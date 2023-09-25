Gallery: Oktoberfest

Salt Road Brewing bartenders Zach Farrin (left) and Suzy Hawbaker (right) pour beers with smiles on their faces during the brewery’s Oktoberfest Sept. 23. “The best part about this job is the people who come in all the time,” Hawbaker said. “We love talking with and getting to know more about our regulars and the people of Fort Collins.”

Collegian | River Kinnaird