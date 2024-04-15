Top stories
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
U+2 ended as Gov. Polis signs bill banning occupancy limits

Aubree Miller, Staff Reporter
April 16, 2024
Gov.+Jared+Polis+signs+HB24-1007+on+the+west+steps+of+the+Colorado+state+Capitol+building+April+15.+The+opportunity+for+people+to+officially+be+on+the+lease+gives+them+protections%2C+Polis+said+during+the+signing+ceremony.
Collegian | Hannah Parcells
Gov. Jared Polis signs HB24-1007 on the west steps of the Colorado state Capitol building April 15. “The opportunity for people to officially be on the lease gives them protections,” Polis said during the signing ceremony.

Those who have opposed the Fort Collins occupancy limit commonly known as U+2 can finally rejoice in knowing that the policy can no longer be enforced. Due to the efforts of elected officials at the state level, several dedicated groups and organizations and the work of Colorado State University’s own student government, U+2 will no longer restrict housing options for Fort Collins residents.

On Monday, April 15, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed into law HB24-1007, “Prohibit Residential Occupancy Limits.” This bill will effectively overturn U+2, which limits occupancy to three unrelated people in one residential unit. The bill summary reads, “The bill prohibits local governments from enacting or enforcing residential occupancy limits.”

Polis was accompanied by various state representatives and senators as well as Associated Students of CSU members and a representative from the University of Colorado Boulder’s student government during the signing ceremony. 

Before signing the bill into law, Polis gave remarks about the bill and the role occupancy limits play in housing.

“This issue is both a housing issue and a civil rights issue,” Polis said. 

Polis also addressed the inequity in making exceptions based solely on familial relation. It shouldn’t matter what the relation is when it comes to housing, Polis said.

“If … they want to be able to have their leases and live there together, Coloradans should be able to do so,” Polis said. “This bill will help get rid of one of those artificial limits on housing that prevent people from being able to rent.” 

In addition to Polis’ remarks, there were personal accounts from two Colorado residents who have been impacted by residential occupancy limits, including Sarah Wells. Wells and her husband have lived in a large home with their loved ones and members of their larger community, which has resulted in issues related to occupancy limits. 

“I’m excited to see many more communities form and take root in new homes,” Wells said. “Buying together, living together and allowing more Coloradans a chance to live more fulfilled and connected lives.”

Various state elected officials who have supported the bill also gave statements, including Sen. Julie Gonzales. 

“Let us please repeal these outdated discriminatory policies and practices,” Gonzales said. “We’ve done it here in Denver. We’ve seen … that allowing people to live and choose with whom they live in the midst of a housing crisis is incredibly important.”

The impact this law will have on college students in Colorado was exemplified by the number of student government representatives from both CSU and CU Boulder present. CU Boulder Student Body President Chase Cromwell discussed his own experiences with occupancy limits, including how he is not on the lease of the house he lives in. 

“I’m entirely at the mercy of my roommates to pay rent on time, to be nice to each other and to live safely,” Cromwell said. “My situation is far from unique in Boulder, Fort Collins and elsewhere in the state. … We’re all just doing what we can to go to school here and make ends meet.”

Members of ASCSU who were present at the signing ceremony reflected on the work they and others before them put into ending occupancy limits.

“This has been a long time coming,” ASCSU Chief of Staff Braxton Dietz said. “We’re standing on the work of the shoulders of giants, … but we’re happy to be the ones that push the needle across.”

Also present was ASCSU President Nick DeSalvo, who has made ending U+2 a focus of his presidency this year and his reelection campaign for the 2024-25 academic year. 

“I think it’s going to take a while to sink in that it’s actually happened,” DeSalvo said. “I mean, just so much work has gone into this over the course of 20 years for ASCSU to accomplish.” 

ASCSU Director of Governmental Affairs Michael Stella has been heavily involved in the efforts to get this bill signed into law and was there to see that work pay off. 

“It’s a great success, and it’s an ode to all of the work that past administrations have done,” Stella said.

Reach Aubree Miller at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.
About the Contributor
Hannah Parcells, News Editor
Hannah Parcells is currently the news editor at The Collegian, a role that she loves dearly. Parcells uses she/her pronouns and began writing for The Collegian in fall 2023 as a reporter under the news, science, opinion and life and culture desks.  Parcells is currently pursuing two degrees: a Bachelor of Science in psychology and a Bachelor of Arts in political science with a concentration in global politics. Parcells has always been passionate about understanding and helping other people and hopes to use her education to try and leave the world a little better than she found it.  Raised in Castle Rock, Colorado, Parcells grew up with a love of learning, music and writing. She’s always working to learn more about the world through history and art and loves being introduced to new places, people and ideas.  On the off chance that she’s not buried in textbooks, research papers and policy analyses, Hannah can be found on a hike, watching movies or at any local bookstore or coffee shop, feeding her ongoing addictions to both caffeine and good books. Parcells is incredibly proud of the work she’s done at The Collegian so far and is excited to continue that work as an editor of the news desk.


