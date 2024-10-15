Breaking news: Police activity on campus, shelter in place recommended

Editor’s Note: This is an ongoing breaking news story. Updates will be provided as they become available.

Police activity was reported at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday near the Laurel Village, Durward and Corbett residence halls, according to a NOCO Alert notification. No other information has been provided.

Ad

Police activity appeared to be congregated around Alpine Hall, with multiple marked Colorado State University Police Department vehicles in the area, along with multiple unmarked vehicles. An ambulance was also reported by nearby students.

Alpine Hall residents have been advised to remain in their building until the situation is resolved. Residents from the surrounding halls have been permitted to resume normal activities.

Additional information will be provided when made available.

Reach Sam Hutton at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @Sam_Hut14.