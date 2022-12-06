Horoscopes+Dec.+5-11

Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs.

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

You are the leader everyone looks up to. After you put a lot of time and energy into work, your friends and family will be happy to finally see you out of your shell again. The upcoming new year will bless you with balanced routines.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

You have been feeling creatively inspired lately and eager to explore the world. Books and works of art will transport you and spark visions for you to accomplish. You are ruled by the beautiful planet Venus, so this is a good time to embrace your values and aesthetics.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

The last couple weeks were stormy, but sunlight has cleared your path and gifted you with the realization that you deserve happiness. You are living in the moment this week and cherishing everything that comes your way. This new mindset is opening a door of manifestation, so be sure to journal your desires.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

You may come across people who doubt your passions, but what they don’t understand is you are a dreamer with your own work ethic. Like the moon, you flow in phases and intuitively know when you feel most productive. Keep being your kind self, and surround yourself with support.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

You are skilled at maintaining long, meaningful friendships. This week may put stress on those relationships, but you will most likely be the one to get people together to celebrate the upcoming holidays.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 23):

You have been thinking about the new year recently and the resolutions you want to make. Don’t put too much pressure on yourself because you worked very hard these last couple weeks. Take small steps, and you will be proud of the end result.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

Your dreams have been very realistic lately. Pay attention to them, as they may foreshadow an important event coming soon. Your New Year’s blessing will be plentiful outside adventures.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

You’ve been doing an excellent job taking care of your health. Eating well has been giving you more energy. This Sagittarius season is bringing out your athletic side.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

You will receive more clarity with a certain situation that’s been confusing you. In the meantime, you are keeping yourself busy learning new things about the world. You’re quite the philosopher, and people always enjoy what you have to say.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

It’s easy for you to get stuck in work mode. With the holidays here, make sure to do things that can make you feel peaceful. Give your family a call to check up on them.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb 18):

You’ve been exploring new ways to change up your style. You have a unique one already, but it’s always fun to play around when you have so many fun sweaters lying around for the cold weather.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

You are meeting new people and have been the life of the party at all holiday events. Have fun being in your extroverted era.

