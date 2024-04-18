Senators Bennet, Gardner discuss bipartisanship at CSU amid protests

Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Attendees at the Riley Gaines talk, hosted by Colorado State Universitys student chapter of Turning Point USA and The Riley Gaines Center at the Leadership Institute, hold up posters and signs for a photo April 3. Defend your daughters; defend your kids, Gaines said.
Askren: Riley Gaines' presence at CSU violates Principles of Community

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does...

Gov. Jared Polis signs HB24-1007 on the west steps of the Colorado state Capitol building April 15. The opportunity for people to officially be on the lease gives them protections, Polis said during the signing ceremony.
U+2 ended as Gov. Polis signs bill banning occupancy limits

Those who have opposed the Fort Collins occupancy limit commonly known as U+2 can finally rejoice in...

LTTE: Bill HB24-1322 opens door for more Colorado Medicaid members
LTTE: Bill HB24-1322 opens door for more Colorado Medicaid members

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
The Impact of Technological Innovations on Sports Betting in Colorado: A Primer
The Impact of Technological Innovations on Sports Betting in Colorado: A Primer
April 18, 2024

In the sports betting domain, Colorado stands as a unique arena where technological advancements have significantly reshaped the landscape. As...

Cutting Edge Online Payment Technologies in 2024
April 16, 2024
How to Trade CS2 (CS:GO) Skins in 2024
April 16, 2024
Flower Power Botanicals in Fort Collins Celebrates ‘420’ all April with these amazing Deals & Promotions:
April 15, 2024

Senators Bennet, Gardner discuss bipartisanship at CSU amid protests

Laila Shekarchian, Staff Reporter
April 23, 2024
Senator+Michael+Bennet+and+former+Senator+Cory+Gardner+speak+at+the+Colorado+State+University+event+Building+Bridges%3A+Bipartisan+Perspectives+on+Democracy%2C+moderated+by+CSU+President+Amy+Parsons+April+22.
Collegian | Julia Percy
Senator Michael Bennet and former Senator Cory Gardner speak at the Colorado State University event Building Bridges: Bipartisan Perspectives on Democracy, moderated by CSU President Amy Parsons April 22.

In an effort to promote bipartisan cooperation in political discussions, Colorado State University hosted a conversation with Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet and former Republican Sen. Cory Gardner, moderated by CSU President Amy Parsons, to discuss topics like freedom of speech and political polarization.

The event, held in the Lory Student Center April 22, underscored the significance of bipartisan partnerships and compromise in government and their importance in a functioning democracy like the United States.

Ad

As Parsons and the senators kicked off the conversation, the event was interrupted by protesters demanding that Bennet no longer be “complicit in genocide,” as his campaign has received over $100,000 from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, an organization known for supporting Israel in the Israel-Hamas war.

“Senator Bennet, how dare you come here to talk about democracy when you ignore our voices?” asked a protester from Jewish Voice for Peace who did not provide a name. “You’re ignoring Jewish voices, millions of voices who are demanding you stop funding Israel. In the name of humanity, stop funding Israel. We have to interrupt genocide when it’s happening in our name.”

Following the individual’s remarks, several others stood and cited their First Amendment right to protest and demanded that their elected officials hear them out.

“I don’t want my tax dollars funding genocide, Senator Bennet,” another protester said.

Following these statements, multiple protesters began chanting, “Ceasefire now,” and were subsequently escorted out of the event.

Acknowledging the protesters, Parsons began the conversation by discussing the importance of the First Amendment, especially when it comes to citizens protesting and voicing their concerns.

“We are a public university,” Parsons said. “We encourage people debating and protesting and being passionate about what they believe in, and this is an example of that.”

CSU aims to promote freedom of speech and democracy as part of the university’s thematic Year of Democracy leading up to the next presidential election.

“If there’s one message that I hope we can take out of today, … it’s when we talk to each other, when we hear each other out, that’s when we can come up with the right solutions and ideas for this country. So thank you for being a part of that solution that I always knew Rams could bring.” -Cory Gardner, former U.S. senator for Colorado

“People are very polarized and very passionate about what’s going on in the country right now, and what we’re trying to do at Colorado State University is cultivate leaders who have their voice and have productive ways of speaking to power,” Parsons said. “We’re really testing the limits of the First Amendment, and that’s what we’re experiencing at Colorado State University as well.”

Ad

Bennet discussed the importance of freedom of speech and emphasized the necessity of civil discourse and disagreement among the members of a democracy.

“I believe this country was founded on the idea that we would disagree with each other, and out of these disagreements, we would create more imaginative and more durable solutions than any king or tyrant can come up with on their own,” Bennet said.

In addition to discussing freedom of speech and democracy on U.S. soil, the senators discussed the United States’ involvement in international conflict overseas.

“On Ukraine, I think what you see is the Senate trying to reassert relevance and say we’re not just broken,” Bennet said. “(We need to comprehend) that there are places all over the world that are still looking to the United States for leadership and that what we do actually makes a difference.”

Gardner expressed his agreement as the discussion continued.

At the end of the day, my preference is to make sure that we keep our European allies that we have an oath to defend from engaging in that oath and triggering Article 5,” Gardner said. “We are a nation that can do more than one thing at a time, and if we think we can only focus on one thing at a time, shame on us; we’re belittling our country.”

The senators continued to discuss political polarization in the United States and stressed the importance of getting involved in politics and getting comfortable with disagreements and political dialogue as a way to reduce said polarization.

“You need to have the ability (to) have a concurrence of opinions,” Bennet said. “You need to have the right to change your mind, the right to think differently about things, and I think that’s true about life, and it’s true about politics.”

Bennet said social media platforms such as TikTok are responsible for the amount of political polarization among younger generations in the United States.

“A huge percentage of young people are getting their political information off of TikTok,” Bennet said. “That’s a really bad thing to do for a lot of reasons but not the least of which is Beijing controls that. So look for edited sources of content instead of just stuff on the internet.”

The senators said democracy functions best when people get involved and those from both sides of the aisle work together despite their disagreements.

“If there’s one message that I hope we can take out of today, … it’s when we talk to each other, when we hear each other out, that’s when we can come up with the right solutions and ideas for this country,” Gardner said. “So thank you for being a part of that solution that I always knew Rams could bring.”

Reach Laila Shekarchian at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Campus
A full audience listens to Alison Kafer speak at a lecture about reproductive ableism in the Lory Student Center April 18. I want us to think about how we need to make disability valued (and) make disabled people feel valued, Kafer said. Recognize their lives — our lives — as having futures so that abortion is no longer seen as a necessity. ... That will make it impossible, or at least much more difficult, for anti-abortion movements to weaponize or co-opt language of eugenics to do their work.
Feminist scholar visits CSU to discuss disability, reproductive justice
Photo Illustration by Caden Proulx and Cait Mckinzie
This week in ASCSU: Mountain Campus, meal swipes
Associated Students of Colorado State University Director of Governmental Affairs Michael Stella, Vice President Alex Silverhart, Director of Traditions and Programs Meron Siyoum and Director of Finance Ashton Duffield stand in front of the ASCSU office in the Lory Student Center April 17. “I think we should all strive to leave places like our universities better than we found them, Stella said. I think we should do that, and ASCSU is the best way to do that on campus.”
Graduating ASCSU seniors reflect on their experiences in student government
Gov. Jared Polis signs HB24-1007 on the west steps of the Colorado state Capitol building April 15. The opportunity for people to officially be on the lease gives them protections, Polis said during the signing ceremony.
U+2 ended as Gov. Polis signs bill banning occupancy limits
Photo Illustration by Caden Proulx and Cait Mckinzie
This week in ASCSU: BSOF, humanity and community
Speakers Allison Neswood and Jordan Dresser take questions from CSU students.
Indigenous Governance Traditions event connects democracy, sovereignty
More in Homepage
Proulx: Im tired of having to vet TikTok influencers
Proulx: I'm tired of having to vet TikTok influencers
Souza: Dont wish your life away with existentialism
Souza: Don't wish your life away with existentialism
A participant swipes red and yellow paint across a screen onto a tote bag during the Love Women of Color: Celebrating Empowerment Through Art screen printing workshop April 18.
Silk screening workshop creates space for women of color through art
Colorado State University outfielder Hailey Smith celebrates a home run with her team during the Rams doubleheader against San Jose State University at the CSU Softball Complex April 21. The Rams won both games, 16-0 and 14-0.
Rams softball dominates in shutout series against San Jose State
Colorado State University football players face off at the line of scrimmage during the second half of the CSU Green vs. Gold game at Canvas Stadium April 20.
Green, gold, white: CSU football springs into last preseason scrimmage
Courtesy of the Clapp Lab
Virtual reality technology pioneered by CSU spans internationally
More in News
Dr. Jeremi Suri talks about his book “Civil War By Other Means” and how history will help us understand our current world at the annual Furniss Lecture held by the Colorado State University history club April 12.
Historian highlights effects of Civil War on modern American democracy
CSU sued over CORA obstruction in animal mistreatment investigation
CSU sued over CORA obstruction in animal mistreatment investigation
SNAP, Rams Against Hunger continue to provide for students
SNAP, Rams Against Hunger continue to provide for students
Former competitive swimmer for the University of Kentucky Riley Gaines speaks for CSUs student chapter of Turning Point USA April 3. There was nothing we could do as female athletes, Gaines said. I got to personally witness and really feel the effect that this infringement — or what I would call an injustice — had on myself and my teammates and competitors.
CSU TPUSA hosts Riley Gaines' Reclaim Feminism event
Nick DeSalvo, Braxton Dietz win ASCSU president, VP
Nick DeSalvo, Braxton Dietz win ASCSU president, VP
Courtesy of Brooke Schimmels with Colorado State University Photography
CSU announces transition to universitywide commencement format


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2024 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *