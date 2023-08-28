Fight+back+against+mosquitoes+with+5+FAQs

Today's top stories
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Jenn Dawson, Science Director
September 2, 2023
Collegian | Trin Bonner

It’s routine. Fort Collins is used to mosquito spraying and West Nile virus fears, but just like in the other seasons, climate change is making chaos out of our routines. Most of summer is behind us, but most of the mosquitoes are still ahead.

We hope you continue to enjoy all the best seasonal activities while also avoiding some of the worst nature has to offer. 

1. What are the basics?

Drain: Mosquitoes lay their eggs in standing water, like rain water gathered in tires, pools, gutters and birdbaths. Drain out all those little pools that build up in your yard.

Dress: Cover your skin while you’re outside. Lightweight long sleeves and long pants not only protect you from bugs but are also a great place to spray repellent if you want to keep DEET off your skin.

Defend: Use mosquito repellent as directed when going outside. A light spray is enough for a few hours.

Dawn/dusk: A mosquito’s favorite times to eat are the hours around sunrise and sunset. Try to avoid being outside during those hours, especially around lakes, ponds and other standing water.

2. What diseases can mosquitoes give me and my pets?

The most likely mosquito-borne disease candidates are the following:

  • For people: West Nile virus
  • For domestic pets, including dogs, cats, birds, horses and others: West Nile virus
  • For cats and dogs: heartworm disease
  • For horses: eastern equine encephalitis

3. Should I avoid DEET?

When used as directed, DEET is not only safe but also a preferable experience to the potential diseases. However, there are some real and effective alternative options.

The Larimer County website recommends DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus and IR3535 as repellents.

4. How do I keep mosquitos away from my house?

  • Close doors and windows without screens.
  • Use air conditioning.
  • Remember that mosquitoes need standing water to lay their eggs. Clean out dishes, flower vases, humidifiers and other standing water at least once a week.

5. Is the city’s mosquito spray dangerous for me and my pets?

The key ingredient of the pesticide Fort Collins sprays is permethrin.

The pesticide permethrin can be broken down quickly by sunlight. It does not mix well with water, so it doesn’t usually contaminate groundwater. Cats are more sensitive to permethrin than people or dogs. Lastly, trace amounts of permethrin can stick around on vegetation for up to three weeks. So wash food from the garden, and don’t let your pets graze until the grass has been watered.

The City of Fort Collins website regularly updates mosquito spraying information.

The city thoroughly maps and schedules mosquito spraying, and residents can even sign up to receive alerts when their area is sprayed.

Getting sprayed? There’s no opting out, so those who are sensitive to pesticides can consider these precautions:

  • Cover up gardens and water features in your yard. 
  • Remember to wash food from gardens. 
  • Cover the fresh air intake if you’re running the air conditioning.
  • Keep yourself, your pets and your children inside for at least half an hour.

Cover up your skin, mist a little of that good old DEET and enjoy the season before the snowpocalypse strikes back.

Reach Jenn Dawson at jdawson@collegian.com or on Twitter @JennFriend_y.
