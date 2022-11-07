Rams volleyball loses pair of difficult road matchups

The Colorado State University women’s volleyball team takes the court during their game against the University of Nevada, Reno Oct. 6. CSU won 3-0.

The Colorado State University Rams volleyball team struggled during their road losses against San Jose State University and the University of Nevada, Reno.

The Rams started the trip attempting to avenge their loss earlier in the year against the San Jose State Spartans. This time, Colorado State won the first set 25-17, helped by a six-point run to put them up 18-11 in the middle of the set.

Ad

The tides shifted quickly, as the Spartans won the next three sets by an average margin of 10 points. The major shift came in the number of mistakes made by each squad.

San Jose racked up six errors during the first set but quickly rectified those errors, only committing eight the rest of the match. The opposite held true for CSU: After only committing one error in the first set, the Rams had 13 total in their three losing sets.

Things weren’t all negative for CSU, as senior outside hitter Annie Sullivan spiked home her 1,000th career kill. Sullivan, along with teammates Malaya Jones and Kennedy Stanford, led the way in scoring for the Rams, with each player getting 11 kills.

After the loss, the team moved on to their game against the Nevada Wolf Pack. Colorado State continued to struggle, losing in three straight sets (25-20, 25-21, 25-22). The biggest difference came in terms of aces. The Rams only tallied three while conceding 13 to the Wolf Pack.

But CSU had a standout performance from redshirt senior setter Ciera Pritchard, who totaled 29 assists and 10 digs in the loss. Those numbers brought Pritchard up to 912 assists for the season and 179 digs.

The Rams dropped to 10-4 in conference play (17-8 overall), making them third in the Mountain West Conference. CSU needs one more win to secure a slot in the Mountain West Tournament and will get their next chance Thursday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. at home against the University of New Mexico (5-9 conference, 14-10 overall).

Reach Dylan Heinrich at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter at @dylanrheinrich.