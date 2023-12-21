Northern Colorado Liberation Coalition holds weekend March for Palestine

This weekend in Fort Collins, the Northern Colorado Liberation Coalition held a march through Old Town, which they say will happen every Saturday from now on. The march, which began at the Old Town Square stage, went south down College Avenue and crossed the road at Mulberry Street before heading north back up College Avenue to Old Town Square.

The march stopped at the Oak Street Plaza intersection to stand on both sidewalks and the College Avenue median, chanting phrases such as, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

Ad

The march continued north from Oak to Laporte Avenue,

stopping in front of Starbucks before returning to Old Town Square. The march featured volunteers called marshals in orange vests who supported the participants as they walked.

“Our community organization is called Northern Colorado Liberation Coalition, and we organize this march — and other marches and actions throughout Fort Collins and hopefully soon the greater Northern Colorado area — in support of Palestinian liberation and an immediate and permanent ceasefire and end to the Israeli occupation,” said Robyn Mourning, a Nothern Colorado Liberation Coalition marshal.

The Northern Colorado Liberation Coalition has an Instagram page, @noco.liberation.co, where it has been organizing such actions.

“We are organizing to state that we do not cosign this genocide that is happening with our tax money,” said Ali Owens, one of the organizers of the march. “The things that are happening over in Palestine are nothing short of genocide, and we feel it’s our responsibility as people with the privilege (of not) being blown up at the moment to get out here and do what we can. We’ve got other actions planned; this is just one of the ways we show solidarity with Palestine.”

The march organizers called for it to be peaceful and nonprovocative and strayed away from blocking intersections and roads. The protest participants followed these guidelines as they walked through Old Town.

Reach Caden Proulx at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.