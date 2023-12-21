Arrest+made+in+string+of+Fort+Collins+arson+cases

Fort Collins Police Services has made an arrest relating to a string of arson reports plaguing Fort Collins since October. The juvenile suspect has not been identified by FCPS, as he is a minor.

“On Jan. 11, 2024, Fort Collins officers and detectives were continuing their investigation into the arsons that have recently taken place in the TimberVine and Dry Creek neighborhoods in conjunction with the arson cases in Collins Aire Park, which is in Larimer County Sheriff’s jurisdiction,” a press release from FCPS reads. “A juvenile male was contacted in the area and detained. After further investigation, the juvenile male was transported to the Larimer County Hub.”

The suspect was booked on two charges of first-degree arson at a residence that endangered lives, one charge of first-degree arson at a residence that was nonendangering and one charge of criminal mischief, according to the press release.

Reports of arson activities have been made in the TimberVine neighborhood of Fort Collins since October 2023.

“On Oct. 23, 2023, FCPS took a report of a pride flag that had been burned and caught a chair cushion on fire,” a Nov. 15, 2023, press release from the City of Fort Collins reads. “That night, (Poudre Fire Authority) responded to a grass fire in the open space area near the TimberVine neighborhood. Less than an hour later, PFA and (Larimer County Sheriff’s Office) were dispatched to the Collins Aire Mobile Home Park for a vehicle that was fully engulfed by fire. During this incident, first responders also located a burning trash can nearby.”

The following day, near where the grass fire occurred, there was a report of a burned American flag and graffiti also in the TimberVine neighborhood.

More reports were made Nov. 12, 2023, according to FCPS.

“There were four reports made from residents in the TimberVine Neighborhood,” the Nov. 15 press release reads. “A chair was lit on fire and spread to a residence — this fire was put out by a resident. A small grass fire was lit in a canal, and graffiti was found on a fence nearby. A pride flag was burned, and the home’s garage had graffiti on it, and the last reported case involved a scarecrow, which was burned, and a chair was stolen from that residence.”

The investigation has been split between FCPS and the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, as the TimberVine neighborhood is under FCPS jurisdiction, and the neighboring Collins Aire Mobile Home Park is under Larimer County Sheriff’s jurisdiction.

The investigation remains ongoing following the initial arrest.

Reach Allie Seibel at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @allie_seibel_.