Breaking: FoCo resident arrested in connection to indecent exposure investigation

Fort Collins Police Services arrested 32-year-old Stephen Masalta early Tuesday, Feb. 20, in connection to multiple incidents of indecent exposure.

Masalta’s arrest comes as part of an investigation by FCPS that began in July 2023. The investigation concerns multiple cases of an individual masturbating outside multiple businesses, many of which were local coffee shops where he was in full view of employees and customers.

Ad

In at least one case, the victim was a juvenile, according to a statement released by FCPS.

Masalta has been arrested on 14 counts of indecent exposure — a class 1 misdemeanor according to Colorado law.

This investigation is ongoing, and police believe there may be additional victims in the case. Anyone who has additional information regarding Masalta or information otherwise connected to the case is asked to contact law enforcement, a spokesperson for FCPS said.

Officer Dalton Brown can be reached at 970-416-2825.

Reach Hannah Parcells at news@collegian.com on Twitter @hannahparcells.