10+songs+to+add+to+your+fall+playlist

Autumn officially starts in a few weeks, but companies are already releasing pumpkin spice products left and right. Leaves will start changing color, and daylight will soon deplete.

If you’re someone who wants to get in the fall spirit despite the hot weather, here are some cozy song recommendations.

1. ‘Mushaboom‘ by Feist

“Mushaboom” is a relaxing melody created by indie-pop singer Leslie Feist. It’s definitely a crowd pleaser with its calm acoustic guitar and a nice beat to bob your head to.

2. ‘Woodland‘ by The Paper Kites

Everything about “Woodland” screams autumn, from the lyrics to the album cover, which features a fairy-like forest with orange leaves scattered among the trees. “Woodland” seems like it would be played at the end of a corny yet heartwarming coming-of-age film.

3. ‘Someone New‘ by Hozier

Pretty much any Hozier song could fit the theme of this playlist; however, “Someone New” is a little more uplifting than the rest. His 2014 album, as amazing as it is, might make you tear up a little.

4. ‘Sedona‘ by Houndmouth

Houndmouth, an alternative blues band, has a similar sound to The Lumineers, if you’re familiar. “Sedona” is pleasant to walk to and will perhaps prompt you to go outside and appreciate nature.

5. ‘Sometimes Always‘ by The Jesus and Mary Chain

Despite the band name, this is not a Christian musical group. According to Spotify, The Jesus and Mary Chain are an alt-rock band from Scotland. “Sometimes Always” is one of their more chill songs.

6. ‘Saint Valentine‘ by Gregory Alan Isakov

“Saint Valentine” might make you a bit melancholy due to its lyrics of a lost love and the singer’s heartbroken voice, but it’s totally worth it.

7. ‘Ivy & Gold‘ by Bombay Bicycle Club

“Ivy & Gold” has some nice plucky guitar and funky drums and cymbals to back it up. It’s definitely upbeat and will hopefully put a smile on your face.

8. ‘Meet Me in the Woods‘ by Lord Huron

If you’re a fan of Hozier, you’ll definitely be a fan of “Meet Me in the Woods.” With an enchanting intro and words of adventure, it’s perfect for fall.

9. ‘Rhiannon‘ by Fleetwood Mac

“Rhiannon” is a classic song about a woman who is pined for by many. You can never go wrong with a little Fleetwood Mac.

10. ‘Homeward Bound‘ by Simon & Garfunkel

The dynamic duo Simon & Garfunkel sing of home, a safe place where they are known and appreciated and where their loved one is awaiting their return. “Homeward Bound” is a bittersweet song that might make you a bit homesick.

