Aspen Hall from the west side Jan. 29.
Resident assistant dies in Aspen Hall

A resident assistant died in Aspen Hall the afternoon of Jan. 24. Spokespeople for the university have...

Arrest made in string of Fort Collins arson cases
Arrest made in string of Fort Collins arson cases

Fort Collins Police Services has made an arrest relating to a string of arson reports plaguing Fort Collins...

Joel Scott (1) looks for an open pass during the Colorado State Mens Basketball teams game against San Diego State Jan. 30.
CSU men's basketball bounces back Tuesday against SDSU

Just 72 hours before Colorado State men's basketball tipped off against San Diego State, they had one...

Here is how each of the Rams competing in the East-West Shrine Bowl performed

Damon Cook, Sports Editor
February 1, 2024
Colorado+State+University+football+players+push+against+Utah+Techs+defense.
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Colorado State University football players push against Utah Tech University’s defense Sept. 30. CSU won 41-20.

While Colorado State football has been over for quite a while now, there were still three CSU athletes preparing for another game: the East-West Shrine Bowl. All three Rams competed for the East team.

The three CSU athletes who competed were: The John Mackey finalist Dallin Holker, the Mountain Defensive Player of the Year Mohamed Kamara and the 2022 All-Mountain West cornerback Chigozie Anusiem

In case you missed it, here’s how each of the Rams draft hopefuls did in the Wests 26-11 win over the East.

Mohamed Kamara

Kamara’s night didn’t start off the best, but it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.

Kamara had pressure early, but then committed an offsides penalty which saw Frank Gore Jr out of Southern Mississippi on the very next play.

Kamara also seemingly had difficulties getting his footing off the edge. Maybe he needed a change of cleats, but on several occasions, Kamara slipped and thus took himself out of the play.

However, once Kamara found his footing, it didn’t take him long to showcase the game-wreaking potential that everyone knows he has. Several times, especially in the second quarter, it was Kamara’s presence in the grill of the West quarterback that led to several hurry-up incompletions.

Kamara put the NFL scouts in attendance on watch and no doubt increased his draft stock after this game. He was the best Ram in the game and absolutely looked like he belonged.

One of Kamara’s biggest knocks is his size and stiffness as a pass rusher, but that definitely didn’t seem to matter in the East-West Shrine Bowl. While he didn’t end up registering a sack, he was living in the backfield.

Dallin Holker

It became apparent early that Holker and Louisville quarterback Jack Plummer — no relation to Jake Plummer — would have a special connection.

Maybe in part to the play calling by Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Terrell who is very familiar with former CSU tight ends.

In the first quarter, Holker showcased to the nation what he had shown all year in Fort Collins, Colo. Catching three passes for 26 yards in just the first 15 minutes.

While Holker found himself open several times in the second quarter, he only received one target which was batted away by a West defender.

Holker didn’t see the field much after the first half, in order to give way to some of the other tight ends.

Holker’s route running looked good and he found a lot of open space, while he didn’t play the whole game game, he looked like he could make an impact in the right system.

His blocking concerns are valid though, he had one snap at the fullback position and was easily knocked off of his spot and despite a drop on a deep seam route, Holker overall likely raised his stock.

Chigozie Anusiem

While the play ultimately didn’t count, Anusiem saved what would have been a touchdown on a nice play on a slant. Anuseim was a part of a long shot that took place in the first quarter, but the East was in a zone when that play happened.

He wasn’t really involved in a lot of plays after that for the rest of the first half, which typically means a good game for a cornerback.

However, early at the start of the second half Anuseim gave up a long play on a dig route. While he stayed away from the spotlight for a large chunk of the third quarter he did eventually towards the end of it pick up an illegal contact penalty which gave the West team a first down.

Anusiem didn’t get much air time in this game and had a good play and a couple of bad plays. Unfortunately for him just in this game, he didn’t do anything to necessarily raise, or lower his stock, he’ll look to make improvements elsewhere.

Reach Damon Cook at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @dwcook2001.
Damon Cook, Sports Editor
Damon Cook is the 2023-24 sports editor for the The Collegian and has been at the paper since August 2022. He started doing coverage on volleyball and club sports before moving onto the women's basketball beat. He is in his third year and is completing his degree with a major in journalism and media communication and a minor in sports management. As The Collegian's sports editor, Cook reports on CSU sports and helps manage the sports desk and content throughout the week. After having a year to learn and improve, Cook will now get to be part of a new age under the sports desk. The desk moved on from all but one other person and will now enter into a new era. Damon started school as a construction management major looking to go in a completely different direction than journalism. After taking the year off during the COVID-19 pandemic, he quickly realized that construction wasn't for him. With sports and writing as passions, he finally decided to chase his dreams, with The Collegian helping him achieve that. He is most excited to bring the best and most in-depth sports coverage that The Collegian can provide.


