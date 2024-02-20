Top stories
Breaking: FoCo resident arrested in connection to indecent exposure investigation

Hannah Parcells, News Editor
February 21, 2024
(Graphic Illustration by Malia Berry | The Collegian)

Fort Collins Police Services arrested 32-year-old Stephen Masalta early Tuesday, Feb. 20, in connection to multiple incidents of indecent exposure. 

Masalta’s arrest comes as part of an investigation by FCPS that began in July 2023. The investigation concerns multiple cases of an individual masturbating outside multiple businesses, many of which were local coffee shops where he was in full view of employees and customers. 

In at least one case, the victim was a juvenile, according to a statement released by FCPS.  

Masalta has been arrested on 14 counts of indecent exposure — a class 1 misdemeanor according to Colorado law.  

This investigation is ongoing, and police believe there may be additional victims in the case. Anyone who has additional information regarding Masalta or information otherwise connected to the case is asked to contact law enforcement, a spokesperson for FCPS said. 

Officer Dalton Brown can be reached at 970-416-2825. 

Reach Hannah Parcells at news@collegian.com on Twitter @hannahparcells.
Hannah Parcells, News Editor
Hannah Parcells is currently the news editor at The Collegian, a role that she loves dearly. Parcells uses she/her pronouns and began writing for The Collegian in fall 2023 as a reporter under the news, science, opinion and life and culture desks.  Parcells is currently pursuing two degrees: a Bachelor of Science in psychology and a Bachelor of Arts in political science with a concentration in global politics. Parcells has always been passionate about understanding and helping other people and hopes to use her education to try and leave the world a little better than she found it.  Raised in Castle Rock, Colorado, Parcells grew up with a love of learning, music and writing. She’s always working to learn more about the world through history and art and loves being introduced to new places, people and ideas.  On the off chance that she’s not buried in textbooks, research papers and policy analyses, Hannah can be found on a hike, watching movies or at any local bookstore or coffee shop, feeding her ongoing addictions to both caffeine and good books. Parcells is incredibly proud of the work she’s done at The Collegian so far and is excited to continue that work as an editor of the news desk.


