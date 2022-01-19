Ripple Sleep QuickGummies live up to the name, not much else

These CBN-infused gummies will put you to sleep quickly, but won’t keep the party going.

Ripple, a Denver-based producer of edible cannabis products, unveiled their Sleep QuickGummies this month, a THC and cannabinol-infused product meant to help people get a good night’s rest. It’s now available across the state of Colorado. We tried it.

The legal cannabis market is increasingly separated into products for the regular user and the timid beginner. While THC percentages and all-hours convenience are constantly being improved upon in the first area, the second focuses on ease, accessibility and careful dosing. Ripple stands firmly in the latter category, evidenced by their corporate origin story of a co-founder who wanted a product he could safely give his old grandmother without worrying she would have a bad experience.

Enter Ripple Sleep QuickGummies: 20 to a container, 5 milligrams of THC and 2.5 milligrams of CBN in each piece. The “quick” part of the name comes from their product’s No. 1 selling point: It was clinically proven by Colorado State University researchers to absorb THC into the body up to 2.3 times faster than Wana Brands gummies.

“We got a baseline blood draw, and then right after that, the participants self-administered one of five different edible marijuana products,” said Taylor Ewell, a Ph.D. student and researcher at CSU’s Laboratory of Integrative Biology who worked on the study. “Then we hung out with them, (and) we drew blood at various times over four hours. … It was analyzed in our forensic toxicology department.”

Edibles get a bad rap as a dangerous product mostly due to the classic double-dose folly: Take some, it doesn’t kick in; take more, have a bad time. Ripple and the CSU researchers are trying to prevent this by telling consumers exactly when they can expect results and by making sure these results arrive quicker.

“Ripple is dedicated to developing effective products that put consumers in the driver’s seat for cannabinoid wellness,” said Keith Woelfel, the company’s director of research and development, in a press release.

Being something of a scientist myself, I tried two of the Berry Sleepy gummies shortly before bedtime and prior to consulting the research of Ewell’s team. For a price point of around $30 for 20 gummies, this is definitely a product best purchased by someone with more money than weed savvy. However, the effects are undeniable. It’s unclear whether this is from the advertised dose of CBN (a non-psychoactive cannabinoid) or just good old THC, as some believe that CBN’s effects as a sleep aid have been greatly exaggerated in pop cannabis science.

Regardless, after what felt like just a few minutes, I found myself in a meditative trance, lying at a crossroads between falling asleep immediately and getting up to make some ramen.

I chose the latter and found that by the time I finished my instant treat, the effects of Ripple’s Sleep QuickGummies had disappeared, no doubt the short-lasting flip side of the fast-acting promise. For those who struggle with insomnia, this product could be a godsend. It’s definitely an effective way to fall asleep very quickly without having to stress about when and how to best take it. For the regular user, stick with the heavy indica you’ve probably already been smoking since sundown.

3 out of 5 Rams.

