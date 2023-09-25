Today's top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Sheldon Lake, located in Fort Collins City Park, is a popular fishing spot for anglers and picnicking Sept. 24.
Fish kill in Sheldon Lake, Fort Collins due to hot water

In the early morning of Aug. 23, Sheldon Lake in City Park was filled with dead fish. The discovery...

Goose set to soar at CSUs Lory Student Center
Goose set to soar at CSU's Lory Student Center

The indie-groove jam band Goose is set to take the stage 6:30 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 7, at Colorado...

How to Distinguish Good Cannabis Seeds from Bad Ones?

Environment, climate, and light are some factors that affect the yield of cannabis produced. However,...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Why Online Education is a Game-Changer for Nurses
September 25, 2023

Online education has revolutionized the way nurses acquire knowledge and skills by providing them with a flexible and accessible learning...

Advancing Your Nursing Career: BSN to MSN Nursing Programs
September 25, 2023
The Top College Football Lines' Successful Players
September 14, 2023
AFROTC Announces New Scholarship to Provide Tuition or Housing Assistance
September 13, 2023

Gallery: Oktoberfest

River Kinnaird
October 9, 2023
A+beer+being+poured+at+Salt+Road+Brewing+during+their+Oktoberfest+event+Sept.+23.+The+brewery+is+located+at+321+Old+Firehouse+Alley+and+opened+in+April+2023.
Collegian | River Kinnaird
A beer being poured at Salt Road Brewing during their Oktoberfest event Sept. 23. The brewery is located at 321 Old Firehouse Alley and opened in April 2023.
Navigate Left
Navigate Right

  • Salt Road Brewing bartenders Zach Farrin (left) and Suzy Hawbaker (right) pour beers with smiles on their faces during the brewery’s Oktoberfest Sept. 23. “The best part about this job is the people who come in all the time,” Hawbaker said. “We love talking with and getting to know more about our regulars and the people of Fort Collins.”

    Collegian | River Kinnaird

    Gallery%3A+Oktoberfest

  • The Fort Collins community was out at the Salt Road Brewing’s Oktoberfest located at 321 Old Firehouse Alley Sept. 23. Many patrons were dressed in lederhosen and were there to celebrate the day with friends and family.

    Collegian | River Kinnaird

    Gallery%3A+Oktoberfest

  • A beer being poured at Salt Road Brewing during their Oktoberfest event Sept. 23. The brewery is located at 321 Old Firehouse Alley and opened in April 2023.

    Collegian | River Kinnaird

    Gallery%3A+Oktoberfest

  • Salt Road Brewing had many different types of beer for sale during their Oktoberfest event Sept. 23. The brewery, which is located at 321 Old Firehouse Alley, opened in April 2023 and was happy to see the community take part in their event.

    Collegian | River Kinnaird

    Gallery%3A+Oktoberfest

  • Salt Road Brewing’s Oktoberfest celebrates not only beer but also the five month anniversary of the brewery Sept. 23. Having opened in April 2023, the brewery, which is located at 321 Old Firehouse Alley, saw many patrons during the festivities.

    Collegian | River Kinnaird

    Gallery%3A+Oktoberfest

  • Customers celebrate Oktoberfest with good beer and football at Salt Road Brewing Sept. 23. Many members of the Fort Collins community came out to drink beer and have fun with their loved ones.

    Collegian | River Kinnaird

    Gallery%3A+Oktoberfest

  • Families and friends celebrate Oktoberfest with amazing weather at Salt Road Brewing Sept. 23. Many members of the Fort Collins community came out to drink good beer and visit loved ones.

    Collegian | River Kinnaird

    Gallery%3A+Oktoberfest

  • The beer kept flowing during Salt Road Brewing’s Oktoberfest with patrons coming in every hour to celebrate with friends and family Sept. 23. Located at 321 Old Firehouse Alley, Salt Road Brewing took care of everyone’s need for fresh, cold beer.

    Collegian | River Kinnaird

    Gallery%3A+Oktoberfest

  • Salt Road Brewing founding employee Suzy Hawbaker pours a beer for a customer Sept. 23. “I have worked here since we opened in April,” Hawbaker said. “I love the energy of this place and all of the locals who come in to drink and talk.”

    Collegian | River Kinnaird

    Gallery%3A+Oktoberfest
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Culture and Community
Bizarre Bazaar, a local record and book store on College Avenue has thousands of records for customers to listen to and for purchase. (Matt Begeman | Collegian)
Bizarre Bazaar houses FoCo's hidden treasures
Participants watch a presentation put on during Disability Inclusion Week.
SDC educates CSU community through inclusive events
Courtesy of Kate Sherman
Growing Food Security Project supports student food needs
Colorado State University students wear their countries’ flags with pride at the National Hispanic Heritage Month launch Sept. 13. Students displayed their cultures, featuring the Mexican and Guatemalan flags to name a few.
El Centro celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month
Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.
CSU vs. CU: A history of our extensive rivalry
Nate Haas, owner of Krazy Karls Pizza and Colorado State University graduate, poses for a portrait at the Krazy Karls location off of Timberline Road Sept. 12.
CSU alumnus, owner of Krazy Karl's bleeds green, gold
More in Events
Colorado State University students watch the fireworks set off to celebrate the start of Homecoming Weekend Oct. 8 (Avery Coates | The Collegian)
Your guide to the Homecoming & Family Weekend festivities
Comedic play 6 Years Old shows importance of self-expression
Comedic play '6 Years Old' shows importance of self-expression
Professor Elnaz Javani guides students on how to create textile designs at Colorado State University’s second annual Artfest Sept. 28. “It’s been great, people are exploring all kinds of stamp painting and creating their own textile designs,” Javani said.
ArtFest returns for 2nd successful show
Goose set to soar at CSUs Lory Student Center
Goose set to soar at CSU's Lory Student Center
Alaina Nobel, Courtney LaFontano, Tiana Fuentes and Jonathan Paul rehearse their roles for the play Silent Sky during a dress rehearsal at the Colorado State University University for the Arts Sept. 26 “I am excited to kick off our seasons theme of democracy which is also CSU theme,” Director Debbie Swann said. “When we chose the play we were looking for pieces that spoke to marginalized voices; giving voice to people who have previously been voiceless is what Silent Sky is about.”
Theater department prepares for 'Silent Sky' performance
Participants of the Deconstructed Dinner at The Lyric in Fort Collins line up to get food Sept. 17.
The Lyric hosts elaborate interactive art series
More in Fort Collins Life
The Bohemian Biergarten in Boulder, Colorado.
Battle of the Bars: Old Town Square vs. Pearl Street
A Fort Collins resident goes in for a bite of a fresh peach Aug. 19. Presented by the Rotary Clubs of Northern Colorado, the Peach Festival was put on by local businesses and organizations. The festival took place in Civic Center Park and helped raise funds for the Imagination Library, a program that donates books to children in Larimer County.
Peach Festival: 1-stop shop for end-of-summer fun
A group of girls ride in the Tour de Fat costumed bike parade following a country theme Aug. 26. Tour de Fat is celebrating its 24th year with a day full of free activities for people of all ages.
Annual Tour de Fat unites cyclists in Colorado
The Fort Collins Food Truck Rally is hosted at City Park every Tuesday evening during the summer season.
Food Truck Rally unites live music, local cuisine in NoCo community
Games Ahoy, Buy, Sell, Trade gaming store located on South College Ave, Fort Collins, Colorado, Aug 21.
Games Ahoy! houses Fort Collins' retro gaming community
A crowd listens to local band Fancy Bits on the lawn at the New Belgium Brewing Company Aug. 12. The concert was part of the Northern Colorado Poudre RiverFest.
Annual Poudre RiverFest informs, entertains NoCo community


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2023 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *