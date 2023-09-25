Gallery: Oktoberfest

A beer being poured at Salt Road Brewing during their Oktoberfest event Sept. 23. The brewery is located at 321 Old Firehouse Alley and opened in April 2023.
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
Salt Road Brewing bartenders Zach Farrin (left) and Suzy Hawbaker (right) pour beers with smiles on their faces during the brewery’s Oktoberfest Sept. 23. “The best part about this job is the people who come in all the time,” Hawbaker said. “We love talking with and getting to know more about our regulars and the people of Fort Collins.”
Collegian | River Kinnaird
The Fort Collins community was out at the Salt Road Brewing’s Oktoberfest located at 321 Old Firehouse Alley Sept. 23. Many patrons were dressed in lederhosen and were there to celebrate the day with friends and family.
Collegian | River Kinnaird
A beer being poured at Salt Road Brewing during their Oktoberfest event Sept. 23. The brewery is located at 321 Old Firehouse Alley and opened in April 2023.
Collegian | River Kinnaird
Salt Road Brewing had many different types of beer for sale during their Oktoberfest event Sept. 23. The brewery, which is located at 321 Old Firehouse Alley, opened in April 2023 and was happy to see the community take part in their event.
Collegian | River Kinnaird
Salt Road Brewing’s Oktoberfest celebrates not only beer but also the five month anniversary of the brewery Sept. 23. Having opened in April 2023, the brewery, which is located at 321 Old Firehouse Alley, saw many patrons during the festivities.
Collegian | River Kinnaird
Customers celebrate Oktoberfest with good beer and football at Salt Road Brewing Sept. 23. Many members of the Fort Collins community came out to drink beer and have fun with their loved ones.
Collegian | River Kinnaird
Families and friends celebrate Oktoberfest with amazing weather at Salt Road Brewing Sept. 23. Many members of the Fort Collins community came out to drink good beer and visit loved ones.
Collegian | River Kinnaird
The beer kept flowing during Salt Road Brewing’s Oktoberfest with patrons coming in every hour to celebrate with friends and family Sept. 23. Located at 321 Old Firehouse Alley, Salt Road Brewing took care of everyone’s need for fresh, cold beer.
Collegian | River Kinnaird
Salt Road Brewing founding employee Suzy Hawbaker pours a beer for a customer Sept. 23. “I have worked here since we opened in April,” Hawbaker said. “I love the energy of this place and all of the locals who come in to drink and talk.”
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation Lory Student Center, Room 118 Colorado State University, 8038 Fort Collins, CO, 80523
Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.
Comments (0)
When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted.
1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality.
2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data.
3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters.
4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people.
5. No links.