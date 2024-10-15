2024 Homecoming, Family Weekend schedule

Colorado State University will be hosting its annual Homecoming & Family weekend beginning Oct. 24. The weekend offers events suitable for everyone, from reconnecting with old alumni and friends to making new memories with peers and family.

Below is a comprehensive schedule of the preplanned weekend events.

Distinguished Alumni Awards

Kick off the weekend by honoring students’ predecessors 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, in the Lory Student Center for the Distinguished Alumni Awards. Join the CSU community in celebrating alumni who represent achievement, selfless public service and a lifelong commitment to Ram Pride.

50 Year Club Luncheon

Continuing into Friday, the 50 Year Club Luncheon is an organization that celebrates anyone who graduated from CSU 50 or more years ago. This year marks the 90th anniversary of their meeting, in which the class of 1974 will be inducted, and Public Service and Career Achievement Award winners will be honored.

Festival on The Oval

After the aforementioned award ceremony, attendees can make their way over to The Oval 3-6 p.m. for the biggest party on the block. The Festival on The Oval will feature live music, inflatables, a beverage garden and interactive booths from more than 100 areas and organizations on campus and around the Fort Collins community.

The Member Mingle at Festival on The Oval

Calling all Alumni Association members attending the Festival on The Oval: Jaunt on over to the The Member Mingle to enjoy an exclusive member space inside the The Oval beverage garden for food and fun with other members of the green and gold community. The cost of the first drinks will be covered by the Alumni Association.

Friday Night Lights

After the sun sets and the celebrations on The Oval wrap up, everyone is invited to get their pep on at the Friday Night Lights festivities 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25. Join in on one of Homecoming’s most iconic and renowned traditions featuring the bonfire, pep rally, fireworks and lighting of the A.

Homecoming 5K Race

Not too tired from the fun last night? Lace up those running shoes and arrive at The Oval 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, to participate in the 44th annual Homecoming 5K. Anyone from the community is invited to attend along with people of all genders, ages and abilities. Early registration is now open, and prices will increase after 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25.

Ram Walk Tailgate

After working up an appetite from the 5K or even sleeping in, attendees can come out and join fellow Rams during the Ram Walk Tailgate 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25, the Iris & Michael Smith Alumni Center will be open with food and drink will be available for purchase. CAM the Ram will pose for photos. Attendees can purchase a BBQ Meal Package before they sell out.

CSU vs. New Mexico

The Colorado State football team will kick off against the University of New Mexico at 3 p.m. in Canvas Stadium in the fifth home game of the 2024 season.

