Horoscopes Oct. 21-27

Happy Scorpio season! Water signs tend to get a lot of hate, and while I can’t say I disagree with a lot of it, I can say that I adore Scorpios. The next few weeks are about embracing transformation, being a little moody, being a little weird and speaking up for what you believe in.

This week, Mercury trines Saturn in Pisces, helping us focus and tackle long-term projects with discipline. Power struggles might arise, so pick your battles wisely. Later in the week, Mars sextiling Uranus will spark motivation and creative energy for making bold changes. Don’t let small distractions pull you off track; focus on revolutionizing, Stars.

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

You might be hitting roadblocks that are impeding your progress this week, as Scorpio season is turning your attention to those who can support your vision, so collaboration is key. However, whether at work, with friends or in relationships, the likelihood of getting ghosted is high this week, so try to meet people where they’re at. Is it a hill worth dying on, Aries?

Aries survival guide: Embrace the power of collaboration, let go of the small stuff, control what you can and don’t be afraid to double text.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

Have you ever sat in a class required for your major wondering how it will ever help you in the future? This week, expect similar annoyances, as you’re going to question if what you’re doing actually aligns with what you want to do. Lean on your besties during this time, as Scorpio season is asking you to focus on your relationships. Sometimes laughter really is the best medicine, Taurus.

Taurus survival guide: Spend time with your favs, don’t shy away from tough conversations, treat yourself and say “no” to draining projects.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

You’ve been BUSY busy these past few months and are now reaping the rewards. School is good, work is good and maybe your low-commitment, no labels, long-term fling is going a little too well. As Scorpio season kicks in, your focus will shifts to a more manageable routine; now is the time to rest and recover. You can’t do it all, Gemini.

Gemini survival guide: Listen to “Casual“ by Chappell Roan on repeat, let go of unnecessary stress, build stability for the winter and take space away from work and school.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

After the fiery few weeks of transits for you, things might feel seriously tense in your home life right now. Scorpio season is asking you to reconnect with your creative side and what makes you feel alive. If you’re craving time away from your messy roommates or obnoxious family, try to find your peace in old — or new — hobbies. Deep breaths, Cancer.

Cancer survival guide: Carve out time to yourself, indulge in your favorite things, hyperfocus on creative outlets and journal it out.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

Listen — I know you hate to ask for help, but this is your cosmic reminder that everybody needs it. You’ve been pushing yourself hard lately, and it’s starting to show. It’s time to let go of a stressful obligation and lighten your load before you burn out. Scorpio season is also turning your attention to family and home, so make sure you’re not pouring yourself into work this week, Leo.

Leo survival guide: Get some sleep, create balance between work and play and lean on loved ones for support.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 23):

We’re all a little tight on funds in college, but that won’t stop you from spending money every once and a while. I’m not encouraging poor financial decisions by any means, but this week is asking you if missing out is worth a few extra dollars. Over the coming weeks, Scorpio season is helping you learn how to move in silence. For now, make memories and let loose, Virgo.

Virgo survival guide: Live a little, get yourself a sweet treat and leave space in your budget for play.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

The recent transits have really chewed up and spit you out over the last few weeks. This truly is your tower moment. The cosmos are urging you to hit the reset button. This week, it’s time to get back on your feet and build a stable foundation in your professional life. Change is tough, but staying still is even tougher, Libra.

Libra survival guide: Recalibrate, dust yourself off, get back to work and pick out your Halloween costume before it’s too late.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

Happy solar return! The water signs as a whole are struggling right now, but you’re feeling bold and thriving in the moodiness. You’re probably wanting some major change, but before you cut those bangs or book that flight, make sure you’re not detracting from sustainable life changes. It’s your party and you’ll cry if you want to, Scorpio.

Scorpio survival guide: Cry it out, trust your intuition and embrace change, but don’t rush into it.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

The downside of showing you’re talented is that everyone’s turning to you for answers this week, and it feels equal parts flattering and overwhelming. Receiving the respect you wanted comes with the pressure to perform, but Scorpio season is asking you to evaluate how you spend your time. You don’t need to carry everything on your shoulders, Sagittarius.

Sagittarius survival guide: Delegate tasks to your coworkers, slow down, take a breather and balance work with rest.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

This week is all about networking for you, as Scorpio season is focusing on your social circles and close connections. You’ve been working nonstop for a while now, and it’s time to include some fun. If power struggles at work are getting on your last nerve, spend time on personal projects with your closest friends. You bring people together, Capricorn.

Capricorn survival guide: Channel frustration into your passions, nurture friendships and remember it’s not that serious.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18):

You tend to think you know better than others, and this week may humble you as a friend’s advice asks you to take a pause. It might not be easy for you to admit you’re in the wrong, but knowing when to fold makes you wiser. Scorpio season shifts your focus to your career and being a leader, so promotions and new tasks could be on the horizon. Work smarter, not harder, Aquarius.

Aquarius survival guide: Clean out your emails, take the L, apply for the promotion, communicate clearly and streamline your routines.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

This week, you’re the star of the show. After a dramatic and rough few weeks, you’re finally standing up for yourself and possibly ruffling a few feathers in the process. As Scorpio season begins, your confidence is blooming, and you feel more secure in sharing your thoughts and ideas. If someone expects you to play small, it’s on them. Haters gonna hate, Pisces.

Pisces survival guide: Speak up, celebrate with loved ones, block out the negativity, keep boundaries strong, trust your intuition and have fun.

Reach Sophia Masia at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.