a new budget, clean out your closet and practice self-care without spending.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

With the solar eclipse in your sign, it’s time for a reset, as you’re going to be feeling it the most. You’ve been shedding layers of who you were to make space for who you’re becoming. This eclipse signals a powerful turning point; while it may feel exhausting, trust that this is a fresh start aligned with your true path. Let go of old habits and relationships holding you back, Libra.

Eclipse survival guide: Treat yourself, meditate on your personal growth, wear your boldest outfit, cut out the things that no longer serve you and cut yourself some slack.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

All signs should take it easy this week, but the cosmos are telling you to chill the hardest. You’ve been juggling a lot — work, school, social life, emotions and more. Now is the time to put it all down to recharge and reflect on the bigger picture. When your mind is clear, pay attention to subtle signs the universe is sending you. Give yourself permission to be a little selfish, Scorpio.

Eclipse survival guide: Stay in bed, put aside time to do your favorite things, journal about recurring dreams, practice letting go of grudges and focus on what feels good.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

The solar eclipse prompts you to reevaluate your social circles and aspirations. You’ve outgrown certain groups and goals, and that’s OK. It’s time to focus on new dreams that align with who you are now. Don’t be afraid to part ways with people or projects that no longer fit. There’s something better waiting for you, Sagittarius.

Eclipse survival guide: Plan a solo adventure, daydream about your future goals, curate your For You Page to inspire you and cut out toxic connections.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

Did you accidentally become the important person at your job, and now you have too much responsibility? Don’t fret — the eclipse brings a major shift in your career and public life. This is your opportunity to align with something more meaningful and sustainable. Saying no can be hard, but if you want to redefine your professional identity, you have to let go of roles that no longer fit you, Capricorn.

Eclipse survival guide: Update your resume, say no to that draining project and network with people who inspire you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18):

This eclipse challenges you to question long-held beliefs and embrace new perspectives. You’ve been on a journey of growth, exploring education, travel or spirituality. Now it’s time to let go of ideas that no longer serve your evolution. Be open to learning from unexpected sources and trust that the answers will come in time, Aquarius.

Eclipse survival guide: Listen to a podcast on a new subject, try a new hobby and embrace not having all the answers right now.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

The solar eclipse brings closure to a long-running story around shared resources and loss. While this chapter has been bittersweet, you’re now emerging stronger with clearer boundaries and priorities. You’ve learned that having less doesn’t diminish your worth — it simply helps you focus on what truly matters. Fill up on the good stuff, Pisces.

Eclipse survival guide: Set hard boundaries, reflect on your emotional growth since 2016, do what feels good and focus on what you need rather than what you lack.

