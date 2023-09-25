Today's top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Laurel Village with Durward and Westfall in the background
'They don't need $7,000 from my struggling pocket': CSU RAs forced to pay back awarded financial aid

Some Colorado State University resident assistants are having to pay back the university part of their...

Parcells: Womens sports attendance world record is sign of change
Parcells: Women's sports attendance world record is sign of change

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does...

(Graphic Illustration by Malia Berry | The Collegian)
Man wanted in Fort Collins for indecent exposure

The collaboration between the Fort Collins Police Services and the Loveland Police Department has taken...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Why Online Education is a Game-Changer for Nurses
September 25, 2023

Online education has revolutionized the way nurses acquire knowledge and skills by providing them with a flexible and accessible learning...

Advancing Your Nursing Career: BSN to MSN Nursing Programs
September 25, 2023
The Top College Football Lines' Successful Players
September 14, 2023
AFROTC Announces New Scholarship to Provide Tuition or Housing Assistance
September 13, 2023

County jail expansion construction finishes below budget

Alexander Wilson, Staff Reporter
October 2, 2023
The+Larimer+County+Jail+expanded+its+correctional+facility+to+accommodate+mental+health+facilities+Sept.+28.+The+expansion+started+in+early+2023+and+finished+in+August.
Collegian | River Kinnaird
The Larimer County Jail expanded its correctional facility to accommodate mental health facilities Sept. 28. The expansion started in early 2023 and finished in August.

In August, the Larimer County Jail expansion’s construction was completed. This $80 million project began in July 2020 with many aspirations involved, such as new beds, a new utility plant and a new lobby.

In the past, this jail expansion project was been passed because it was proposed to be paid with taxpayer money, which many people had issues with. However, to combat these issues and ensure the inmate population’s needs are met, private investors paid for the project, and the county will be paying them back over the next 15 years.

Ad

This expansion added roughly 150 new dorm-style beds, increasing the jail’s capacity to 805. Larimer County’s population has increased by over 60,000 since 2010. In 2017, the inmate population peaked at 623 inmates, but the average inmate population is around 500-550 inmates at a time.

“The expansion also added support and connection opportunities for staff,” Sheriff John Feyen of the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said. “Having a workforce that feels engaged and well resourced helps us hire and retain great people who will serve our community well.”

However, the main aspect of the expansion was the increased medical care space. The new medical care space can assist inmates in mental health crises by providing padded holding cells in private sections of the booking area. To increase morale within the detention center, architects were brought in to create more natural light, installing skylights.

“We recognize that every person who enters our jail has a story that includes a history and a future,” Feyen said. “While they’re in our care, they can expect to be treated with the dignity and respect that all humans deserve. This includes access to housing with direct sunlight and communal living areas. When they leave, our hope is to connect them with resources so they can pave a different path going forward.”

This expansion was not the only jail that received an upgrade this year. In May 2023, the Larimer County Community Justice Alternatives completed an intense project at the women’s facility. The project included work release, an intensive residential treatment program and strategic individualized remediation treatment.

“We recognize that justice-involved women come into the system with different needs and experiences,” said Emily Humphrey, the director of Community Justice Alternatives. “In conjunction with (Colorado State University), (Associate Professor) Tara Opsal and … Alex Walker, we are utilizing a trauma-informed, gender-responsive approach to women under our supervision.”

Although these programs have been ongoing for numerous years, the women did not have their facilities. Incarcerated women were placed in the same building as the incarcerated men, although in different wings. The CJA believed this was unfair and that each deserved their own treatment. This new expansion allows more beds for the men within the county jail and an advantage for the women in increased attention and care from CJA.

“CJA focuses on holding those who are under our supervision accountable for their actions while creating a positive approach and path for these justice-involved women, providing them with skills and resources as they transition back into the community,” Humphrey said.

Reach Alexander Wilson at science@collegian.com or on Twitter @alexgrey0604.

Ad
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Crime
(Graphic Illustration by Malia Berry | The Collegian)
Man wanted in Fort Collins for indecent exposure
Recent Supreme Court decision leaves students at risk
Recent Supreme Court decision leaves students at risk
Collegian file photo
Resigned FCPS officer sued for false DUI charges
Police tape is pictured on the scene of a suspected shooting on West Plum Street and South Taft Hill Road on Jan. 29, 2018. (Collegian file photo)
LCSO responds to shooting report near Foothills Campus
(Graphic Illustration by Malia Berry | The Collegian)
Window peeping and shooting incident near campus
(Graphic Illustration by Malia Berry | The Collegian)
Indecent exposure incident reported on campus
More in Homepage
Colorado State University football players celebrate with their fans at the end of their game against the Utah Tech University Trailblazers Sept. 30. CSU won 41-20.
CSU's offensive explosion dominates Utah Tech on Ag Day
UNLV finds no luck as CSU pulls off Ag Day sweep
UNLV finds no luck as CSU pulls off Ag Day sweep
Defensive specialist Ruby Kayser (49) serves the ball to the San Diego State University players Sept. 28.
CSU volleyball wins 1st conference game at home against SDSU
Rams rupture record book at Ram Classic
Rams rupture record book at Ram Classic
New COVID-19 vaccine
New COVID-19 vaccine
AgNext Courtesy
CSU research facility pioneers sustainable cattle farming
More in News
A reading corner next to the business section of Old Firehouse Books in Fort Collins Sept. 15.
Celebrate reading freedom, Banned Book Week at Poudre Libraries
CSU hosts visit as final step in 10-year accreditation cycle
CSU hosts visit as final step in 10-year accreditation cycle
Graphic Illustration by Katrina Clasen | The Collegian
This week in ASCSU: Accessibility Caucus, senate bylaws
Mosquito transmitting a vector-borne disease.
West Nile virus continues to loom even as temperatures drop
Laurel Village with Durward and Westfall in the background
'They don't need $7,000 from my struggling pocket': CSU RAs forced to pay back awarded financial aid
Fort Collins City Hall located on North Meldrum Street and Laporte Avenue in Fort Collins April 20.
City council passes environmental, residential ordinances


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2023 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *