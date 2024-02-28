Last-minute leisure: 5 road trips 5 hours from Fort Collins

Spring semester moves at the speed of light. Amid the panic of midterms and the hustle toward graduation, it’s easy to let spring break plans fall to the wayside. Luckily for all Rams, Fort Collins is exceptionally close to some of the most beautiful outdoor spots in the country. Within roughly five to six hours, you and your besties could be pitching camp beneath ancient stars and cracking a beer next to a campfire — fire bans allowing.

If you’re at a loss for ideas, here are a few spots to check out this spring break.

Roughly an hour northwest of Fort Collins, Red Feather Lakes is a charming mountain village home to stunning views, great fishing and friendly people. Cabins, camping spots and camper locations are all available, and for the truly last-minute planner, dispersed camping spots can be found all around Red Feather.

While staying in Red Feather, you can go explore Arapaho & Roosevelt National Forests and the Drala Mountain Center. The center is home to North America’s largest stupa and hosts meditation sessions, educational programs and a variety of conferences.

Though it may feel like a basic trip to some locals, Moab, Utah, has a mystique that is anything but overrated. A thousand trips to Utah could hardly cover all the hidden beauty of the area.

Though it is definitely better to reserve a camping space within Arches National Park, dispersed camping spots and hotel rooms are also available depending on your budget. Moab is home to several accessible outdoor locations.

You can also participate in world-class mountain biking and see naturally formed arches. Moab is a six- to seven-hour drive from Fort Collins, depending on your final destination in the area.

Recently seen “Dune: Part Two” and want to practice your sand walking? Conveniently, the tallest dunes in North America are located under five hours south of Fort Collins in the San Luis Valley. Sandboarding, sand crane watching, stunning views of the sky and vast dunes to hike are all readily available at Great Sand Dunes National Park.

Luckily for spring breakers, February through March is the ideal time to go see the sandhill cranes, with their migration to San Luis Valley beginning in early February and ending in late March.

In northern Wyoming, roughly five hours from Fort Collins, standing at a staggering 867 feet, is Devils Tower. A rare geological phenomenon, the tower is the nation’s first national monument. Devils Tower is known nationally for phenomenal crack climbing and is also known as Bear Lodge and is sacred to Northern Plains Indigenous tribes.

Lodging can be found nearby in Cody or Gillette, Wyoming, and camping is nearby if you’ve got winter camping equipment.

Taos, New Mexico, is home to the Taos Pueblo, incredible skiing, the Kit Carson House and Museum and fantastic restaurants, among other things. Whether you are a cozy town tourist or an outdoors enthusiast, there’s a bit of something for everyone in Taos. Less camping is available near the town center, but fantastic inns and hotels are available near town, and camping is a short drive from the town center.

Whether you’re planning last minute or looking for future outdoor adventures, these locations are great examples of how diverse the Western landscape is. Though we may not have access to sunny beaches or the cultural meccas of Los Angeles or New York, the West holds the attention of its visitors through its natural prowess. Why not take advantage and explore?

