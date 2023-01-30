Horoscopes+Jan.+30-Feb.+5

Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs.

Dear stars,

Ad

Last Thursday, Pisces swam into our lovely planet Venus, just in time for February. There is a chance love will resurface back into people’s lives. Strong, soul-level connections will be prevalent. The No. 1 thing to watch out for in the next coming weeks is finances, as you may want to spend more money than usual. Beside that, the Gemini moon happening on Jan. 30 is going to bring us jumpy energy that will spring us back to action. You may feel more extroverted and communicative this week, so try to embrace being out of your comfort zone. You just may surprise yourself!

Yours truly,

A Sagittarius Moon

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

You are excited to embark on a new adventure. Whether you are traveling far or going to a place you haven’t seen in a while, you will have spiritual revelations that will bring you closer to your highest self.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

As the weather drops in temperature this week, you will find yourself cozying up at home and practicing self-care. The Aquarius energy in the air may make you want to invite some extra friends over to socialize.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

Sometimes you feel guilty for enjoying life, especially because there has been more work to do lately. Balance is key, and you deserve to feel your best. Getting exercise whenever you can will be a good stress reliever for the next couple weeks.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

Ad

You carry a lot of love in your heart, Cancer. Remember to reciprocate that energy back to yourself because others may take it for granted. You will find the most abundance this week by creating art that speaks your truth.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

You may have had to leave a job or situation that was draining your mental health. You are now thriving in your own light, and people are recognizing your strength. This confirms that you are on the right path because you are following your heart.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 23):

There may be secret admirers surrounding your energy at this time. Your aura is hard to miss, and people are drawn to your confidence and the way you present yourself. You will celebrate completing a project you have been working on this week.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

There are times when you get into modes of daydreaming, but this week calls for heavy focus in work and what you need to get done. Sitting down at coffee shops or setting study dates up with friends will help boost your productivity.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

You are the sign of transformation, and you have been feeling a sense of peace after letting go of people that no longer vibe with your energy. You are on a new frequency, so it is time to celebrate new beginnings.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

Life has been a little chaotic lately, and sometimes it feels as if you don’t have enough time to do everything. Fear not, because this week, you will have the motivation to get your work out of the way. Take some deep breaths, and try to find mindfulness when you can.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

You have been valuing your relationships more than ever lately and enjoying the present moment. This is a step toward getting to know yourself even better so you can develop a balanced routine.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb 18):

If you haven’t noticed already, you are quite a popular person, Aquarius. Everyone wants to be in your energy field because you spread positivity and share your light. You may be in the process of working on boundary setting so work does not interfere with your vibrant social life.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

You spread spiritual wisdom wherever you go, and your friends appreciate how open and willing you are when discussing philosophy. You know how to make people think, and there is something about you that can heal others. Continue to open up because it’s going to help you appreciate all perspectives in life.

Reach Abby Flores at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.