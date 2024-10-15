The Student News Site of Colorado State University

Thorn: Helicopter parents need to give their college kids space

Astrid Thorn, Collegian Columnist
October 22, 2024
Collegian | Trin Bonner

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

As Homecoming weekend draws nearer and campus will soon be filled with excited families living the college experience with their children for a few days, it is crucial for parents to remember to maintain healthy boundaries with their college-aged kids.

In recent years, there has been a significant increase in overly-involved parents of college students attempting to insert themselves into their children’s lives, even when they are living on their own in a different city. While some involvement and encouragement can be very beneficial, taking on a helicopter parenting style causes more harm than good.

Helicopter parents are defined as parents who are overly involved in their child’s life. This can include parents who are overbearing about their child’s grades, relationships and activities. Helicopter parenting has become increasingly common in recent decades, especially as children enter the transition into college. While the intention of the parents is seldom malicious and is more often to provide support and ensure success, this level of involvement can make the student feel insecure.

While many students rightfully reach out to their parents for support, most cases of helicopter parenting are against the child’s wishes and make them feel like they are not trusted to navigate life of their own.”

Helicopter parent tendencies often stem from the parents fearing for their child’s well-being and success in social and academic areas, which is a completely valid feeling for a parent to experience. It is human nature for one to want the best for their child and to attempt to ensure they thrive in every station of their life.

There are many ways for parents to support and cheer on their college-aged kids, including the parent-oriented university events that take place during Homecoming weekend. However, once parents drop their kids back off at their college apartments and head back home, they need to give them the space to live their own lives.

Technology and social media platforms like Facebook have made campus life significantly more accessible for parents. Parent forums, online student portals and even apps like Life360, which parents use to monitor their children’s location.

In past generations, parents had to rely solely on letters and phone calls to get in contact with their college kids, which made it significantly more difficult to keep a close eye on them. Now parents have countless ways to keep track of their kids’ behaviors and whereabouts via their cell phones, making it difficult for students to forge completely independent lives in college. 

This increase in connection between college students and their parents is not always a negative thing, as it can help with loneliness, homesickness and support if the student is struggling. However, parents must give their adult children the space to navigate life on their own without feeling like they are being monitored. 

Parents of first-years frequently form Facebook groups with each other. While this network can be helpful, many parents often use the platform to request other students befriend their child, help them with assignments and assist with other issues their adult children should be navigating without the help of their parents. 

Additionally, many parents frequently monitor their children’s grades and take it upon themselves to contact professors and administrators when they are unsatisfied with their child’s performance. This level of involvement in a college-aged person’s life can significantly hinder their social development and transition into adulthood and cause immense frustration for university staff.

It is crucial for people to experience all of the highs and lows of college life and tackle all of the challenges independently from their parents. 

So to all of the parents of college students: Let them spread their wings, let them navigate difficult situations on their own, believe in their ability to be autonomous and self-sufficient and celebrate their milestones with them rather than attempting to take their success into your own hands. Join them for family-oriented events like Homecoming weekend if you can, visit them a couple of times a year if possible, but most importantly, trust them to forge beautiful lives on their own terms.

Reach Astrid Thorn at letters@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.

